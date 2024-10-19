Posted in: Comics | Tagged: aquaman, newlitg
DC Comics January 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG 19th October, 2024
The full DC Comics January 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 19th of October, 2024, from Aquaman to Zatanna
The full DC Comics solicits and solicitations for January 2025 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
The ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: DC Comics solicits for Januaey 2025
- DC Comics' January 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Justice League Launches The Atom Project, To Restore Its Superpowers
- DC Comics Introduces The Fractal Lanterns To Green Lantern In 2025
- Aquaman #1 by Jeremy Adams & John Timms with New Powers from DC Comics
- The Power Company Vs The "Waller Was Right" Movement From DC in 2025
- Comics Industry Tells IDW To Change Their Stupid New Logo
- NYCC Marvel Logo Teases The Future For Movies, TV, And Games
- Rick and Morty Confirmed for Seasons 11 & 12: Season 8 Update & More
- DC Comics Confirms One Of Our Absolute Superman #1 Spoilers
- Gabriel Walta Draws Absolute Batman #4 For His Secret Origin
- Wally Wood Pre-Code Horror in Avon's Eerie #2, Up for Auction
- Printwatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Moon Knight & Skin Police Seconds
- Confirmed: Absolute Martian Manhunter by Deniz Camp & Javier Rodriguez
- Star Wars: Jedi Knights Announced For March 2025 At New York Comic Con
- One of the Most Notorious Issues of Crime Does Not Pay, Up for Auction
- IDW Reveals IDW Dark For Event Horizon, Twilight Zone & A Quiet Place
- Image Comics' January 2025 Solicits And Solicitations In Full
- Comic Store Chains Create Their Own Super League Just For The Big Boys
- The Debut of Herbie in ACG's Forbidden Worlds #73, Up for Auction
- Which Will Last Longer, the New IDW Logo or This Fresh, Crisp Lettuce?
- New Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons Comic Features Eddie Munson
- The Lot: Horror Screenwriter Akela Cooper to Adapt Bad Idea Comic
- John Ridley & Inaki Miranda, New Superman Superstars on Action Comics
- King of Spies: Mark Millar Spy Comic Gets A Dark Horse Library Edition
- Lex And The City and the Memories of Lex Luthor from DC Comics in 2025
- Comics Industry on the IDW Logo in The Daily LITG, 18th October, 2024
- DC To Reprint Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman Hush In Facsimile Editions
LITG one year ago, Miles Morales' New Costume
- Miles Morales: Spider-Man Gets A New Costume And More (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar's Characters Should Read More Comics (Big Game Spoilers)
- The Grip Of Orchis On X-Men Lessens… Here Comes Dominion #XSpoilers
- Is Al Ewing Coming To Doctor Strange? (Crypt Of Shadows Spoilers)
- Tara Strong Recasting Over Posts "Not a Difficult Decision": Boxtown
- NYCC Batman Gossip: The Return Of The Three Jokers
- DC Confirms Green Lantern Does Not Have Sex With J Edgar Hoover
- Stephanie Phillips & Brian Azzarello Are Together, Working On A Comic
- Willow Star Warwick Davis Questions Disney About Series Being Pulled
- The 25 Hottest Selling Comics Of New York Comic Con
- The Overlooked Fiction House Artistry of Maurice Whitman, at Auction
- Double Midnight Comics Looking for Help in Theft of 1st Wolverine
- Captain Laserhawk BL Manga from Tokyopop as Prequel to Netflix Anime
- W. Maxwell Prince Wants Bleeding Cool to Spoil End Of Swan Songs #4
- Dan Zolnerowich's Spectacular Fiction House Covers, Up for Auction
- JG Jones & Phil Bram's Dust To Dust From Image Looks Utterly Gorgeous
- Marvel Add A New Colour To Alien: Black, White & Blood
- We All Live In Willow-World in The Daily LITG, 18th of October, 2023
LITG two years ago, Misdreavus Under The Spotlight
- Tonight is Misdreavus Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO: October 2022
- Nightwing Gets a Visitor Who Might Get in the Way of a Batgirl Wedding
- Who Are The 13 New DC Continuity Characters From Flashpoint Beyond?
- Who Watches The Watchman? Flashpoint Beyond #6 Reveals All (Spoilers)
- Adam Page Injured in Scary Ending to AEW Dynamite
- What Happens When You Inherit a Multi-Million Dollar Comic Collection?
- The Problems With Legacies, DC Comics & Dark Crisis, Today (Spoilers)
- Join the Republic with Hasbro's New Star Wars Clone Trooper Helmet
- The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Ep. 4: Crossover Reaches Deadly Conclusion
- Dave Sim, John Byrne, Jules Feiffer & Al Jafee Join Popeye Kickstarter
- Mark Millar & Pepe Larraz's Big Game is a Millarworld Crossover Event
- Buying Neal Adams & Steve Ditko Original Art From a Hotel Room in 1969
- Invincible Figures & Justine Florentino Kroma #1 on Comics Vault Live
- Renee Montoya & The Penguin In Current DC Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Five Essential Components of The Best Batman Halloween Costume
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Ladies & Nonbinaries Of Doom for DC Comics
- The New Thirteen in The Daily LITG, 18th of October, 2022
LITG three years ago, The Abuse Of Bewitched
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Gabe Eltaeb Not Coloring Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 After DC Comments?
- Amazon Is Destroying The Comics Industry In A Brand New Way
- The Riddler and Catwoman from The Batman Arrive from McFarlane Toys
- Todd McFarlane Gold Spider-Man Sold Less Than 10,000, Now At Auction
- Jonathan Hickman Working With Chris Bachalo On A New Comic For Marvel
- Y: The Last Man – Brian K. Vaughan Confirms No FX on Hulu Season 2
- Jonathan Hickman Has Finished Writing The Black Monday Murders
- Diane Nelson, Dan DiDio & Geoff Johns Agree On Fletcher Chu-Fong
- Penguin Random House Marvel Comics Deliveries Get Better This Week?
- Rainbow Rowell & Rogê Antônio Relaunch She-Hulk For 2022
- Dinesh Shamdasani Buys Original Cover to Darkhawk #1 Like Donny Cates
- John Wagner Returns To 2000AD To Tell Judge Dredd's Secrets
- Ghost Rider's First Appearance Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Warlock Key Book Taking Bids Today At Heritage Auctions
- YouTube Slime Queen, Karina Garcia, Creates Graphic Novel, Slime Shop
- Michael Caine's First Novel At 88 Years, 'If You Don't Want To Die'
- The Abuse Of Bewitched in The Daily LITG, 18th October 2021
LITG four years ago, Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- Pokémon GO Charmander Community Day 2020 Review
- Galarian Yamask & Wild Spiritomb Found In Pokémon GO Datamine
- Transformers Generations Retro Headmaster Figures Coming from Hasbro
- Adult Swim Fest: Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 & More
- DC Comics Will Make All Their 5G Future State Comics Returnable
- What Did Bleeding Cool Get Right And Wrong About 5G and Future State?
- Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
- Is Darkrai The Pokémon GO Halloween 2020 Event Raid Boss?
- Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
- Moira MacTaggert Has The Same 1-In-8-Billion Bloodtype as Wolverine?
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Rorschach
- Corey R Tabor Sells Sir Ladybug Graphic Novels to HarperCollins
- Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton Team on New YA Graphic Novel, Coven
- Last-Minute Death Metal #3 Third Printing Greg Capullo Cover For FOC
LITG five years ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters
And Superman was losing his identity.
- Ghostbusters Gets A Transformers Crossover Figure From Hasbro
- Looks Like DC Comics Are Really Going Ahead With Superman Revealing Clark Kent As Secret Identity – Again
- Cyclops, Wolverine and Jean Grey – Marvel Comics' First Throuple?
- Undiscovered Country #1 is Image Comics' Biggest Genuine Launch in Five Years With 83,000 Pre-Orders
- Scott Snyder Says Farewell to Justice League in January's Justice League #39
- DC Cancels Doom Patrol: Weight of The Worlds With #7, Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey Now Just a One-Shot
- "Lucifer" Star Tom Ellis Addresses "Crisis" Crossover Rumors [VIDEO]
- Dan DiDio Tells You How Everything You Knew About the Metal Men Was Wrong. Again (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics 2020 Calendars Giveaways to Promote "Incoming"
- Wonder Woman #750 Leads DC Comics January 2020 Solicitations
- "Stargirl" Production Pushes Back on Reports of CW Move: "Not Accurate"
- Robocop Is Coming Home With Us Dead Or Alive From NECA
- A European Retailer May Have Leaked The PS5's Price
- Scorpion Shows His True Face In New BBTS Exclusive "Mortal Kombat" Figure
- Pepe Larraz's Cover for the House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover
- Bruce Wayne and Bane Go Topless For Big Fight in Batman #82 – But Not Catwoman, Obviously
- A Look at a 100-Page Savage Dragon #250 for 2020
- DC Comics Names the Batman: Damned Format, "Prestige Plus"
- "Death Stranding" Actor Pleads With Press Not To Spoil The Game
- The Seedy Noir 12-Issue Batman Comic by Tom King and Mitch Gerads That Never Was
LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.
And Vikings was getting red on you.
- New Teaser for 'Vikings' Season 5b Brings the Blood and Chaos
- Rob Liefeld Drawing Superman?
- Uncanny X-Men #1: A New Preview, and Writers' Finals Words
- Let's Talk About 'Shameless' s9e6, "Face It, You're Gorgeous"
- After Chelsea Cain and Chuck Wendig – Will Comic Creators Unionize?
Comic Book birthdays today.
Ccomics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comics artist Alison Sohn.
- Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.
- Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.
- Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.
- Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.
- Phil Boyle, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.
- Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.
- Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
