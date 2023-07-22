Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Superman #850

Will We Get Superman #850 in The Daily LITG 22nd July 2023?

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. But numerology always rises to the top with Superman #850.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke news on so much at San Diego Comic-Con. But numerology always rises to the top with Superman #850. This world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most popular stories yesterday, Superman #850

The Shocking Finale of Pre-Code Horror Week — L.B. Cole Edition

LITG one year ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG two years ago – CM Punk

LITG three years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Ted Cruz

I just can't believe that the leading Dave Bautista article didn't mention Guardians Of The Galaxy once or try and frame it as a Drax vs Rorschach contest. I mean, how else am I meant to know what's going on?

LITG four years ago… it was San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Rockwitz , comic book colourist.

, comic book colourist. Paula Sohn of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems

of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems Michael Fitzgerald or Desert City Comics, Tacoma.

or Desert City Comics, Tacoma. Heidi Meeley of Comics Fair Play

of Comics Fair Play Guillermo Ortego , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Danilo Deninotti, writer, Topolino, and Kurt Cobain: When I Was An Alien

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

