The Last Day At Thought Bubble in the Daily LITG, 17th November 2024

A spurious Slow Horses/Children In Need crossover topped the traffic yesterday, while I was running around Thought Bubble

A spurious Slow Horses/Children In Need crossover topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, while I was running around Thought Bubble in Harrogate, the final day of which is about to kick off in half an hour. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Last Day At Thought Bubble and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fixing Hank McCoy

LITG tw0 years ago, Double The Illuminati

LITG three years ago, Katy Perry, No Pokémon GO

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO & The Boys

LITG five years ago, DC Was Not Reprinting Superman #17

And Nightwing/Catwoman fans were getting baited.

LITG six years ago, Marvel was cancelling Chuck Wendig

And it was all because of social media.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brubaker, creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator.

creator of Lowlife, and Criminal and Winter Soldier co-creator. Artist and colourist José Villarrubia

Marco Lopez , writer on Massively Effective,

, writer on Massively Effective, Comic book reviewer Rob McClellan

Jeff Brennan , artist on Superman, Champions and Flare.

, artist on Superman, Champions and Flare. Comic book journalist Octavio Karbank

