Jonathan Kent as a Superboy Kid in The Daily LITG, 23rd January, 2026

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

DC Comics Turn Jonathan Kent Back Into A Kid In April 2026
Superman Unlimited #12

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. DC Comics Brings Back Jonathan Kent Superboy As A Kid In 2026
  2. Marvel Comics' Full April 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
  3. DC Comics' Superman Solicits For April 2026… Without Superman
  4. 20 Years On, Marvel Launches A New Sequel To Its Civil War In May 2026
  5. Chip Zdarsky Not Joking About Jim Lee/Batman Lateness In Mad Magazine
  6. How DC's K.O. Boss Battle Fits Into The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)
  7. DC Comics Publishes Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing 1989 37 Years Too Late
  8. Abbott Elementary Season 5: Our S05E11 "Mall Part 3: Heroes" Preview
  9. Shifting Gears Season 2: Here's a Look at Our S02E11 "Toys" Preview
  10. The Pitt Season 2: Here's Your Updated S02E03: "9:00 A.M." Preview

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Power Girl's new costume

Powerr Girl #17
Power Girl #17
  1. Power Girl Gets Her New Boob Window In The Shape Of Superman's Shield
  2. The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers: FOX's Midseason Changes
  3. DC Comics' Summer Of Superman Solicits For April 2025
  4. A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man In Ultimate Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)
  5. Invincible Announces 9 Big Names Joining Season 3 Voice Cast 
  6. Diamond Comic Distributors Delays Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW Next Week
  7. Will Hasbro's New Maximum Marvel Legends Series Divide Collectors?
  8. Where Are Plastic Man's Powers? Justice League Unlimited #3 Spoilers
  9. Tom King Puts A Monster In The White House (Wonder Woman #17 Spoilers)
  10. Welcome To This Week's X-Books, You Won't All Survive The Experience
  11. GLAAD Awards Nominations 2025 Now Include Full Comic Creative Teams
  12. Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows' Crossed Movie Taps Rob Jabbaz As Director
  13. Marvel's Concert Of Champions With Dazzler, Luna Snow & Spider-Gwen
  14. Massive Publishing Ends Exclusive Diamond Comics Deal Over Bankruptcy
  15. Has Yet Another Girlfriend Discovered Batman's Identity? Big Spoilers
  16. The Ennuii Of The Long Distance Amazing Spider-Man #66 (Spoilers)
  17. A New Ultimate Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 22nd of January 2025

LITG two years ago… Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls

Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls in the Daily LITG, 23rd January 2024
Shop Disney – Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls
  1. Disney Unveils Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set
  2. Amanda Waller Establishes Herself As DC's Biggest Bad (Spoilers)
  3. Now Batman Tells His Own Killing Joke To The Joker (Spoilers)
  4. Resurrection of Magneto #1 Preview: Storm's Shock Therapy
  5. Reacher Season 3 Novel Chosen; Features "More Reacher Alone": Child 
  6. Albuquerque, Jones, Chiang & Burnham on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  7. GoFundMe Updates For Comic Book Creators Peter David and Brett Lewis
  8. Dave Chappelle Cries Foul Over Katt Williams/Club Shay Shay Comments
  9. SNL Cast/Writers, Jacob Elordi Do Right By Bad Bunny But Not Viewers
  10. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man #1 Gets A Third Printing, And More
  11. The Comic Fantagraphics Sued To Publish, In Their April 2024 Solicits
  12. Jim Zub Displaced by Ed Brisson as Oshawa's Most Famous Comic Creator
  13. Tom King & Stevan Subic Telling New Batman/Penguin History (Spoilers)
  14. The Importance Of Grappling Hooks In Tomorrow's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  15. Pepe Larraz Draws Obelix And Everyone Just Loves It
  16. ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats! Daily LITG, 22nd January 2024

LITG three years ago, The Expanse Returns

Three-Body Problem in The Daily LITG, 21st January 2023

  1. The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven", Dragon Tooth
  2. A Big Change To The Superman Family This Week (SuperSpoilers)
  3. Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
  4. The Three-Body Problem Episode 6 Watered Down by Censorship: Review
  5. Warrior Nun Billboard Has Simon Barry "Stunned and Beyond Impressed" 
  6. Comic Store In Your Future: How Crazy Will 2023 Be For Collectibles?
  7. Dawn Of DC Summer Event Looking More And More Like "Knight Terrors"
  8. Thor #30 Preview: Thanos vs. Bor, Who Wins in a Fight?
  9. Star Trek: In 2023, Benjamin Sisko Tells His "Deep Space Nine" Story
  10. Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans Joke About Checking on Snowcat's Health
  11. Dawn of DC Plans For Aquaman In 2023 (Lazarus Planet Spoilers)
  12. Damian Connelly's Blood, Love, Ghosts & A Deadly Spell From Fairsquare
  13. Garrett Gunn's Franklin And Ghost in Source Point April 2023 Solicits
  14. Tim Seeley Brings Darkstalkers' Felicia to Udon April 2023 Solicits
  15. Back To The Expanse in The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2023
  16. Devin Townsend's Ziltoid Becomes a Comic in Opus April 2023 Solicits
  17. The Night Before The Great Cow Race in Jeff Smith's Bone #9

LITG four years ago, Something Supernatural Something

supernatural
Supernatural — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Jensen Ackles on Supernatural Prequel & Jared Padalecki: "I Messed Up"
  2. Jared Padalecki to Supernatural Fans' Podcast Pushback: "Stand Down"
  3. GI Joe Kicks Off The New Year With Classified & O-Ring Reveals
  4. DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
  5. South Park Honors Season 25 with Classy Theme Song, "Gay Fish" Takes
  6. Law & Order S21 Teaser: Welcome Back, Jack; New Faces Introduced
  7. Hasbro Showcases Upcoming Marvel Legends 2022 Iron Spider Figure
  8. Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Full Arts
  9. Marvel's Punisher Looks To Destroy His Own Legacy In April
  10. The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y
  11. Jim Starlin Creates Midnight Rose In AfterShock April 2022 Solicits
  12. Alisa Kwitney & Mauricet Launch Gilt #1 In Ahoy April 2022 Solicits
  13. Werther Dell'Edera's He Who Fights With Monsters Ablaze April Solicits
  14. Alessandro Vitti Launches The Joneses #1 In AWA April 2022 Solicits
  15. David A Byrne Is Canceled In Scout Comics April 2022 Solicits
  16. Mad Cave Studios To Publish 6th Issue Of Nottingham 5-Issue Series
  17. Garth Ennis & Henry Flint's Hawk The Slayer- Rebellion April Solicits
  18. Something Supernatural Something In The Daily LITG 22nd January 2022

LITG five years ago, Danielle Panabaker, Mira Furlan and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The Flash (Image: screencap)
LITG  – The Flash (Image: screencap)

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

  1. The Flash Star Danielle Panabaker Shows Off Their Season 7 Gift
  2. Lost, Babylon 5 Star Mira Furlan Passes Away, Age 65
  3. Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 22nd January 2021
  4. AHS: Angelica Ross Teases Bloody S10; Dylan McDermott for "Stories"?
  5. Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
  6. Entei, Suicune, & Raikou Return To Raids In Pokémon GO
  7. Star Wars Princess Leia Gets New A New Hope Gentle Giant Statue
  8. Powers Of X Tease Finally Comes To Fruition In Next Week's X-Men #17
  9. Marvel's Twitter Mistakenly Hid "Gay" Guardians Of The Galaxy Comments
  10. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Update: "A Lot We're Stoked to Unveil"
  11. Deadpool Cancelled by Marvel Next Week With #10?
  12. Home: Immigration, Border Patrol and Superpowers in New Image Comic
  13. Our Fourth Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
  14. The Silver Coin: Image Previews New Horror Anthology
  15. Ray Fisher: Shut Up, Sit Down, Get Out – Michael Davis, From The Edge
  16. Mann's World: Class Warfare While Hunting Dinosaurs Don't Mix
  17. Our Third Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
  18. Our Second Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
  19. Bret Blevins' Girls Of Dimension 13 in Aftershock April 2021 Solicits
  20. Our First Glimpse Of The Heroes Reborn Marvel Comics Characters
  21. The Millennials – Black Superheroes, Not Snowflakes
  22. Summoners War: Legacy – Image/Skybound Announces Prequel Series
  23. Image Comics April 2021 Solicits – Geiger, Silver Coin and Old Guard
  24. Francis Manupal's Aquaman: Earth One Not Happening, Not DC Exclusive
  25. Alice In Leatherland, White & Godkiller – Black Mask April Solicits
  26. Ram V, Filipe Andrade's Many Deaths Of Laila Starr – Boom April 2021
  27. So What Is Marvel's Heroes Reborn 2021 Anyway?
  28. Damian Connelly's You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth in April
  29. New Aggretsuko and Kaijumax Launch In Oni Press April 2021 Solicits
  30. Cerebus The Duck and Swords Of Cerebus In Hell From Dave Sim in April
  31. Guardians Of The Galaxy And Geiger On Covers Of Next Week's Previews

LITG six years ago, Wonder Woman #750 kicked off the abandoned new DC timeline

And Hulu had something new.

  1. How Wonder Woman #750 Kicks Off The New DC Timeline With President Roosevelt and Bombshells Spoilers
  2. "Solar Opposites": Hulu, "Rick and Morty" Duo's New Series Lands in May
  3. Power Rangers #50 Shocker: Reality to Be Shattered by Return of Fan-Favorite Character
  4. BOOM! to Cancel Power Rangers Comic in April
  5. What Is Up With The Riddler In Batman #87? (Spoilers)
  6. America's Favourite Superhero Movie Is Black Panther, Britain's Is Captain Marvel
  7. DC Comics' Infected Connective Tissue in Batman/Superman #6, Batman #87 and Hell Arisen #2 (Spoilers)
  8. "Modern Family" S11 "Dead on A Rival" [Preview]: Old Names, New Opps
  9. Funko London Toy Fair: All the Pop Reveals in One Place
  10. The Politics Of Death in Excalibur #6 and Marauders #6 (Spoilers)

LITG seven years ago, DC was reducing title count.

And Thanos was back…

  1. DC Comics Selling Almost Half as Many Comics a Month As It Used To
  2. The New Thanos Will Be One Of These People – Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 SPOILERS
  3. Which Uncanny X-Men Traitor Will Lead the Mutant Liberation Front?
  4. Charlie Cox on the 'Daredevil' Season 4 "Preliminary Conversations"
  5. Katherine Langford's New Hairdo Means She's [SPOILER?] in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Greg Hildebrandt, comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim.
  • Klaus Janson, co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns
  • Philip Tan, artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man.
  • Russ Braun, artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards.
  • Adam Brown, artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage.
  • Gustavo Vazquez, artist on Scooby Apocalypse, Exit Stage Left, Sunfire & The Big Hero 6.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
