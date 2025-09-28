Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Minotaur, newlitg

Batman Villain, The Minotaur, In The Daily LITG, 28th September, 2025

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary New Batman villain The Minotaur debuts, becoming the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

See which Batman, DC, and Marvel comic stories topped the Daily LITG charts over the past years

Get the latest industry gossip, comic rankings, creator news, and fan-favorite releases

Celebrate comic creator birthdays and discover top trending comic headlines from recent history

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

New Batman Villain, The Minotaur and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark

LITG two years ago, The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two

LITG three years ago, Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories

LITG four years ago, The Last Of Mephisto

LITG five years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO

LITG six years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.

LITG seven years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.

comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show. GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.

Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.

Michael Eury, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!