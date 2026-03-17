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Dune: Part 3 Character Posters in The Daily LITG, 17th of March 2026

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Dune: Part 3 unveils 9 new character posters ahead of the trailer's debut, dominating pop culture headlines
  • Catch up on Bleeding Cool's top trending stories, from Banksy revelations to Doctor Who updates
  • Relive top pop culture news from the past seven years, including major X-Men and DC Comics moments
  • Celebrate creator birthdays and sign up for Lying In The Gutters daily updates and industry insights

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A character poster for 'Dune: Part Three' featuring a close-up of a woman with blood streaks on her face, screaming in anguish, emphasizing her bright blue eyes. The text overlay reads 'THE EPIC CONCLUSION' along with the film's title and release date.
© 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters, Trailer Debut Tomorrow
  2. Banksy Revealed As Robin Gunningham (Again) But Also David Jones
  3. Doctor Who: Film is Fabulous! Shuts Down New Missing Episodes Rumor
  4. Doctor Who: Big Finish Makes Thirteenth Doctor, Yaz Fans Very Happy
  5. Welcome, Margeaux Pepoy, of Fables, Robin, Archie, Simpsons and X-Men
  6. Scott Snyder On The Robins Believing Absolute Joker To Be The Good Guy
  7. Lanterns: Lindelof Being Wrong Doesn't Mean Grant Morrison Is Right
  8. Our First Look At Doctor Octopus & Brainiac In Superman/Spider-Man
  9. The Two Bestselling Spider-Man Comics This Month Aren't From Marvel
  10. Return Of Doctor Doom in Marvel's Captain America June 2026 Solicits

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Countdown wrapping filming

Countdown Wraps Filming in The Daily LITG, 17th March 2024
Countdown screencap
  1. Countdown Wraps Filming; Jensen Ackles Thanks Team, Shares BTS Looks
  2. The White Lotus Season 3 Ep. 5 Preview: "Full-Moon Party" Plans
  3. Just How Meta Is Batman #158 Hush 2 By Jeph Loeb & Jim Lee? (Spoilers)
  4. Absolute Flash #1 – Barry Allen, Monkeys & Rogues (Spoilers)
  5. Peter David Runs Out of Insurance, Loses Medicaid And Needs Your Help
  6. Pantheon: Sci-Fi Author Ken Liu Discusses TV Series Adaptation & More
  7. The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 2 Preview: The Search for Eli
  8. Looney Tunes Deserves Better: Where's the Love, Warner Bros & Fans?
  9. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  10. Comic Store In Your Future With Alternate Reality Owner Ralph Mathieu
  11. How Much Is A Martha Wayne Worth Dead? Absolute Batman #6 Spoilers
  12. Clydene Nee – A Celebration Of Her Life, At WonderCon Next Week
  13. Peter David Needs Your Help in The Daily LITG, 16th of March, 2025

LITG two years ago… X-Men Relaunch

X-Men Relaunch
X-Men Relaunch
  1. Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, Nyx, X-Force & Wolverine Announced At SXSW
  2. James Gunn's Favourite New 52 DC Comics – Now With Artists Added
  3. Sorry, Doctor Who Fans: The Times They Are A-Changin' (Thankfully)
  4. Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics June 2024 Solicits In Full
  5. Ending It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia- Daily LITG, 14th March 2024
  6. Miriam Margolyes Turned Down Half A Million Pounds For Marvel's Agatha
  7. New HBO Deal Means Bill Maher Can Stop Crying Over Being "Canceled"
  8. Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson No Fan of Austin St. John's Latest Idea
  9. That X-Men Gossip In The Light Of The X-Men Relaunch
  10. Full DC Comics June 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
  11. Jimmy Palmiotti's "Jungle Girl" Comic, Fantasima, With Amanda Conner
  12. Vault Comics Collect Their Sainted Love in June 2024 Solicits
  13. Jim Smith Auctions His Big Fat Smelly Poo Diary Graphic Novel Series
  14. Cult Of The Lamb & Rick & Morty Launch in Oni Press June 2024 Solicits
  15. Tony Fleecs Homages Todd MacFarlane's Spawn #10 Cover
  16. X-Men Relaunch In The Daily LITG, 16th March 2024

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane's Batmobile

The Daily LITG, 17th March 2023
Credit: McFarlane Toys
  1. Pre-Orders Arrive for McFarlane Toys New The Batman 89 Batmobile
  2. The Difference Between Action Comics & Superman in Dawn Of DC
  3. There's An All-Hands Meeting Happening At DC Comics Right Now (UPDATE)
  4. A Brand New Look For Professor Xavier in Bishop: War College #2
  5. Ben Affleck on Directing for Gunn & Safran's New DCU: "Absolutely Not"
  6. Beast Vs Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #2 & Wolverine #41 Spoilers
  7. Turning Teen Titans Into The Justice League & Jon Kent in Injustice
  8. Image, Vault, Ahoy & Valiant Sign Up To Omnibus Digital Comics App
  9. Brian Bolland "Lost" Starlord Artwork Auctioned Without His Knowledge |
  10. DC Comics Put Wayne Family, Vixen NYC & Zatanna Webtoons Into Print
  11. Marvel Teases a Very Very Dark Fall Of X Event For X-Men This Year
  12. Marvel Does Hellfire Gala for Real This Year at San Diego Comic-Con
  13. Marvel Comics Relaunch Uncanny Avengers #1 In August
  14. Chris Claremont Tells X-Men Panel Events Were Their Biggest Mistake
  15. GlobalComix App Adds Image, Boom, Archie, TokyoPop, NBM & And Action
  16. Dynamite Will Not Overprint Disney's Scar & Will Only Collect In 2025
  17. Ron DeSantis Names Gender Queer Graphic Novel In "Fact Sheet"
  18. Nicole Maines Tells Dreamer's Origin Story in DC Comics Graphic Novel
  19. Mystique, Mutants And More in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2023

LITG four years ago, The Final Final Justice League

The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75

  1. The Final Battles In The Death of The Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
  2. Legends of Tomorrow: Faison on Booster Gold/S08; Braff as Blue Beetle
  3. X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe
  4. Marvel Omnibus Lining Up For 2022 & 2023
  5. McFarlane Reveals Batman Beyond: Future's End 5-Pack Exclusive
  6. A.X.E. Judgment Day Will Crossover With Everything In July
  7. Hank McCoy Was Right – Marvel Comics Vs Russia, Sixty Years Later
  8. Is The Watcher The Ultimate Bad Guy Of The Marvel Universe? (Spoilers)
  9. Reclaiming Unfortunate Banshee & X-Men History For St Patrick's Day
  10. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, S.H.I.E.L.D. & More Receive Disney+ Welcome
  11. The Dan Brereton Batman Comic That DC Comics Never Printed
  12. Julie Doucet Awarded The Angoulême Grand Prix By Chris Ware
  13. Opus Comics Grab Another – Bill & Ted Joins Frank Frazetta
  14. Now Andrew Wheeler Finds Love And War On ComiXology
  15. Jae Lee's Seven Sons Comes To Image Comics in June 2022
  16. Where Scott Snyder Saw His Own Work In The Batman Movie
  17. You Can Own Early Amanda Conner Marvel Art With This Barbie Cover
  18. Detective Comics #27, Just The Back Cover, At $353 At ComicConnect
  19. ABLAZE Launches Mythspace: Ignition Kickstarter from ABLAZE
  20. Daredevil #1 CGC 9.0 Already At $20,000 At ComicConnect
  21. Newthink: AWA Launching Greg Hurwitz' New SciFi Anthology Series
  22. Fantastic Four #12, Signed By Stan Lee, At ComicConnect
  23. From Brett Parson To Brett Bean On Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland
  24. We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Back For Book 3 Soon…
  25. Teen Justice And The Daily LITG, 16th March 2022

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala

Marvel Unveils 12 Russell Dauterman Hellfire Gala Fashion Variants
LITG: Rogue in Excalibur

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

  1. Pokémon GO Teases Sylveon, Xerneas, & More New Species
  2. Marvel Comics Introduces A Gay Captain America For June 2021
  3. Comics Stores To Receive Free Copies Of X-Men Hellfire Gala Guide
  4. Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
  5. Marvel Comics June 2021 Solicitations Frankensteined
  6. Cullen Bunn Turned Down DC-Exclusive Deal to Avoid Screwing Artists
  7. WWE Network Reveals Peacock Transition Details, Streaming Schedule
  8. DC Shocker: Shazadam Officially Changes His Name to Black Adam
  9. What's The Difference Between Therian & Incarnate In Pokémon GO?
  10. Stargate Cast, Crew & Community Pay Tribute to Actor Cliff Simon
  11. Clarice: "Lambs" Spinoff Series Misfires Part of Larger Pattern
  12. Zom 100 is a Hilarious New Satirical Take on the Zombie Apocalypse
  13. Yen Press Unveils 6 Spring Manga Titles
  14. Did Missy Make The Master Go To Earth? Doctor Who: Missy #1 Preview
  15. Cinder's Ball: Studio Tapas Adapts C.J. Young's Hit Novel to Webcomic
  16. Dark Horse To Publish Mark Sable and Kristian Donaldson's The Dark
  17. The Department Of Truth Goes After Bigfoot Next
  18. Erica Slaughter Spins Off In Free Comic Book Day 2021 Gold Comics
  19. Separated At Birth: Taylor/Redondo Nightwing & Fraction/Aja Hawkeye
  20. Diane O'Bannon Wishes Heavy Metal Would Talk To Her Attorney
  21. What Happened To Chubb & Whitaker In Future State? Second Son Spoilers
  22. Tamara Fox's Fate Sets Up The Next Batman's Future State (Spoilers)
  23. John Ridley Brings Back a 1970 Superman Comic For Red White And Blue
  24. New Captain America Of The Railways in The Daily LITG, 16th March 2021

LITG six years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

  1. "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
  2. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.": Gregg, Bennet Support Early S07 Drop
  3. Funko Emerald City Comic Con: Our Top 5 Pop Picks
  4. "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
  5. Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
  6. "Farscape": James Gunn Talks Sci-Fi Series' Major "Guardians" Influence
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. Funko Knocks Their ECCC D&D Gelatinous Cube Out of the Park
  9. The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
  10. So What Did Billy Tucci Say About The Coronavirus Anyway?

LITG seven years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

  1. Why You Can't Buy Umbrella Academy Comics Right Now
  2. The Comic Creators Prevented From Attending ECCC, C2E2, and WonderCon
  3. DC Comics' Aquaman to Get Momoa-Style Tattoos
  4. Will Conrad Takes Over Hawkman From Bryan Hitch In June
  5. DC Comics Cancels Additional Printings for Batman: White Knight and Doom Patrol Omnibus For Now

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator
  • Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell
  • Comics journalist Richard Pachter
  • Comic book designer Veronica Carlin

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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