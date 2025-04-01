Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane watson, newlitg
Spoiling The All-New Venom in The Daily LITG, 1st of April, 2025
No it was not an April Fool. The identity of the All-New Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
No it was not an April Fool. The identity of the All-New Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday, even as Marvel went all out with the spoiler press release.
All-New Venom Identity in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Identity Of The All-New Venom Confirmed (Spoilers)
- Marvel Goes Official With Mary Jane Watson As The All-New Venom
- The Minecraft Meal Arrives at McDonalds with Adult Collectibles
- Tom Brevoort Says If You Don't Like Unmarried Spider-Man, Stop Reading
- Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Time #1 Preview
- Weapon X-Men by Joe Casey and ChrisCross Cancelled With Issue 5
- CinemaCon 2025: Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation Liveblog
- Hiya Toys Takes Flight with Star Trek (2009) USS Enterprise Starship
- Jurassic World: Rebirth Debuts Interactive Theater Stand At CinemaCon
- The Return Of The Proper Legion Of Super-Heroes At DC Comics
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Batman: Hush 2 Evidence… That It's Not Hush Under The Bandages
- A Look Ahead At DC's Superman: The World Anthology
- X-Men: Why Was The Raid On Graymalkin And X-Manhunt So Close Together?
- Painkiller Jane Crosses Over With DC Comics New 52's GI Zombie
- Dstlry Joins Penguin Random House For Distribution
- IDW Will See Comic Stores Be Destroyed By Godzilla… Again
- All-New Venom Identity in The Daily LITG, 31st of March, 2025
LITG one year ago… Roy Thomas on Wolverine
- Tom Brevoort Vs David Bogart On Roy Thomas And Wolverine
- Marvel Now Crediting Roy Thomas As Co-Creator Of Wolverine
- AEW Rampage: A Scorching Hot Take on Last Night's Disastrous Show
- Gail Simone Writing 18 Uncanny X-Men Issues A Year, And Letters Pages
- The Big Bad Plans of Zur-En-Arrh in This Week's Batman #146 (Spoilers)
- Bad Idea Give Away Another Exclusive Comic In Two Hours At WonderCon
- Saturday Night Live: Things Get Awkward for Ramy Youssef, Travis Scott
- The Walking Dead: JDM, Jensen Ackles Discussed "Dead City" Appearance
- James Gunn Offers Update on DC Studios Projects/Completed Scripts
- The Big Bang Theory: Adam Nimoy Reflects on Leonard Nimoy's Episode
- Comic Store In Your Future – Zenescope VIP Event In Las Vegas
- Shazam Gets A Shaz-Van But Should It Have Been Shazavan? (Spoilers)
- Semantic Error: Ize Press to Publish Hit Korean BL Comic Series
- Comic Store In Your Future – Joining The Zenescope Retailer Livestream
- Gail Simone Writes British Girls Horror Comic, Misty
- Roy Thomas in The Daily LITG, Easter Sunday, 31st of March, 2024
LITG two years ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Star Trek: William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense
- Marvel Comics, The Morning After The Night Before
- DC Comics' Speechless Changes Name After Trademark Battle
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Terry Matalas on DS9/Sisko Fan Theory
- DC Comics Will Not Reprint Defective Detective Comics
- Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 8 Preview: Twisted Symphony (SPOILERS)
- First Look At Nic Klein's Incredible Hulk #1 Artwork
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gamer Edition Figure Revealed by Hasbro
- Marvel's John Turitzin & Rob Steffens, Also Fired By Disney
- Ike Perlmutter Finally Fired From Marvel And Disney
- Maurice Whitman's Rare and Coveted Kaanga Comics #8, up for Auction
- Unfins' Love Advice From The Great Duke Of Hell Gets Seven Book Deal
- Veronica Casson Auctions Webcomic, Grind Like a Girl, to Bloomsbury
- PrintWatch: Ambassadors, Avengers, Romans, Children Get Second Prints
- Enjelicious' Age Matters to be Published in Print by Webtoon
- Lilydusk's Midnight Poppy Land To Be Published in Print By Webtoon
- Your Missing Batman Page in the Daily LITG, 30th of March, 2023
LITG three years ago, Victor Hargreeves
- The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
- Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
- The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
- Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
- John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
- The Enduring Horror of Adventures into the Unknown, Up for Auction
- Dick Briefer Frankenstein's Serious 1950s Horror Turn, at Auction
- Slumber #1 Review: Clever Combination
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #8 Review: Too Similar
- Joe Hill's Rain #3 Review: A Private Tragedy
- Blue Bolt #115 and its L.B. Cole Pre-Code Horror Cover, at Auction
- Thor's Marvel Debut and Loki Saves the Day in Venus #12, at Auction
- Latest Red Diamond Mister Sinister Gossip – Is The Pit His Destiny?
- ComiXology Not Quite But Almost As Terrible As It Was Six Weeks Ago
- Alex De Campi, Skylar Patridge & Kelly Fitzpatrick Webtoon Reversal
- JobWatch: Promotions And New Hires At Marvel, DC, First Second & Oni
- Green Lantern: Birth Of Conspiracy Favourite In DC Round Robin II
- Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022
LITG four years ago, DC and Deathstroke
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
- With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
- Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
- Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
- Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
- Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
- Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
- Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
- Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
- Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
- Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
- Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021
LITG five years ago, DC was pulling comic books
But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
- Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]
LITG six years ago – Mark Alessi passed away
And WonderCon was underway.
- 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
- Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
- WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
- Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
- Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
- When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
- A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
- Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
- Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
- Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
