Netflix Buys DC Comics in The Daily LITG, 6th December 2025

Netflix Buys DC Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary Netflix's acquisition of DC Comics dominates Bleeding Cool's top trending stories for December 2025

Speculation grows about Netflix's plans for DC and Warner Bros. after the surprising purchase

Other hot topics include Frank Cho controversy and Marvel's renaming of Infamous Iron Man

Look back at headline-making comic news from the past seven years with daily LITG highlights

Netflix Buys DC Comics was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Frank Cho Outrage and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Michael Connelly's Nightshade

LITG two years ago, Michael Keaton's Batman

LITG three years ago, Rewriting The Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval Logo

LITG four years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer

LITG five years ago, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Pokémon GO

Something, something, something, wrestling, something.

LITG six years ago, you could get all the rings

And the rather delayed Strange Academy was just starting up.

LITG seven years ago… Robert Kirkman was bringing it all to an end

While Batman still managed to keep going.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book writer and publisher Paul Jenkins

Comic book inker Robin Riggs

Aaron Wilder, comics writer

comics writer Comic book penciller Leonard Kirk

Valarie Jones , comic book editor

, comic book editor Scott Beaderstadt , comic book writer/artist

, comic book writer/artist Dog Of Wonder writer Scott Fogg

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

