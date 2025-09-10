Posted in: Comics | Tagged: diamond, newlitg

Diamond Suing Comic Publishers in The Daily LITG, 10th September 2025

Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday by far.

Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Diamond Comics Suing All The Comic Book Publishers and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And other stories of mine from yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Madison Lintz talking Bosch Legacy

LITG two years ago, London Calling

LITG three years ago, Dale Keown Puts On Subscribers In His Sleep

LITG four years ago, Not-So-Immortal Hulk

LITG five years ago, Supernatural, Mandalorian, Pokemon

LITG six years ago, Match was the biggest thing of all.

When we all remembered there was a comic book character called Match.

LITG seven years ago, Wolverine had hot claws.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Administrator of the Eisner Awards, and publisher as Exhibit A Press, Jackie Estrada.

Nancy A Collins , horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn.

, horror writer and comics writer on Swamp Thing series, Jason Vs. Leatherface, Predator: Hell Come A Walkin and Dhampire: Stillborn. Co-creator of The Punisher, Firestorm and killer of Gwen Stacy, Gerry Conway.

Chris Tresson, writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake.

writer for Something Wicked and Future Quake. Charlie Kirchoff, Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist.

Doctor Who and Judge Dredd comics colourist. Writer for FTL and All The Rage, Steven G Saunders.

Travis McIntire , Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press.

, Editor-in-Chief at Source Point Press. Writer for All The Rage, Ian Ungstad.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman, Batman,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!