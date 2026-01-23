Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jonathan Kent, newlitg

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy Kid in The Daily LITG, 23rd January, 2026

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Jonathan Kent returns as Superboy kid in DC Comics, topping Bleeding Cool's most-read stories for January 23, 2026

See which other comic book and pop culture news stories trended this week and over the past several years

Dive into the daily Lying In The Gutters roundup, tracking industry buzz, anniversaries, and hot topics

Explore past highlights, comic milestones, and notable birthdays from seven years of industry history

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jonathan Kent as a Superboy kid and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Power Girl's new costume

LITG two years ago… Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day Dolls

LITG three years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG four years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG five years ago, Danielle Panabaker, Mira Furlan and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago, Wonder Woman #750 kicked off the abandoned new DC timeline

And Hulu had something new.

LITG seven years ago, DC was reducing title count.

And Thanos was back…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Greg Hildebrandt , comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim.

, comic book cover artists. And his late brother, Tim. Klaus Janson , co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns

, co-creator of Sacred Creatures and The Dark Knight Returns Philip Tan , artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man.

, artist on Spawn, Uncanny X-Men and Iron Man. Russ Braun , artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards.

, artist on The Boys, Jack Of Fables, A Train Called Love and Jimmy's Bastards. Adam Brown , artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage.

, artist for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, American Gods, Deadpool Vs Carnage. Gustavo Vazquez, artist on Scooby Apocalypse, Exit Stage Left, Sunfire & The Big Hero 6.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!