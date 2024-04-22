Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ai, newlitg
DC Comics And AI, Still, in The Daily LITG, 22nd of April, 2024
DC Comics' decision to pull and replace certain covers over AI content concerns continues to top traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
- DC Comics pulls covers amid AI use allegations, stirs debate on Bleeding Cool.
- Pixar teases fans with a new image from the highly anticipated 'Inside Out 2'.
- James Gunn gives updates on DC's 'Peacemaker', 'Waller', and more series.
- Spawn faces off against every Spawn in Todd McFarlane's latest comic event.
DC Comics' decision to pull and replace certain covers over AI content concerns continues to top traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
DC Comics & Artificial Intelligence in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
LITG one year ago, Marvel Announces New Magneto Series For August
LITG two years ago, Norman Osborn Creates Spider-Man's New Suit
LITG three years ago, Harley Quinn Went Fortnite
LITG four years ago, Batman Mash-Up, Jesse James, Bill Schanes
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, watching the debris take shape with Jesse James and Bill Schanes.
LITG five years ago, when it was Free Comic Book Day
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
-
Luis Aramburu, comic artist agent from Barcelona representing Diego Galindo, Diego Yapur, Farid Karami, Sid Kotian, Madibek Musabekov and many others.
-
Santi Guillén, artist on Popscars, Banshees, Prom Of The Dead.
-
Steve Englehart, co-creator of Shang Chi, Star-Lord, Coyote, the Ultraverse, Night Man and was script doctor on the Tim Burton Batman movie.
-
Larry Mahlstedt, comic book artist, co-creator of The Great Darkness Saga.
-
Timothy Dzon, artist on West Coast Avengers.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
