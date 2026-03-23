Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, sam kieth
The Life Of Sam Kieth – The Daily LITG, 23rd of March 2026
The announced death of The Maxx and Sandman's Sam Kieth was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.
Article Summary
- Comic legend Sam Kieth, creator of The Maxx and Sandman artist, passes away at 63
- Fans and industry peers share tributes, remembering Sam Kieth’s influential comic book legacy
- The top trending stories cover Sam Kieth’s death, reactions, and this week’s comic news
- See how Sam Kieth’s work and impact are being celebrated across the comic community
The announced death of The Maxx and Sandman's Sam Kieth was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Sam Kieth and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Sam Kieth, Creator of The Maxx and Sandman, Has Died, Aged 63
- Tracker: Here's Our S03E13: "Breakaway" Preview Big Season 3 Update
- Lobo, Batwoman & Deathstroke Top Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Comic Book Folks Remember The Legend That Is Sam Kieth
- CoverWatch: DC Pride 2026 Variant Covers For June
- Star Trek: Legacy TNG/Picard Marina Sirtis: "Never Going to Happen"
- 20 Years Out Of Print, Alan Moore's Albion Comes To Rebellion In June
- Image Comics Full June 2026 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics' Full June 2026 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 21st March 2026
- Green Lantern #33 Preview: 600th-Issue New Costume Extravaganza
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Keenspot's June 2026 Full Solicits With Mark Spears And Mike Deodato
- Bad Idea Comics Full June 2026 Solicits With Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens
- Nick Dragotta And Scott Snyder On Creating Absolute Scarecrow
- Mad Cave June 2026 Full Solicits: Junk Punch, Land Of Never & Blüdwire
- The Passing Of Sam Kieth – The Daily LITG, 22nd of March 2026
LITG one year ago, Christopher Nolan Running The Odyssey Like An Indie Film
- The Odyssey: Nolan Is Running The Production Like It's An Indie Film
- ThunderCats & Powerpuff Girls in Dynamite Full June 2025 Solicits
- Elbows Up! Mike Myers, PM Mark Carney Have Message for Canada, Trump
- Absolute Batman Is Big… But Absolute Bane Is Bigger (Spoilers)
- Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 Sells Nearly 400,000 Copies
- Tracker: Pej Vahdat Joins CBS Series' Season 2 Cast in Recurring Role
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 11 "Speed" Images Released; S07E12 Overview
- Megaman X & Street Fighter Elena In Udon Studios June 2025 Solicits
- Everything Revealed During The Minecraft Live 2025 Event
- The Full DC Comics June 2025 Solicits… More Than Just Batman
- Todd McFarlane Launches Bloodletter In His Spawn July 2025 Solicits
- Teddy Scares in Dren Comics Full June 2025 Solicits
- Absolute Flash #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List?
- Archie's Kevin Keller Gets Facsimile For Pride In June 2025 Solicits
- Antarctic Press Celebrates 40 Years Of Comics In June 2025 Solicits
- Luxuriate in Thomas Riviere and Mika Soillard's Comic, Le Pantheon
- 100% Of Proceeds From Godzilla Vs America: Los Angeles To Help Stores
- DC Comics June 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd of March 2025
LITG two years ago… Batman's new 85th birthday logo
- DC Creates New Batman Logo For 85th Anniversary – But Is It Too Late?
- Marvel Will Still Be Publishing New X-Men… Under A Different Title
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn Cover Contest Was Won By AI User Robot9000
- Full Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits & Solicitations
- Hasbro Announces New Packaging For Marvel, G.I.Joe and Star Wars
- Penthouse Comics Gets Its Threesome In June 2024 Solicits
- Gerard Way's Paranoid Gardens in Dark Horse June 2024 Solicits
- Who Were The New X-Men And Why Did Marvel Change Plans In Ten Days?
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Reveals Season One Content
- IDW's June 2024 Solicits With Godzilla, Sonic, Star Trek & Turtles
- Viz To Republish Manga Adaptation Of X-Men: The Animated Series
- Steve Dillon Apex Edition In Rebellion/2000AD June 2024 Solicits
- Fifteenth Doctor Who Vs Cybermen in Titan Comics June 2024 Solicits
- Profane, Lawful & Jason Aaron on Brzrkr in Boom's June 2024 Solicits
- Cheetara Trains Lion-O, ThunderCats #5 in Dynamite June 2024 Solicits
- Fifteenth Doctor Who On Next Week's Diamond Previews Catalog Cover
- Marvel Comics June 2024 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2024
LITG three years ago, Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
- Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June
- This Is What Peter Did – Amazing Spider-Man #22 Spoilers
- Is Marvel Really Killing Off Spider-Man's Mary Jane Watson?
- A Tale Of Two Days Of Future Pasts In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Charges Dismissed; Posts Statement
- Hey, DC Comics, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors
- The Amazing Spider-Man To Destroy York, Pennsylvania?
- Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4
- Marvel Publishes The Punisher Vs Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- Will DC Comics Publish Alan Moore's Full Scripts For Watchmen?
- Iron Circus Comics Sets Lackadaisy: The Animated Short Film Debut
- Mirka Andolfo Takes Bettie Page Home To Italy, From Dynamite
- Vampirella's Victory Gets Own Series by David F Walker & Brett Weldele
- The Horror/Drama/Comedy/Action/Romance/Mystery Comic Lunar Lodge
- Starfinder: Angels Of The Dust from Dynamite Includes New Gaming Stats
- Former Marvel & DC Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras Now At Immortal Studios
- Rewriting The Origin Of The Punisher Again (Spoilers)
- Missing JSA Word Balloons in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2023
LITG four years ago, Netflix Passwords
- Netflix Breaks Up with Password Sharing After 5-Year "Love" Affair
- Todd McFarlane Puts Foot In Mouth About Female Action Figures
- Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb in The Daily LITG, 22nd March 2022
- Dark Crisis Coming, Future State Going In Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- First Looks At DC Comics' New Teen Justice & Young Justice
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar on "Bittersweet" Finale & Final Seasons
- Marvel Teases All Its 2022 Digital Plans
- Hasbro Reveals Animated X-Men Jean Grey Marvel Legends VHS Art
- The Forgotten Blade: A High Fantasy Saga as Theological Allegory
- Batman Gets A New Batcave Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- The Disciple: New Wrestling Comic Launches Kickstarter Campaign
- Frank Cho On Lake Como, "The Most Beautiful Comic Con In The World"
- Afro Samurai To Launch Titan Manga Line From Titan Comics
- XGender Manga by Asuka Miyazaki In Seven Seas June 2022 Solicits
- Jack Hawksmoor Confirmed Coming To Swamp Thing
- Yen Press Name-Changes Slave To Chained Soldier in June 2022 Solicits
- Ra's Al Ghul Long Shadow War Cast Over Deathstroke Inc #7 & Robin #12
- New DC Teen Superhero Team, Young Justice Dark
- Kung Fu Legume – The New Turtles? In Keenspot June 2022 Solicits
LITG five years ago, WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando
- The Fiend Returns at WWE Fastlane
- Lando Calrissian Is Now Officially Pansexual According To LucasFilm
- DC and Warner Bros. Have No Intentions to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse
- Che Grayson Has Riri Williams, Ironheart, Join The Avengers in June
- Rocket League & Fortnite Announce New Llama-Rama Event
- Drama Alert: WWE Removes Charlotte Flair from WrestleMania Graphics
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- The Avengers Suit Up As Funko Unveils New Mech Strike Pop Vinyls
- CORSAIR Reveals Multiple Products Including Vengeance i7200 PC
- Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph Returns & She Don't Give a Funt
- Bid to Win A Butch Guice Original From Brubaker's Captain America Run
- Dark Horse Hires Sanjay Dharawat and Rose Weitz, Promotes Four More
- Hip Hop Superstar MURS Joins Image/Skybound's Excellence Kickstarter
- Out Of Body, Bunny Mask, 7 Swords in AfterShock Comics June Solicits
- The Joker Throws Money, Protests Lockdown In Miami, Florida
- Taskmaster Variant Raises Money For Atlanta Shooting Victims Families
- Harley Quinn Would Really Like To Get Paid By Batman (Spoilers)
- Funeral For London Cartoon Museum's Alison Brown Held This Thursday
- Superheroes Meet The X-Factor in The S Factor, From Action Lab Comics
- How Much For Batman? The Daily LITG, the 22nd of March, 2021
LITG six years ago – Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.
And everyone else was getting coronavirus.
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Funko WonderCon Exclusives and Where to Find Them
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
- Teefury Under Fire For Coronavirus Pokemon Shirt Design
- "Killing Eve" Season 3: So "Plans Change" For Trailer Drop? [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Star Calls Out Trump's Racist Coronavirus Talk
- Superman Gets What He Deserves in Action Comics #1021 [Preview]
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – "Things Start To Really Slow Down"
- Open Letter From Comic Shops to Readers – "Please Be Patient With Us"
LITG seven years ago – House Of X was starting to happen
And Mark Waid was rewriting the history of Marvel
- Jonathan Hickman's Two 6-Issue Series For Marvel – The Next Major Milestone in X-Men History
- Mark Waid to Write the History of the Marvel Universe – Revealed at C2E2
- Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross to Create New X-Men Marvels Comic for 25th Anniversary
- Marvel's Motto is 'Be More Marvelous' – Creators and Characters Returning For C2E2 Announcements
- Secret Warps Announced by Marvel at C2E2 – Bringing Back the Infinity Warps With Al Ewing
- Mindless C2E2 Speculation – Dan Slott, Spider-Man and Iron Man 2020…
- Spider-Man at C2E2 Retailer Breakfast – and the Power of J Scott Campbell and Artgerm
- Dave Sim Exhibits 'Quivery Lines Of Homophobia' For LGBTQ-People Vs Cerebus
- Todd McFarlane Self-Swipes Amazing Spider-Man For Spawn #298 and the War To 300
- Donny Cates Talks Absolute Carnage in C2E2 Video
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.
- Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.
- Jim Friel of Comic Relief
- Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.
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