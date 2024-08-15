Posted in: Comics | Tagged: iron fist, newlitg

Iron Fist RIP in The Daily LITG for the 15th of August, 2024

Iron Fist topped traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday.

Article Summary Iron Fist tops Bleeding Cool traffic with shocking "Rest in Peace" storyline—spoilers ahead.

Tom King launches new Trinity series for DC, with a twist on Wonder Woman.

Old Man Spider-Boy, Venom secrets, and more in latest Spider-Verse updates.

Marvel popcorn buckets, Black Canary mini-series, and more comic news highlights.

Iron Fist topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Gulacy , artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman.

, artist on Master of Kung Fu, Catwoman. Jim Balent, creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman

creator of Tarot, artist on Catwoman Boo Cook , artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen.

, artist on 2000AD, Elephantmen. Jim Korkis , comics journalist and historian

, comics journalist and historian Lamar Waldron , co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair

, co-founder of Atlanta Fantasy Fair Dale Kanzler , former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics

, former director Speciality Sales at Marvel Comics Terry Shoemaker , artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales.

, artist on X-Factor, Spellbound, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Strange Tales. Erik W Hendrix , writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows

, writer on Deadly Harvest, The Evil Tree, Ralph Filmore, Sideshows Andrea Speed , editor-in-chief for Comixtreme

, editor-in-chief for Comixtreme Bill McKay, artist on Zombie Tramp, AmeriKarate, Night of the 80's Undead, DollFace

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

