Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, sam kieth

The Life Of Sam Kieth – The Daily LITG, 23rd of March 2026

The announced death of The Maxx and Sandman's Sam Kieth was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again.

Article Summary Comic legend Sam Kieth, creator of The Maxx and Sandman artist, passes away at 63

Fans and industry peers share tributes, remembering Sam Kieth’s influential comic book legacy

The top trending stories cover Sam Kieth’s death, reactions, and this week’s comic news

See how Sam Kieth’s work and impact are being celebrated across the comic community

The announced death of The Maxx and Sandman's Sam Kieth was again the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Sam Kieth and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG two years ago… Batman's new 85th birthday logo

LITG three years ago, Marvel Cancels Captain Marvel In June

LITG four years ago, Netflix Passwords

LITG five years ago, WWE's Fiend and Pansexual Lando

LITG six years ago – Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

And everyone else was getting coronavirus.

LITG seven years ago – House Of X was starting to happen

And Mark Waid was rewriting the history of Marvel

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shelton Drum of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find.

of Heroes Aren't Hard To Find. Todd Jones of Wicked Awesome Comics.

of Wicked Awesome Comics. Jim Friel of Comic Relief

of Comic Relief Chuck Bordell, of SadoMannequin and Witness To War.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!