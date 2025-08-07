Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, newlitg

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2025

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of August, 2025

Article Summary Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition dominates pop culture news and tops trending comic stories

Find out which Power Rangers collectibles and new releases are drawing the most fan attention this week

Catch up on the ten hottest comic stories, with Power Rangers, Batman, X-Men, and more making headlines

Look back at LITG highlights from previous years, including Power Rangers milestones and industry shifts

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Anthony Ammirati's pole

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG two years ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV

LITG three years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG four years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

LITG five years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

LITG six years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.

of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell. Ben Goldsmith , writer, Seance Room.

, writer, Seance Room. Stephen Stern, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.

writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja. Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.

writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe. Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.

comic book letterer. Stuart Stevenson, owner/organiser of Chester Comic Con

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!