Diamond Suing Comic Publishers in The Daily LITG, 10th September 2025
Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday by far.
Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Now Diamond Comics, The Debtor Is Suing All The Comic Book Publishers
- Marvel December 2025 Solicits, 33 Titles Frankensteined, Third Draft
- Trinity Gives Big Batman Spoilers To The Very Person She Shouldn't
- Who's The New Sorcerer Supreme? Part 2: One World Under Doom Spoilers
- The Penguin, Two Face & Riddler Come to Absolute Batman #12 (Spoilers)
- Rick And Morty To End At Oni Press
- What Does This Vandal Savage Teaser Mean for Batman #2 And/Or #3?
- X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 Preview: Alternate X-Men Crash the Party
- Diamond Debtors Dispute Sparkle Pop Claims And Cite Bleeding Cool
- Countdown Showrunner Hints at Season 2 Back-Up Plan & Much More
And other stories of mine from yesterday.
- Cover Stories: All Fifteen Conan The Barbarian #25 Covers
- Diamond Comics Chapter 11 Bankruptcy To Extend Into 2026
- Stephanie Williams And JL Giles Have The Avengers Break Into NordVPN
- Murder Podcast #1 From Ignition Press Has Different Kind Of Blind Bag
- Warriors: The Prophecies Begin Graphic Novel #3 Gets 300,000 Print Run
- A Johnston At The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championships 2025 In Paris
- Doctor Death Comes To Batman in The Daily LITG, 9th of September 2025
LITG one year ago, Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy
- Bosch: Legacy: Madison Lintz Posts on "10 Beautiful Years" as Maddie
- DC Comics To Get Rid Of The Multiverse? Again? (Spoilers)
- Professor Xavier's First Girlfriend Returns To The X-Men (Spoilers)
- Harry Potter: UK Open Casting Call for Harry, Hermione & Ron Goes Live
- The Other Side Of The Conversation Between Rogue & Cyclops (XSpoilers)
- Officially Announced – Marvel Vs Capcom Variant Covers By Bengus
- "Buffy Sent Me Into Therapy": James Marsters Reflects on "Seeing Red"
- New Batman 1966 Movie Poster Inspired Figure Arrives from McFarlane
- AEW All Out Goes Too Far; Violence Has No Place in Wrestling
- Comics Artist John Cassaday, Planetary Co-Creator, Has Died Aged 52
- Delays And Shortages From Image Comics This Week And Next
- Separated At Birth: Ivan Reis' Hyde Street And Blackest Night
- A Video Look At The Nightwing Uncovered Lenticular Cover
- Bad Idea's Booth Only Open One Hour a Day at Baltimore Comic Con
- Before The Boys… True-Man The Maximortal by Rick Veitch Is Out Now
- Mike Hawthorne To Finish Hysteria: One Man Gang After Twenty Years
- Professor Xavier's First GF in The Daily LITG, 9th of September 2024
LITG two years ago, London Calling
- Great Scott! A Back to the Future Flux Capacitor 1:1 Replica Revealed
- Frasier Return Series Pilot Honors John Mahoney, "Cheers" Nod & More
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Offers Union-Safe Thanks for Seven of Nine Day
- Chris Claremont To Write Wolverine Sequel To Uncanny X-Men #268
- Cody Rhodes Buries Former Colleagues in Shocking Shoot Interview
- Disney Board Member Thought Strange World Was "Too Polarizing"
- Still More DC Lateness Of The Justice Society Of America – And Fables
- Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Aquaman: Our "Cancelled DC Elseworlds" Bundle
- Adventure Time: Doctor Who Star Jinkx Monsoon Replaces Justin Roiland
- Can You Find The Gotham City Year One Front Cover Easter Egg?
- Full Comics Creator List For DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun
- Sneak Peek at Doug Mahnke's Art on Batman: Off World With Jason Aaron
- PrintWatch: Justice Society of America & New Golden Age Get New Prints
- Top 10 Bleeding Cool Comic Book Bestseller List – 9th September 2023
- Damn Them All In The Devil's Cut in The Daily LITG, 9th September 2023
LITG three years ago, Dale Keown Puts On Subscribers In His Sleep
- Dale Keown's First Live YouTube Has Him Asleep For The Last Four Hours
- Superman Gets New Era, Over 25 Variant Covers for Action Comics #1050
- Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Create A Sequel To Batman: Hush
- Gotham City Year One Contains Warnings For Racially Offensive Language
- Michael Sheen "Defends" Neil Gaiman's Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Comic Creators React To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- Black Adam Has A Final Trailer, And You Can Watch It Right Now
- Grant Morrison Talks Link Between Drag & Superheroes to Seth Meyers
- Highest CGC Graded Amazing Spider-Man #1-3 Brazilian Eds. at Auction
- BatGossip: The Return Of Alfred Pennyworth – And Someone Else Entirely
- Robin Hobb Adapts Her Farseer Trilogy For Dark Horse Comics
- About Comics Putting Henry Leonard's Dayenu Strips Back Into Print
- First Appearance of Luke Cage in Hero for Hire #1 Hits Record $102,000
- PrintWatch: All-Out Avengers, Death Ranger & Amazing Fantasy #1000
- Marvel/Disney Crossover Variants At D23 – What About Black & Whites
- Jim Zub To Try And Break Red Sonja… In Unbreakable Red Sonja
- The Garbage Pail Kids Origins Of The People Behind The Comic
- A-Train's Turbo Rush in The Daily LITG 9th September 2022
LITG four years ago, Not-So-Immortal Hulk
- Joe Bennett Replaced By Greg Land On Timeless, Dropped By Marvel
- Zachary Levi Talks Marvel Death in Thor: Ragnarok
- Mark Waid/Bryan Hitch/Kevin Nowlan Black Label Superman From DC Comics
- Jonathan Hickman/Declan Shalvey Launch X-Men Unlimited Weekly Today
- DC Planned For Every Comic To Tie In With Death Metal For Two Months
- When James Tynion IV Planned A Brand New Joker, Chase Kerry, For 5G
- Batman Forever Robin is Back With New Prime 1 Studio Statue
- Howard Mackie – Only Person Not Complaining About Marvel Unlimited?
- Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Alien Star Remains Uncertain About an Alien: Covenant Sequel
- Action Lab Creators Start Getting Publishing Dates – Or Rights Back
- ABLAZE Announces 2 New Kid's Graphic Novels for November
- Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar & Matt Wilson Launch King Conan #1
- Diamond Cancels Halloween ComicFest For 2021
- Kodansha To Publish Akira: Art Of Wall In June 2022
- More Mutant Fear And Hate in X-Force #23 & Excalibur #23 (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee's X-Men, Batman & The Boys Original Artwork At Auction
- Frank Frazetta's Captive Princess Painting Has Bids For Half A Million
- Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction
- Galactus Needs His Nappy Changing In Defenders #2 (Spoilers)
- Tucker Carlson Vs Seth MacFarlane- The Daily LITG, 8th September 2021
LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon
- Magic: The Gathering's Land's Wrath Commander Decklist Revealed
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles' Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His
- Wolverine Gets A Big Bad Nemesis In X Of Swords – Solem
- End Of Empyre Reveals Future Of Marvel Comics (SPOILERS)
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- How To Get A Lucky Pokémon In Pokémon GO: A Trading Guide
- The Wheel of Time Video Shows Amazon Series Bringing Words to Life
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Isn't Oppressed- She's Selfish: Opinion
- "Dune" Casting of Feyd Harkonnen Spotted on IMDb, then Vanishes
- Snyder and Daniel Invite Readers To Die Horrific Deaths In Nocterra
- Today's X-Factor #3 From Marvel Comics Has A Fortnite Crossover Too
- Is Hank McCoy, The Beast, Really Interning Russian Mutants On Krakoa?
- Is Peter Parker The Bad Guy In Amazing Spider-Man? (Spoilers)
- Christian Cooper Turns Central Park Incident Into Free Comic For DC
LITG six years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.
When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.
- When You Get Paid For a Character No One Realised Was in X-Men: Dark Phoenix
- Dave Chappelle: How Comedy "Lost" Its Way [OPINION]
- The "Dungeons & Dragons" "Rick And Morty" Adventure Is On Amazon
- Rob Liefeld Forgives Sean Gordon Murphy, But Not Andrew Rev
- In This Issue of House of X, the X-Men Will Die! (Again) [X-ual Healing 9-4-19]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S5E13 "Leave What You Don't": "TWD" Spoilers?
- Marvel's Champions Get Political For Incoming?
- Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Relaunch Suicide Squad in December (Confirmed)
- "Marvel's Spider-Man" Releases A New Trailer Showing Off The Suits
- BBC Broadcasts Lost Monty Python Sketches For 50th Anniversary – Streaming Free, Globally
- DC Editorial Moves: Molly Mahan Now Senior Narrative Editor at Riot Games, Rob Levin Now at Humanoids Publishing
- How Fast Do Publishers Pay in 2019 – AfterShock Comics?
- "El Camino: A 'Breaking Bad' Movie": Aaron Paul Welcomes "Old Friend"
- Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Calls Adult Comic Book Readers Morons
- "World Of Warcraft" Plagued With Second Day Of DDoS Attacks
- "The Matrix" Returns to Comics For Its 20th Anniversary – and so Does "Doc Frankenstein"
- Comic Stores Get Exclusive Cover for Michael Allred's David Bowie Graphic Memoir – 9 Page Preview
LITG seven years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.
- King Thor vs. Phoenix Wolverine in Space; Plus: The Real Reason for Wolverine's Hot Claws Revealed
- Lying In The Gutters – 9th September 2018 – Dick Grayson Gets Winged
- Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Venom Wave
- When Will Marvel Publish Uncanny X-Men #700?
- Fanboy Rampage No More? Gail Simone and Rob Schneider Broker Historic Peace
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.
- Nancy A Collins, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.
- Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.
- Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.
- Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.
- Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.
- Travis McIntire, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.
- Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
