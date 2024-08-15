Posted in: Comics | Tagged: iron fist, newlitg
Iron Fist RIP in The Daily LITG for the 15th of August, 2024
Iron Fist topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday.
Article Summary
- Iron Fist tops Bleeding Cool traffic with shocking "Rest in Peace" storyline—spoilers ahead.
- Tom King launches new Trinity series for DC, with a twist on Wonder Woman.
- Old Man Spider-Boy, Venom secrets, and more in latest Spider-Verse updates.
- Marvel popcorn buckets, Black Canary mini-series, and more comic news highlights.
Iron Fist topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Iron Fist topped the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code (Spoilers)
- SCOOP: Tom King To Launch A Trinity Series For DC… With Three Of Her
- Old Man Spider-Boy, Spider-Verse & Venom Parallel Lives (Spoilers)
- Forget About Krakoa, Worry About USA – X-Factor #1 & X-Men #2 Spoilers
- Alien: Romulus Brings Horror and New Popcorn Buckets to Theaters
- Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary DC Black Label Mini-Series
- Paramount Global Cost-Cutting Shuts Down Paramount Television Studios
- Does Venom #36 Suggest That, Finally, Marvel Martians Are Invading?
- Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
- Jim Lee, Frank Cho, Milo Manara & Kaare Andrews on 65 Years of Asterix
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
- Joe Jusko Refuses To Sign Marvel Masterpieces XL Trading Cards
- Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
- Hellverine Gets an Ongoing Series From Benjamin Percy & Raffaele Ienco
- Creature Commandos: James Gunn Honors Team on Its Comics "Birthday"
- Vault Comics' License of Pep Shepard's Kid Maroon is Fake News
- Moon Knight, Miles Morales & Fantastic Four Still On The Blood Hunt
- X-Factor Preview in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2024
LITG one year ago, Brand New Asterix
- New Official Asterix Strip Published Today, Exclusive To Bleeding Cool
- The Avengers Solicits For November & December 2023 From Marvel Comics
- Jason Aaron and Doug Mahnke's Batman: Off-World From DC in November
- What Big Plans Does DC Comics Have for Brainiac? (Spoilers)
- Batman/Superman: World's Finest #18 Preview: A Tale of Two Tight Suits
- The Latest On IDW's Cancelled Creator-Owned Comics
- Rick and Morty: Grammer, Tudyk Offer Reality Check on Residuals/Wages
- Si Spurrier Drops Three New #1s Across Three Weeks Of September
- DC's Super-Pets Get Their Own Legion Of Doom Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Batman Meets Superman For First Time Apart From All The Other Times
- An Exclusive 10-Page Extended Preview of Kill Your Darlings #1
- Which Knight Terrors DC Comics Are 'Purple Skies' Crossovers This Week
- Mech Cadets Netflix Debut Drove Immediate Comic Book Sell Out
- The Volcanic Rise of Matt Baker's Seven Seas Comics #4, up for Auction
- The Elon Musk Tesla Transformer From Spitting Image The Musical
- Matt Baker and Murphy Anderson on Romantic Marriage #23, at Auction
- The World's Tightest in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2023
LITG two years ago, Promises Made Over Star Trek Janeway Statue
- Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Promises No "Temporal Anomalies" This October
- Warrior: Martial Arts Western Was Made for Bruce Lee & Action Fans
- Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic 2 Gets Special Editions
- Night Court Cast Checking In Before Filming Makes Us Very Happy
- Rob Liefeld Talks About Acetategate
- Frank Miller's Sin City 1858 Western Is Called Blood And Dust
- Avengers 1,000,000 BC #1 Preview: Odin's Shameful Kink Exposed
- Jerry Sadowitz Got Cancelled At Edinburgh – But Then He Did Ask To Be
- Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
- The Super-Soldier and Dr. Doom in Yankee Comics #1, Up for Auction
- Opera & Captain Battle's Wild Silver Streak Comics Stories, at Auction
- Zoe Persico's Debut MG Graphic Novel, How To Talk To Your Succulent
- Kevin Eastman Midnight Suns Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 14th August 2022
- Secret Wars #1, #3, #4 and #6, at Auction For $216 So Far
- Sandman #36, A Game Of You, $56 At Auction So Far
- Is Janeway Statue a Threat in the Daily LITG, 14th of August 2022
LITG three years ago, Sylveon Name Trick
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
- Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report
- Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise
- Is The Eevee Community Day Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man
- Free Comic Book Day Reveals Hulk's New Story: Operation Smashtronaut
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay
- Tasks & Rewards For Eevee Community Day Ticket In Pokémon GO
- Substack, Bisexuality, Stephen Amell in Daily LITG, 13th August 2021
- The Mysterious Debut of Marvel's Venus, Up for Auction
- Previews Of 37 Free Comic Book Day Comics, Out Today
- Venom Free Comic Book Day Reveals Eddie Brock To Fight Kang
- Avengers Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Avengers #50 Loki Variants Event
- Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day Shows A Brutal Daredevil Future
- Free Comic Book Day Coca-Cola Poster – Not Working? Fixed!
- PrintWatch: TMNT The Last Ronin Gets a Fourth Printing, And More
- 61 Free Comic Book Day Sales, Signings And Events Today
- It's Free Comic Book Day Today in The Daily LITG, 14th August 2021
LITG four years ago, Pokemon, Seth McFarlane and what on Earth DC is up to
The big changes that have led to DC Comics layoffs were confirmed, as we started to see initial impacts…
- Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
- The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Is Going to "War" with NBCU
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- Supernatural: Michael Sheen Greets Misha Collins with Castiel Cosplay
- DC Comics Publishing Numbers Will Be Cut From 20-25%
- A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November
- Jim Lee & DC Comics' Two Year Plan For Global Digital Dominance
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Emmys Burn War" Turns Heavenly
- DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – 11 Titles Frankensteined
- DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Marie Javins and Michele Wells Are Editors-In-Chief Of DC Comics
- DC Universe RIP: Original Content Moving to HBO Max, Jim Lee Confirms
- DC Will Publish John Ridley's 5G Luke Fox-as-Batman Comic After All?
- Spawn's Comic Book Sales Jump Up 25% With Gunslinger Spawn
- DC Comics November 2020 Solicitations – A Little On The Thin Side?
- DC Comics Answers the Future with DC Direct Collectibles
- Scott Snyder Has A Fancy New Logo For… Something
- Crossover Has 20 Variants, But Department Of Truth Gets Peach Momoko
- Neil Gaiman, Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, on DC Fandome Comics Panels
- DC Has Over 200 Free Comics To Read During DC Fandome Next Weekend
- Killadelphia Sales Up 40% – Gets Hollywood Attention From Blumhouse
LITG five years ago,
Oh look, DC Comics rummaging through Alan Moore's bin… plus ca change….
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- Is Amanda Waller the Jeffrey Epstein of the DC Universe? Event Leviathan #3 Spoilers…
- What If the Green Lantern Corps Never Existed? Grant Morrison and Xermanico Rewrite DC History in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
- Blizzard Offers An Update To Upcoming Support For "Diablo 3"
- Does Marvel Now Think Hydra Are Nazis, in Today's Powers Of X #2? (Spoilers)
- DC to Rummage Through Alan Moore's Trash Bins Again as Blackest Night, Infinite Crisis Get Dark Multiverse Tales
- New Youngblood Publisher Will Meet Alan Moore's Conditions, No Matter How Outrageous
- "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
- Tomorrow's Captain Marvel #9 – Not The Comic Some Speculators Thought it Might Be (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Gulacy, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.
- Jim Balent, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman
- Boo Cook, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.
- Jim Korkis, comics journalist and historian
- Lamar Waldron, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair
- Dale Kanzler, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics
- Terry Shoemaker, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.
- Erik W Hendrix, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows
- Andrea Speed, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme
- Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist Iron Fist