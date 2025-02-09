Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: captain america, newlitg

Captain America's Boring Logo in The Daily LITG, 9th February 2025

Captain America's boring new logo for Brave New World was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.

Captain America's boring new logo for Brave New World was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Captain America's boring new logo for Brave New World and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Ben Grimm, The Thing's Skeleton

LITG two years ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG three years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining

LITG five years ago – the Joker knew all

And Death Note was back.

LITG six years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip

And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron

Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.

writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory. Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.

of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex. Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.

writer of Billi 99. Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane

TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios

of Obsidian Matador Studios Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions

of Madd Pencilz Productions Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America: Brave New World,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!