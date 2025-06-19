Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, newlitg
Jensen Ackles' Daughter & The Rookie in The Daily LITG, 19th June 2025
Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Jensen Ackles' daughter and The Rookie on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"
- Marvel Resolves Spider-Man: Animated's Cliffhanger With Spider-Man '94
- Lanterns: Pierre Shares Look at Post-Surgery Recovery Ahead of Filming
- Robert Kirkman And David Finch Announce Their New Series, Skinbreaker
- Batman #1 Still On The 3rd Of September, Oversized With Blind Bags
- Captain Kirk Is Back From The Dead In New Star Trek For September 2025
- The End Of The Bat Family With Red Hood #1, A Mature Readers Ongoing
- Mike Mignola Writes & Draws New Graphic Novel, Uri Tupka And The Gods
- Marvel Looks To US Prisons For The Next Ultimates Members (Spoilers)
- Marvel's Ultimate Solicits For September 2025 With Ultimate Hawkeye
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- ThunderCats Gets A Cheetara Comic From Nate Cosby And David Cousens
- Jimmy Palmiotti & Pasquale Qualano On Blue Falcon And Dynomutt Comic
- Casey Jones & Twilight Zones in IDW's Full September 2025 Solicits
- Speed Typing Leads To Terrific Typos In Absolute Flash #4? (Spoilers)
- Previewsworld And Diamondcomics.com Are Down… For Good? (NOPE)
- Star Wars Brings Han Solo Out Of Retirement To Hunt For The Falcon
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- The Fact Check That Made A Man Out Of The Creeper (Superman Spoilers)
- New Diamond Owner Says He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots" Claims AENT
- Shay Marken Is Dating Other People Than Peter Parker? Spider-Spoilers
- Diamond Comics' Claim AENT Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- Red Hood's Mature Readers DCU Series in The Daily LITG, 18th June 2025
LITG one year ago, Homelander
- The Boys: Homelander Fans Finally Get The Point & They're Not Happy
- Build Up a Batman Batmobile Collection with Hot Wheels for SDCC
- Yes, America, Catwoman Will Be Getting A 69 From DC Comics
- Mattel Unveils SDCC Hot Wheels Marvel Secret Wars RacerVerse
- Green Lantern Dark in October From DC, Batman Nightfire In November
- DC Absolute Universe Ashcans With Scott Snyder at San Diego Comic-Con?
- Venom War Deadpool, Daredevil & Wolverine in Marvel September Solicits
- Marvel Cancels Sensational She-Hulk With #10
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Could We See Rick Grimes's Brother?
- The Return Of Mini-Superman From Clark's Fingers, In Wonder Woman #10
- Emily Brooks Millar Has Her Very Own Millarworld On Kickstarter
- Deadpool, Spider-Man, TMNT & MMPR Diamond Exclusives At SDCC
- Bob Wayne Talks Brian Bolland's Killing Joke Art Gallery Edition
- Charles Soule & John McCrea Join Declan Shalvey for Return of Old Dog
- The Role Of A Sidekick In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Yen Press Announces 13 New Manga, Novel, Art Book Titles for November
LITG two years ago, Jack Kirby is back
Jack Kirby by Susan Skaar is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.
- Jack Kirby's Son, Neal Kirby Responds to Stan Lee Disney+ Documentary
- The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner
- Transformers & GI Joe Reboot For Image Comics, Detailed
- Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe
- Confirmed: Larry Hama Continues GI Joe With #301 From Image Comics
- Luchasaurus Wins TNT Championship on AEW Collision in Shot at WWE
- South Park Creators on Casa Bonita Renovation: From "Joke" to Revival
- The Flash: See What Happens When You Disrespect The Arrowverse?
- AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE
- Mark Waid, Missing From The Flash Movie Credits?
- Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
- Matt Baker & More in Rare 100-Page Voodoo Annual #1, at Auction
- San Diego Comic-Con 2023 Exclusive Comics from Marvel, Image & More
LITG three years ago, Mulder Talks About Scully
- The X-Files: David Duchovny Responds to Anderson's Revival Remarks
- Mark Brooks Fixes Makkari Of The Eternals' Skin Tone Error
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- Grant Morrison Plans To Replace Russell T Davies On Doctor Who
- DC Comics First Look At Ben Affleck Batman From The Flash Movie
- Grant Morrison Plans For Todd McFarlane's Spawn Before Dropping Them
- Abolition Of Man, First Comic Book Entirely Drawn By A.I. Algorithm
- DC Comics Pulls Listing For Andy Muschietti's Ezra Miller Flash Cover
- Shiny Meltan Returns To Pokémon GO For TCG Event
- How Bill Jemas Killed Grant Morrison's Marvel Boy 2
- Blue Beetle vs Dinosaurs and the Threat from Saturn, Up for Auction
- New A.X.E.: Judgment Day Teaser Features Clenched Uranos
- "The Outlaw Batman" On Trial in Detective Comics, Up for Auction
- Green Eggs And Thank FOC It's The 18th of June, 2022
- Jon Kent Superman, Jace Fox Batman, Yara Flor Wonder Girl Hershey Bars
- Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel
- Grant Morrisoning The TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 18th of June 2022
LITG four years ago, Nick Spencer Swapped Spider-Man For Substack
- Brand New Day for Spider-Man as Nick Spencer Swings Off Into Sunset
- Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Figures Drop Today From Hasbro
- DC Comics Launches I Am Batman #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel
- Letterkenny Finally Gets Their Own Wave of Pops From Funko
- Regigigas Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- DC Comics September 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- Dan DiDio Scraps New DC Comics Timeline For The Second Time
- Doctor Who: Mandip Gill Shares Jodie Whittaker's Birthday Mode Look
- Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Card Back Designs For Maul and Ahsoka
- Marvel Universe to End in Dark Ages This September
- Jude Ellison S. Doyle, A.L. Kaplan Open Maw at BOOM! Studios
- Ed Piskor's Red Room #3 Gets A TMNT Cover From Jim Rugg
- First Riddler in Detective Comics #140 Hits Record $456,000 at Auction
- Black Canary Teams Up In Deathstroke Inc #1 Howard Porter Art Preview
- Art Preview – Cavan Scott & Jose Luis Titans United #1 From DC Comics
- Dark Ages by Tom Taylor and Iban Coello Off the Marvel MIA List
- Another New Batman Character Debuts In Batman #112 – Peacekeeper X
- DC Comics Cancels Batman/Superman In September With #22
- The Terror of Bill Everett's Venus #18 Cover Story, Up for Auction
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR #1 Gets 5th Printing, Save Yourself #1 Gets 2nd
- ABLAZE Publishing Announces September Comics and Graphic Novels
- Image Unleashes Dothraki Horde of Variants for Emilia Clarke's MOM
- LATE: Spider-Man And The Sinister War
- DC Connect Catalogue Returns To Print In Eleven Days
- Milestone Compendium One – 1300 Pages Of Classic Milestone Comics
- Regigigas Raiding The Daily LITG, 18th June 2021
LITG five years ago, Cameron Stewart and Warren Ellis
Bleeding Cool finally published an article on recent allegations against Warren Ellis made on social media. As with the Cameron Stewart article and others in the pipeline, these things took a lot of time. I hope you understood why sometimes these stories take longer to publish than others.
- DC Drops Cameron Stewart Comic After Social Media Allegations
- Warren Ellis Accused Of Grooming Young Women For Decades
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Immortal Hulk to End With Its Fiftieth Issue
- Dan DiDio Has a New Job in the DC Universe
- DC Comics Rumoured to Expand Walmart Presence
- Naruto Shippuden SDCC 2020 Exclusives Arrive at Entertainment Earth
- DC Adds John Byrne Generations, Grant Morrison Superman Omnibuses
- It's Not Just Cameron Stewart – The Daily LITG, 18th June 2020
- Surprise New Walking Dead Comic – Negan Lives – For July 1st
LITG six years ago, Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?
- Now Marvel Teases Spider-Man Z
- UNIQLO Shows Off A New Blizzard Entertainment Collection
- Watch Out Lois Lane, Frank Miller's Clark Kent is an Awful Boyfriend
- Jim Lee Draws Spider-Man, Michonne, and Spawn For San Diego Comic-Con's 50th Anniversary
- The Time The Hulk Beat the Crap Out of Hulk Hogan in Marvel Comics Presents
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment
- Dan Fraga, artist on Bloodstrike, Gear Station, Wolverine, and director of the Ricky Gervais Show.
- Andy Liegl, Sales Manager – Valiant Entertainment
- David Accampo, writer of Lost Angels
- Gabe Fieramosco, comic show organiser as Atomic Crush Entertainment
- Alonso Nuñez of Little Fish Comics Studio
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles, Jensen Ackles,