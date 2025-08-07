Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, newlitg
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 7th of August, 2025
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of August, 2025
Article Summary
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition dominates pop culture news and tops trending comic stories
- Find out which Power Rangers collectibles and new releases are drawing the most fan attention this week
- Catch up on the ten hottest comic stories, with Power Rangers, Batman, X-Men, and more making headlines
- Look back at LITG highlights from previous years, including Power Rangers milestones and industry shifts
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Playmates Debuts Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition 6-Pack
- Detective Comics #1101 Will See Batman In His New Batsuit
- Peter Parker, Mary Jane, Paul Rabin, Spider-Man And Venom (Spoilers)
- X-Men On Specifically Appealing To Horny Men And Women (XSpoilers)
- Jimmy Palmiotti & Tommaso Bianchi on Daredevil/Punisher in November
- It's Absolute Superman Vs Absolute Peacemaker To The Death (Spoilers)
- Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled- The Daily LITG, 5th of August, 2025
- Comic Store In Your Future: The Superman Movie Brings In Comic Readers
- Doctor Doom Right To Condemn All Marvel Heroes (One World Spoilers)
- Image Comics To Publish Die Sequel By Kieron Gillen And Stephanie Hans
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy
- How Many Walls Is Deadpool Breaking Today? (XSpoilers)
- Krakoan Days And Krakoan Nights In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy As A Proper Supervillain Again? Poison Ivy #35 Spoilers
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 6th of August, 2025
LITG one year ago, Anthony Ammirati's pole
- Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes
- Which Secret Transformer Is On The Cover to G.I. Joe #1?
- Don't Forget John Byrne When It Comes To Amanda Waller, James Gunn
- Pokemon GO Announces Full August 2024 Event Slate
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day Shares Huge Season 17 Update
- Tom Brevoort On What Went Wrong With X-Men And Krakoa
- Superman Legacy Boxset Comes Out Two Weeks Before The New Film
- D23 Star Wars: The Clone Wars Legacy Lightsaber Set Revealed
- Jim Lee's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- SNL Needs Maya Rudolph's VP Kamala Harris & Steve Martin's Gov. Walz
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Two Surprise Covers For Tomorrow's Power Fantasy #1
- Gabe Soria & Sandy Jarrell Create Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia
- Matthew Dow Smith's DC Misfits of Magic Middle-Grade Graphic Novel
- Dstlry Raise $5000000 From Kodansha, Delcourt & Lorenzo di Bonaventura
- Image Comics Spuriously Ties Killadelphia #35 to Marvel's Red Band
- This Week's Gun Honey Finale Is Set During The Paris 2024 Olympics
- DC Comics' Teen Titans Go! On TV by Amanda Diebert & Agnes Garbowska
- Sholly Fisch & Yancey Labat's New DC Comics MG Graphic Novel, Kanga-U
- Ben Hed Creates Harley Quinn: Bud and Lou Graphic Novel For DC Comics
LITG two years ago, Ms Marvel On US Network TV
- Why Ms Marvel Airing Tonight on ABC Means More Than You May Realize
- Superman And Lois "Not Profitable for Us" Before Season 4 Deal: The CW
- McFarlane Debuts New Retro Superman Figure from Batman '66 Comic
- Wolverine Vs Sabretooth, And What Comes After X-Force #50? #XSpoilers
- Funko Revisits Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1 with New Pops
- James Gunn on The Flash/Grant Gustin Gossip; Creature Commandos News
- Is Iron Man Getting A Suit Made Out Of Mysterium? #XSpoilers
- DC 2024 Omnibus For Seven Soldiers, JLI, Lobo & Hard Travelin' Heroes
- Fifty Years Later, Walter Simonson Gives Dan Jurgens His Comic Back
- George Bernard Shaw Sent Lawyers After DC Comics About Superman
- Matt Baker's Rare Giant Comics Editions #15, up for Auction
- When Superman Editor Hannah Baker Called Joe Shuster's Art Careless
- Knight Terrors #3 Extends Real Estate Of The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- Experimenting with Love in Teen-Age Romances #12, up for Auction
- Friends Don't Let Friends Do Slipcases On Kickstarters Says Liam Sharp
- Superman & Lois Out Of The Red in the Daily LITG, 6th of August 2023
LITG three years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
- Layoffs & Resignations Reported At Valiant, Future Uncertain
- Dinesh Shamdasani Looking To Buy Back Valiant?
- Mark Millar Slashes Price of Night Club, Hopes Industry Will Follow
- Frank Miller's First Ashcan Coming To Comic Stores In Two Weeks
- Will You Buy Multiple Power Rangers #100 for the Cards Like X-Force #1
- Sandman: Gaiman on Johanna Constantine, American Gods Difference
- The Flash: Grant Gustin Posts Heartfelt Video on Arrowverse Series End
- First Look Inside Stuff of Nightmares #1 by RL Stine and AL Kaplan
- JobWatch: New Hirings At Image Comics And Titan Comics
- Ghosts Don't Eat Potato Chips & Dragons Don't Cook Pizza Get Comics
- Dave Hearn Talks Starship Improvise, The Avengers Of Improv Shows
- Titans' Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News in Daily LITG 5th August 2022
LITG four years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- The New Superman's New Costume From DC Comics
- Aquaman 2 Producer Says They Won't Be Cutting Amber Heard
- The Soft-Soaping Of Jim Lee, Daniel Cherry III And DC Comics
- Will EX Raids Ever Return To Pokémon GO? Niantic Has An Answer
- Marvel Finally Admits Jack Kirby Co-Wrote Fantastic Four #1
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
- Power Rangers Writer Challenged Over Alleged BarCon Racial Slur
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- The Loyal Subjects B&W Battle Damaged TMNT 4-Pack Arrives
- Humble Manga Bundle to Benefit Book and Comic Sellers in Need
- Mark Stafford's Salmonella Smorgasbord Comes To Soaring Penguin
- New Comic Shop Opens In Watford, London This Weekend, Piranha Comics
- Whose Trademarks Are DC Comics Opposing Now?
- Explore Daddy Issues of Son of Mar-Vell in Marvel Tales: Genis-Vell
- Marvel Teams with NY Giants to Prove Superheroes Can Be Losers Too
- Preview: The New Look Scott Free in Mister Miracle: The Great Escape
- Star Wars Gets Blueprint Ship Variant Covers By Paolo Villanelli
- How Did Kaley Cuoco Get Two Copies Of Harley Quinn: Eat, Bang & Kill?
- Wendy Mass Creates Graphic Novel, Lo And Behold With Gabi Mendez
- Ab(solutely) Normal Mixes Comics With Prose And Poetry
- Jarod Roselló Sells Hugo And Dino Graphic Novels To Random House
- Smallville Worries in the Daily LITG, 5th August of 2021
LITG five years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King
Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.
- Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
- Has The Big Death In Empyre #4 Already Been Undercut? (Spoilers)
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- The Mandalorian Season 2: WWE's Sasha Banks "Calls Out" Gina Carano
- Gen 13, New Gods and Sci-Fi – More Big Comics From DC in 2021
- Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
- PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update
- Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
- That Very Big Moment From Empyre #4 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Officially Spills The Beans About Empyre #4 Finale (UPDATE)
- Marvel Comics Cancels Black Cat- But She Returns in The King In Black
- Newspapers Pull Bianca Xunise's Six Chix Cartoon After Bizarre Complaints
- How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed
LITG six years ago
It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…
- Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
- "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
- Speak of the Devil – Is This Marvel Confirming Big Mephisto Plans?
- What's Inside That 3,600 Page X-Men: Children of the Atom Box Set?
- "Big Little Lies" Season 2: What's Left for "The Monterey Five"? [Spoilers]
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
- A Brief Glimpse Inside House of X #2 [Preview]
- DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
- Details on DC Comics 100-Page Giant Relaunch – No Longer Walmart-Exclusive, But They Get Them Early
- Dan DiDio Sees DC With a Wildly Diverse Line of Comics for a Wildly Diverse Audience
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.
- Ben Goldsmith, writer, Seance Room.
- Stephen Stern, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.
- Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.
- Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.
- Stuart Stevenson, owner/organiser of Chester Comic Con
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers