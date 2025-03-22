Posted in: Comics | Tagged: june 2025, newlitg

DC Comics June 2025 Solicits in The Daily LITG, 22nd of March 2025

The Full DC Comics June 2025 Solicits was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Full DC Comics June 2025 Solicits in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Marvel Comics June 2024 solicits

LITG two years ago, This Is What Happens When You Fire Your Editors

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane's Gender Bomb

LITG four years ago, How much for Batman?

LITG five years ago – Rick And Morty had COVID warnings

And Street Fighter got statuesque Cammy.

LITG six years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went political.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Simon Furman, co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer.

co-creator of Death's Head, Astrobots writer. Phil Jimenez, comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman

comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman Diane Valentino , colourist, letterer

, colourist, letterer Lisa Moore , colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press

, colourist for Boom and Dynamite, co-publisher and inker for Last Ember Press Rob Humphrey, writer for Punching The Clock

writer for Punching The Clock Ron Cacace of Archie Comics

of Archie Comics DK Saris of The Becoming

of The Becoming Martha Scheidegger Donato of MAD Event Management

Marvel, Marvel, Marvel

