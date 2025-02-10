Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, newlitg

Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond- The Daily LITG, 10th February 2025

Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Free Comic Book Day Under Diamond and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Superman leak

LITG two years ago, "Season Six-And-A-Half" Of The Expanse

LITG three years ago, Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond

LITG four years ago, Pokémon GO and Gunnsplaining

LITG five years ago – the Joker knew all

And Death Note was back.

LITG six years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip

And it was the beginning of the end for DC at Burbank.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Eliot Rahal , writer of Quantum & Woody, Paybacks, The Doorman,

, writer of Quantum & Woody, Paybacks, The Doorman, Blake Northcott, writer of Fathom, Executive Assistant: Iris, Agents of PACT

writer of Fathom, Executive Assistant: Iris, Agents of PACT Adan Jimenez, comics editor at LONTAR: The Journal of Southeast Asian Speculative Fiction

comics editor at LONTAR: The Journal of Southeast Asian Speculative Fiction Brent Frankenhoff, of Comics Buyer's Guide and the Standard Catalog of Comic Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

