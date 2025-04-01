Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane watson, newlitg

Spoiling The All-New Venom in The Daily LITG, 1st of April, 2025

No it was not an April Fool. The identity of the All-New Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

No it was not an April Fool. The identity of the All-New Venom was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday, even as Marvel went all out with the spoiler press release. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

All-New Venom Identity in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Roy Thomas on Wolverine

LITG two years ago, William Shatner Goes "Kirk" on Elon Musk's Twitter Defense

LITG three years ago, Victor Hargreeves

LITG four years ago, DC and Deathstroke

LITG five years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

LITG six years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steven T. Seagle , Man Of Action

, Man Of Action Geoff Mosse , artist for Terminal Press

, artist for Terminal Press Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime

artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime Andres Ponce , artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT

, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

