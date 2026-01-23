Jonathan Kent as a Superboy Kid in The Daily LITG, 23rd January, 2026

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jonathan Kent, newlitg
Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid and the top ten stories from yesterday
- DC Comics Brings Back Jonathan Kent Superboy As A Kid In 2026
- Marvel Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics' Superman Solicits For April 2026… Without Superman
- 20 Years On, Marvel Launches A New Sequel To Its Civil War In May 2026
- Chip Zdarsky Not Joking About Jim Lee/Batman Lateness In Mad Magazine
- How DC's K.O. Boss Battle Fits Into The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Publishes Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing 1989 37 Years Too Late
- Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E11 "Mall Part 3: Heroes" Preview
- Shifting Gears Season 2: Here's a Look at Our S02E11 "Toys" Preview
- The Pitt Season 2: Here's Your Updated S02E03: "9:00 A.M." Preview
LITG one year ago, Power Girl's new costume
- Power Girl Gets Her New Boob Window In The Shape Of Superman's Shield
- The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers: FOX's Midseason Changes
- DC Comics' Summer Of Superman Solicits For April 2025
- A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man In Ultimate Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)
- Invincible Announces 9 Big Names Joining Season 3 Voice Cast
- Diamond Comic Distributors Delays Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Next Week
- Will Hasbro's New Maximum Marvel Legends Series Divide Collectors?
- Where Are Plastic Man's Powers? Justice League Unlimited #3 Spoilers
- Tom King Puts A Monster In The White House (Wonder Woman #17 Spoilers)
- Welcome To This Week's X-Books, You Won't All Survive The Experience
- GLAAD Awards Nominations 2025 Now Include Full Comic Creative Teams
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Crossed Movie Taps Rob Jabbaz As Director
- Marvel's Concert Of Champions With Dazzler, Luna Snow & Spider-Gwen
- Massive Publishing Ends Exclusive Diamond Comics Deal Over Bankruptcy
- Has Yet Another Girlfriend Discovered Batman's Identity? Big Spoilers
- The Ennuii Of The Long Distance Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Spoilers)
- A New Ultimate Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 22nd of January 2025
LITG two years ago… Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls
- Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
- Amanda Waller Establishes Herself As DC's Biggest Bad (Spoilers)
- Now Batman Tells His Own Killing Joke To The Joker (Spoilers)
- Resurrection of Magneto #1 Preview: Storm's Shock Therapy
- Reacher Season 3 Novel Chosen; Features "More Reacher Alone": Child
- Albuquerque, Jones, Chiang & Burnham on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- GoFundMe Updates For Comic Book Creators Peter David and Brett Lewis
- Dave Chappelle Cries Foul Over Katt Williams/Club Shay Shay Comments
- SNL Cast/Writers, Jacob Elordi Do Right By Bad Bunny But Not Viewers
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Gets A Third Printing, And More
- The Comic Fantagraphics Sued To Publish, In Their April 2024 Solicits
- Jim Zub Displaced by Ed Brisson as Oshawa's Most Famous Comic Creator
- Tom King & Stevan Subic Telling New Batman/Penguin History (Spoilers)
- The Importance Of Grappling Hooks In Tomorrow's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Pepe Larraz Draws Obelix And Everyone Just Loves It
- ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats! Daily LITG, 22nd January 2024
LITG three years ago, The Expanse Returns
- The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
- A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
- Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
- The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 Watered Down by Censorship: Review
- Warrior Nun Billboard Has Simon Barry "Stunned and Beyond Impressed"
- Comic Store In Your Future: How Crazy Will 2023 Be For Collectibles?
- Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
- Thor #30 Preview: Thanos vs. Bor, Who Wins in a Fight?
- Star Trek: In 2023, Benjamin Sisko Tells His "Deep Space Nine" Story
- Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans Joke About Checking on Snowcat's Health
- Dawn of DC Plans For Aquaman In 2023 (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
- Damian Connelly's Blood, Love, Ghosts & A Deadly Spell From Fairsquare
- Garrett Gunn's Franklin And Ghost in Source Point April 2023 Solicits
- Tim Seeley Brings Darkstalkers' Felicia to Udon April 2023 Solicits
- Back To The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2023
- Devin Townsend's Ziltoid Becomes a Comic in Opus April 2023 Solicits
- The Night Before The Great Cow Race in Jeff Smith's Bone #9
LITG four years ago, Something Supernatural Something
- Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
- Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
- GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- South Park Honors Season 25 with Classy Theme Song, "Gay Fish" Takes
- Law & Order S21 Teaser: Welcome Back, Jack; New Faces Introduced
- Hasbro Showcases Upcoming Marvel Legends 2022 Iron Spider Figure
- Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Full Arts
- Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
- The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y
- Jim Starlin Creates Midnight Rose In AfterShock April 2022 Solicits
- Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet Launch Gilt #1 In Ahoy April 2022 Solicits
- Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters Ablaze April Solicits
- Alessandro Vitti Launches The Joneses #1 In AWA April 2022 Solicits
- David A Byrne Is Canceled In Scout Comics April 2022 Solicits
- Mad Cave Studios To Publish 6th Issue Of Nottingham 5-Issue Series
- Garth Ennis & Henry Flint's Hawk The Slayer- Rebellion April Solicits
- Something Supernatural Something In The Daily LITG 22nd January 2022
LITG five years ago, Danielle Panabaker, Mira Furlan and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
- Lost, Babylon 5 Star Mira Furlan Passes Away, Age 65
- Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
- AHS: Angelica Ross Teases Bloody S10; Dylan McDermott for "Stories"?
- Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Entei, Suicune, & Raikou Return To Raids In Pokémon GO
- Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
- Powers Of X Tease Finally Comes To Fruition In Next Week's X-Men #17
- Marvel's Twitter Mistakenly Hid "Gay" Guardians Of The Galaxy Comments
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Update: "A Lot We're Stoked to Unveil"
- Deadpool Cancelled by Marvel Next Week With #10?
- Home: Immigration, Border Patrol and Superpowers in New Image Comic
- Our Fourth Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- The Silver Coin: Image Previews New Horror Anthology
- Ray Fisher: Shut Up, Sit Down, Get Out – Michael Davis, From The Edge
- Mann's World: Class Warfare While Hunting Dinosaurs Don't Mix
- Our Third Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- Bret Blevins' Girls Of Dimension 13 in Aftershock April 2021 Solicits
- Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
- The Millennials – Black Superheroes, Not Snowflakes
- Summoners War: Legacy – Image/Skybound Announces Prequel Series
- Image Comics April 2021 Solicits – Geiger, Silver Coin and Old Guard
- Francis Manupal's Aquaman: Earth One Not Happening, Not DC Exclusive
- Alice In Leatherland, White & Godkiller – Black Mask April Solicits
- Ram V, Filipe Andrade's Many Deaths Of Laila Starr – Boom April 2021
- So What Is Marvel's Heroes Reborn 2021 Anyway?
- Damian Connelly's You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth in April
- New Aggretsuko and Kaijumax Launch In Oni Press April 2021 Solicits
- Cerebus The Duck and Swords Of Cerebus In Hell From Dave Sim in April
- Guardians Of The Galaxy And Geiger On Covers Of Next Week's Previews
LITG six years ago, Wonder Woman #750 kicked off the abandoned new DC timeline
And Hulu had something new.
- How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
- "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
- Power Rangers #50 Shocker: Reality to Be Shattered by Return of Fan-Favorite Character
- BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
- What Is Up With The Riddler In Batman #87? (Spoilers)
- America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
- DC Comics' Infected Connective Tissue in Batman/Superman #6, Batman #87 and Hell Arisen #2 (Spoilers)
- "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
- Funko London Toy Fair: All the Pop Reveals in One Place
- The Politics Of Death in Excalibur #6 and Marauders #6 (Spoilers)
LITG seven years ago, DC was reducing title count.
And Thanos was back…
- DC Comics Selling Almost Half as Many Comics a Month As It Used To
- The New Thanos Will Be One Of These People – Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 SPOILERS
- Which Uncanny X-Men Traitor Will Lead the Mutant Liberation Front?
- Charlie Cox on the 'Daredevil' Season 4 "Preliminary Conversations"
- Katherine Langford's New Hairdo Means She's [SPOILER?] in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Greg Hildebrandt, comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim.
- Klaus Janson, co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns
- Philip Tan, artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man.
- Russ Braun, artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards.
- Adam Brown, artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage.
- Gustavo Vazquez, artist on Scooby Apocalypse, Exit Stage Left, Sunfire & The Big Hero 6.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
