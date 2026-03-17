Posted in: Movies | Tagged: dune, newlitg

Dune: Part 3 Character Posters in The Daily LITG, 17th of March 2026

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Dune: Part 3 unveils 9 new character posters ahead of the trailer's debut, dominating pop culture headlines

Catch up on Bleeding Cool's top trending stories, from Banksy revelations to Doctor Who updates

Relive top pop culture news from the past seven years, including major X-Men and DC Comics moments

Celebrate creator birthdays and sign up for Lying In The Gutters daily updates and industry insights

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Dune: Part Three: 9 Character Posters and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Countdown wrapping filming

LITG two years ago… X-Men Relaunch

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane's Batmobile

LITG four years ago, The Final Final Justice League

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Captain America and Hellfire Gala

And we have a new Captain America of the Railways.

LITG six years ago – it wasn't sunny in Philadelphia

And Clark Gregg wanted SHIELD out there.

LITG seven years ago – Umbrella Academy was sold out

Comic creators couldn't get to conventions for very different reasons.

Birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Matt Miner of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator

of GWAR: Orgasmageddon, Toe Tag Riot and Liberator Mutts creator Patrick McDonnell

Comics journalist Richard Pachter

Comic book designer Veronica Carlin

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