Batman Getting A New Logo From DC in The Daily LITG, 3rd of June, 2025

Batman getting a new logo from DC Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Batman is getting a brand-new logo from DC Comics in a bold update for the iconic superhero series.

See how Batman dominated the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool, with major industry buzz.

Look back at Lying In The Gutters headlines from the last five years of Batman comics news.

Catch up on comic industry birthdays, upcoming Batman issues, and trends reshaping DC Comics.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Batman Getting A New Logo From DC on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Tim Drake Loses The Robin Redbreast

LITG two years ago, Batman Is Keeping His Missing Hand A Secret

LITG three years ago, Jim Lee's X-Men #11

LITG four years ago – Midnight At Krakoa

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And anything mentioning Prodigal Son gets a bump…

LITG five years ago – Rebooted Realisation

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but it was also all about being rebooted, recategorised and rescheduled.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Giulia Brusco, colourist on Scalped, Django Unchained, and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

