Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle in The Daily LITG, 22nd January, 2026

The Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

The Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

The Absolute DC's K.O. Boss Battle and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man

LITG two years ago… ThunderCats! ThunderCats! ThunderCats!

LITG three years ago, The Expanse Returns

LITG four years ago, Something Supernatural Something

LITG five years ago, researching Pokémon GO

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning. And Pokemon GO needs researching

LITG six years ago, The US loved Black Panther more than any

And Hulu had something new.

LITG seven years ago, Hanna-Barbera books were dropping

And Ernie Hudson talked Ghostbusters

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Howard Mackie , co-creator of Danny Ketch Ghost Rider, writer, editor and Writer X.

, co-creator of Danny Ketch Ghost Rider, writer, editor and Writer X. Dennis Mallonee, writer and publisher of the Champions comic books.

writer and publisher of the Champions comic books. Lisa Trusiani, writer of Morbius The Living Vampire, Barbie and Alf comics.

writer of Morbius The Living Vampire, Barbie and Alf comics. Richard D. Irving , creator of Dartman

, creator of Dartman Chris Brennaman co-owner of Infinite Realities Comics, Georgia

co-owner of Infinite Realities Comics, Georgia Josef Rother, artist for Heavy Metal Magazine

artist for Heavy Metal Magazine Leo Colapietro , artist on Van Helsing Vs Frankenstein, Astonisher and Conspiracy.

, artist on Van Helsing Vs Frankenstein, Astonisher and Conspiracy. Loston Wallace , artist on Mars Attacks Judge Dredd, The Rocketeer/Spirit

, artist on Mars Attacks Judge Dredd, The Rocketeer/Spirit Elias Ortiz, CEO of La Mole Comic Con.

CEO of La Mole Comic Con. Nick Marshall of Scott's Collectibles.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

