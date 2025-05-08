Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin In The Daily LITG, 8th Of May 2025

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
ALL NEW VENOM #6

Mary Jane Watson And Paul Rabin in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Mary Jane And Paul, No Longer… Doing It (All-New Venom #6 Spoilers)
  2. LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set
  3. Marvel Changes Name Of New Thunderbolts* Comic To New Avengers As Well
  4. The Aliens Vs Avengers Gag That Everyone Missed, Including Me
  5. 28 Years Later… Event Horizon Gets A Prequel, Dark Descent
  6. France To Create Its Own Wonder Woman/Harley Quinn Graphic Novel
  7. Marvel Has Plans To Publish X-Files Comics… And Crossover With Them
  8. The Continued Story of Disney's The Black Hole, Up for Auction
  9. Greg Rucka & Nicola Scott- Cheetah and Cheshire Rob The Justice League
  10. Interrogations, Memberships & Krakoa In Today's X-Books (XSpoilers)

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Van Halen Brutal to Watch

van halen
WANTAGH, NY-AUG 14: Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs onstage at Jones Beach Theater on August 14, 2015 in Wantagh, New York. (Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)
  1. Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli 
  2. Batman Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
  3. Marvel Wants Comics Buyers Coming In Every Wednesday Again
  4. New The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Announced
  5. The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Being Re-Released
  6. Woke Bagels Blamed For Flying Colors Comics Shop Closing In California
  7. Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See 
  8. Trust In The Government as Mark Russell & Bob Quinn Launch X-Factor #1
  9. Mayans M.C.: Kurt Sutter Addresses SOA Spinoff Series Departure & More
  10. Mikel Janín Reveals New DC Comics Looks For Absolute Power
  11. Camp Prodigy: A Young Readers Tale of Music and Nonbinary Friendship
  12. Moral Quandaries in Amazing Spider-Man And Venom Blood Hunt Spoilers
  13. Tabloid Gay Rumors About The Thing & The Human Torch? (Spoilers)
  14. Jack Noel Sells Rights To His New Parenting Graphic Novel, Dadbot
  15. Standards Manual's José Luis García-López 1982 DC Comics Style Guide
  16. Lou Fine's Iconic Work on Quality's Hit Comics #5, up for Auction
  17. Marvel Throwing Lots Of Press At Uncle Scrooge Including Frank Miller
  18. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 6th Printing And More
  19. Paul Brookes, A Cartoon, Andrew Neil And Scottish Nationalists
  20. Batman's New Look in The Daily LITG for the 7th Of May, 2024

LITG two years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

S.W.A.T.
Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  1. S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
  3. Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation
  4. A Brand New Oath for A Brand New Green Lantern #1 (Spoilers)
  5. Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day
  6. Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion
  7. Upcoming Disney LGBTQ Events Shut Down DeSantis' Big Win Bragging
  8. Runescape Free Comic Book Day 2023, $20 on Ebay, Spider-Man 2 is $35
  9. Always Sunny Season 16: Charlie Day Offers Details on Cranston/Paul Ep
  10. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In May 2023 
  11. Whatever Happened To Mary Jane Watson… And Her Children? (Spoilers)
  12. GI Joe Reports For Duty in the 1950s Ziff-Davis Series, at Auction
  13. A Precursor To Sgt. Rock in All American Men Of War #39
  14. Dream Warriors, New Graphic Novels by Jesse Byrd & Yonson Carbonell
  15. PrintWatch: Expanse, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Local Man & Killadelphia

LITG three years ago, Flash Funeral

the flash
Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
  1. The Flash S0814 Funeral for a Friend Images: Team Flash Says Goodbye
  2. Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
  3. Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
  4. Legends of Tomorrow EP Defends Greg Berlanti, DC, WB & The CW
  5. FCBD Doctor Who Finally Explains Why The Doctor Always Visits Earth
  6. Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
  7. Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
  8. 'Justice League Are Dead, They Ain't Ever Coming Back'- FCBD Spoilers
  9. "American Horror Story" Season 10: Robert Englund's Next Project?
  10. Comics Legend George Pérez Died Yesterday, Aged 67
  11. America's Sweetheart Sunny by Al Feldstein, Up for Auction
  12. The Debut of Valkyrie in Air Fighters Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Superman's Radiation-Powered Menace in Action Comics #39, at Auction
  14. First Appearance Of Spider-Man's Black Costume Has Bids Of $1200
  15. Mad Cave Studios Let Go Editor-In-Chief Chris Sanchez
  16. The Deviants Are The Important Ones- Immortal X-Men #2 & Eternals #12
  17. Masking and Vaccination Should Be Requirements At C2E2
  18. Venus Comes To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For Free Comic Book Day
  19. My Free Comic Book Day Haul In London: Part One
  20. X-Men, Eternals, Spider-Man, Avengers & Venom Marvel FCBD Spoilers
  21. Shops May Want To Double Check Vault's Barbaric Free Comic Book Day
  22. It's Free Comic Book Day In Your Daily LITG, 7th May 2022

LITG four years ago, Walmart Speaks

Magic: The Walmart Gathering - The Daily LITG 8th May 2021
LITG Source: Clay Pruitt on Facebook

  1. Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
  2. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
  3. How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
  5. Marvel Comics To Publish The Trial Of Magneto In August
  6. Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  7. What We Do in the Shadows Drives Stake Into Heart of Season 3 Filming
  8. NBA 2K21 MyTEAM Season 7 Launches On May 7th
  9. Adam Hughes' Pop Kill #4 Cover Sells For Over $1000 On eBay
  10. Pokémon TCG Releases Wave Of May 2021 Products Today
  11. J.C. Leyendecker Saturday Evening Post Cover Hits Record $4.1 Million
  12. Star Wars Comics To Celebrate Pride Month With Special Variant Covers
  13. Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 Review: Challenges
  14. Philip Kennedy Johnson & Ron Lim Join Venom #200, But Not Rob Liefeld
  15. The Historic First Appearance of Captain Atom Up for Auction
  16. Another New Cap To Be Revealed In United States of Captain America #3
  17. Take Pride – And Thank FOC It's Friday, 7th of May 2021
  18. How Can I Sleep At Night? Comic Store In Your Future
  19. Alessandro Vitti No Longer New Artist On Thor? Michele Bandini On #15
  20. Cullen Bunn's Highest Sales Ever With Basilisk #1 From Boom
  21. DC Pride #1: Massive Preview of DC's Pride Month Comic
  22. PRH Extends Comic Shop Registration Deadline to 21st Of May
  23. DC Cancel Batwing Omnibus, Replaced With Batwing: Luke Fox TPB
  24. Mephisto Is The Big Bad Of Heroes Reborn – Unless He's The Big Good?
  25. PrintWatch: Heroes Reborn, Nocterra, Star Wars, Magic The Gathering
  26. Image/Skybound Release Pride Month Charity Variant Covers
  27. FCBD Preview: Valiant Uprising For Free Comic Book Day
  28. Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play in The Daily LITG, 7th of May 2021
  29. FCBD Preview: Darick Robertson To Gerhard – 10 Ton Of Fun

LITG five years ago – Gerard Jones and something about wrestling.

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown.

  1. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and A&E Hunt for Lost WWE Treasures
  2. Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
  3. Transformers Diaclone Returns with Masterpiece Spinout Figure Release
  4. Ball & Chain $52 on eBay Over Scott Lobdell/Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt
  5. Psych Cast Reunites for Some Serious Social Distancing Reminiscing
  6. Decorum by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston Now Only 8 Issues Long
  7. Now Marvel Comics Adds Digital-Only TPBs Too
  8. Stephen King "Apologizes" to Stephen Colbert for The Stand, Dead Zone
  9. Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
  10. Funko Announces New Pops for Monster Hunter, Boruto, and DBZ
  11. Now Michael Grey Takes On Poison Ivy in Batman: Gotham Nights
  12. Matthew Rosenberg on Hawkeye Freefall Switching From Print To Digital

LITG six years ago – Cartmanning With Comicsgate

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

  1. The Latest Transphobic Attacks From Comicsgate Falsely Label Others As Transphobic
  2. Five New 'Star Wars' Films Coming, Disney Pushes 'Avatar' Sequels Back
  3. Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
  4. Disney's Release Schedule: 'New Mutants' Move AGAIN, 8 Marvel Studios Dates
  5. George Pérez Comes Out of Retirement For Marvel Comics With Al Ewing in August?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book grader Jim Noble.
  • Kevin Colden, creator of Fishtown.

