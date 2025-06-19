Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, newlitg

Jensen Ackles' Daughter & The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 19th June 2025

Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Homelander

LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby is back

Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

LITG three years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully

LITG four years ago, Nick Spencer Swapped Spider-Man For Substack

LITG five years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis

Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.

LITG six years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Dan Buckley , President of Marvel Entertainment

, President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Fraga , artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.

, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show. Andy Liegl , Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment

, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment David Accampo , writer of Lost Angels

, writer of Lost Angels Gabe Fieramosco , comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment

, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

