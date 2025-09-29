Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Minotaur, newlitg

New Batvillain, The Minotaur in The Daily LITG, 29th September, 2025

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary New Batman villain The Minotaur debuts in Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez's Batman series

Bleeding Cool's most-read stories include major Marvel and DC comics news and crossovers

A look back at top comic book headlines from the past seven years in the Lying In The Gutters archive

Exclusive coverage of upcoming releases, special comic events, and industry anniversaries

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG two years ago: The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

LITG three years ago, Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals All

LITG four years ago, Superman's potential boyfriend

LITG five years ago, SNL, Love Sausage and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Three Jokers was out of continuity

And Spawn #300 was doing very well.

LITG seven years ago, Batman Damned was still in the headlines.

And Vision was still cancelled.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Timothy B. Vigil , creator of Faust.

, creator of Faust. Mark Pennington , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Sylvie Rancourt, creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer.

creator of Melody: Story of a Nude Dancer. Vince Stone , artist of Captain Confederacy.

, artist of Captain Confederacy. John Crowther, writer of Rochelle.

writer of Rochelle. Renae De Liz, artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan.

artist on Wonder Woman, Womanthology, Peter Pan. Tom Savage, creator of The Anathema.

creator of The Anathema. Manuel Scordo, creator of Ansa.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

