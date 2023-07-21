Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong- The Daily LITG 21st July 2023

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong topped the charts, followed by Marvel October solicits,

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong topped the charts, followed by Marvel October solicits, Amazons Attack, Marvel mutant Gossip and Marvel Legends from Hasbro at San Diego Comic-Con. Which seemed to take over the site. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Auto Draft

The most popular stories yesterday, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

  1. DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con
  2. Marvel Comics' October 2023 Solicits & Solicitations In Full
  3. DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well
  4. The Big Marvel X-Men Gossip From San Diego Comic-Con (Spoilers)
  5. Hasbro Teases New Marvel Legends at SDCC 2023 Breakfast Meet-Up

More comics stories you might prefer ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

 

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

  1. Terrors of the Jungle #17
  2. Startling Terror Tales #10
  3. Shocking Mystery Cases #50
  4. Suspense Comics #7
  5. Suspense Comics #4

LITG one year ago, The Death Of A Mutant

The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
The Death Of Marvel's Mutants in The Daily LITG 21st July 2022
  1. Permanent Death Of One Of The First Mutants (Judgment Day Spoilers)
  2. Marc Silvestri Designed Many Characters For Dynamite Including Cherish
  3. Batman Returns with New 1/6 Scale Animated Series Figure from Mondo
  4. Eric D July Gets 30,000 Orders Worth $2.5 Million For 'Non-Woke' Comic
  5. Marvel Comics October 2022 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
  6. The Boys Omnibuses Make $1,328,579 In Revenue In Less Than Four Weeks
  7. Bi-Erasure Danger Of Nostalgia In DC Comics' Dark Crisis (Spoilers)
  8. Legendary Birds & Dialga Return To Pokémon GO Raids In July 2022
  9. The Boys: Jensen Ackles on Marvel/DC Interest, Captain America Rumor
  10. Marvel Legends: Check Out The Unboxing Of The HasLab Galactus

LITG two years ago – Bad Boy Damian

Bad Boy Damian - The Daily LITG, 21st July 2021

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  3. Grant Morrison Predicted Events Of 2020 and 2021 In 2007's Batman
  4. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  5. Damian Wayne Would Have Been The Big Bad Of The 5G DC Universe
  6. Mewtwo Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: July 2021
  7. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  8. Tonight Is Squirtle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  9. Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
  10. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3: Nadja's Armadillo Saw Things
  11. Gail Simone On Red Sonja, Ahead Of Her Return With Walter Geovani
  12. Supergirl As Phoenix, Manchester Black As Professor X? (Spoilers)
  13. Valiant Names Rob Levin Executive Editor, Announces Brand New Era
  14. The Daughter That Dick Grayson's Dad Had Under His Mother's Nose
  15. Marvel Comics Publish Latinx Edition of Marvel's Voices: Comunidades
  16. Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca Revive Purgatori From Dynamite
  17. Will House Of Slaughter #1 Be James Tynion IV's Biggest Launch Yet?
  18. Rodney Barnes Writes New James Bond Comic About Sex-Trafficking
  19. The DC Multiverse, Today – What Is Or Is Not A Crisis? (Spoilers)
  20. Superman No Longer In The Justice League? Shazam/Blue & Gold Spoilers
  21. CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot
  22. Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021

LITG three years ago, WWE to IDW

I have never watched any wrestling and don't intend to start now, but clearly you lot love your WWE Extreme…

  1. WWE Extreme Rules: One Man Loses an Eye, the Other Loses His Lunch
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. The Next Pokémon GO Community Day… Leaked?
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Guardian Newspaper Drops Cartoonist Steve Bell After 40 Years
  6. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  7. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  8. DC's New Distributors Better Than Diamond? Comic Store In Your Future
  9. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  10. IDW Publishes Transformers/Back To The Future in October

LITG four years ago, San Diego Comic-Con

  1. New Mutants by Jonathan Hickman, Ed Brisson, Rod Reis Brings Back Recently Dead X-Men
  2. [#SDCC] Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation Live-Blog
  3. Kevin Feige Didn't Have Time to Talk About X-Men, Fantastic Four
  4. Hickman Teases Excalibur, New Mutants, Fallen Angels, 3 More Titles for X-Men Relaunch
  5. Marvel Studios Exec Teases Female-Focused Guardians Of The Galaxy Movie at Women Of Marvel SDCC Panel
  6. Marvel's October and November 2019 Solicits For Jonathan Hickman's #DawnOfX
  7. Crisis Confirmed? DC Year of the Villain is Leading to an Even Bigger DC Event in 2020
  8. Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast and Furious at Hasbro's SDCC Panel
  9. Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu Launch X-Men #1 on the Moon, Starring Every Single Mutant #DawnOfX
  10. Report: Dan Didio Mad People Are Buying the Facsimile Editions DC Publishes

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Bill Knapp, artist on The Furies, American Splendor, Green Hornet and Mythography

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.