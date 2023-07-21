Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: godzilla, king kong, newlitg, sdcc

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong- The Daily LITG 21st July 2023

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong topped the charts, followed by Marvel October solicits,

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong topped the charts, followed by Marvel October solicits, Amazons Attack, Marvel mutant Gossip and Marvel Legends from Hasbro at San Diego Comic-Con. Which seemed to take over the site. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong

More comics stories you might prefer ahead of San Diego Comic-Con

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG one year ago, The Death Of A Mutant

LITG two years ago – Bad Boy Damian

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman, Superman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!