Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin In The Daily LITG, 8th Of May 2025

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Van Halen Brutal to Watch

LITG two years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG three years ago, Flash Funeral

LITG four years ago, Walmart Speaks

LITG five years ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.

LITG six years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book grader Jim Noble.

Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.

