Posted in: Movies | Tagged: newlitg, Reacher

Reacher Fight Fatigue in The Daily LITG, 11th of November, 2025

Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Reacher Season 4 tops Bleeding Cool with Alan Ritchson discussing possible fight fatigue for viewers

Highlights include Brian Bendis' Avengers return and big updates from Marvel, DC, and Doctor Who

Look back at top trending stories from past LITG editions, including Toy Story, Supernatural, and more

Comic book industry birthdays, recent headlines, and a LitG Daily Mailing List for pop culture fans

Reacher Fight Fatigue was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Reacher Fight Fatigue and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In the LITG one year ago, Toy Story 5

LITG two years ago, The Nightmare Before Christmas

LITG three years ago, On The Way To Thought Bubble

LITG four years ago, Open To Supernatural

LITG five years ago, Three Point Five Jokers

LITG six years ago, Doctor Who was coming…

And Cyclops was getting back in touch with his kids.

LITG seven years ago, Cosplay mattered

And DC Universe got hacked against Trump.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Reppion, comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes.

comic book writer, 2000AD, Judge Dredd, Damsels, Albion, Savage Tales, Wild Girl, Sherlock Holmes. Belladonna artist, Clint Hilinski

Steve Ekstrom, comic book writer.

comic book writer. Starchild comics creator James A. Owen

Jim Stenstrum , writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella

, writer for Creepy, Eerie, 1984 and Vampirella DC Comics mocker Khaver Siddiqi

Susan F. Daigle-Leach, comic book colourist and letterer.

comic book colourist and letterer. Comic book reviewer Jimi Longmuir

Valia Kapadai, artist at Lar Lar Lar Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!