Batman Villain, The Minotaur, In The Daily LITG, 28th September, 2025
New Batman Villain, The Minotaur was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
New Batman Villain, The Minotaur was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
New Batman Villain, The Minotaur and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- New Batman Villain, The Minotaur, From Matt Fraction & Jorge Jimenez
- Good News for X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Fans
- Optimus He-Man Arrives with New Masters of the Universe Collab
- GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)
- Absolute Wonder Woman #12 Tops Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Absolute Evil #1 Preview: Villains' Day Off: No Heroes, No Problem
- Justice League: The Omega Act Special #1 Preview: Time Heist
- Gossip: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker And Absolute Robin (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New Harley Quinn Crowdfunding DC Figure
- The Death Of The DC Universe By The Matriarch In Wonder Woman #25
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
- James Tynion IV And Tiny Onion's Plans For New York Comic Con
- Robin Lang & Helge Dascher Win Sophie Castille Comic Translation Award
- Lorenzo Mattotti Wins Sergio Aragonés Award For Comic Art Excellence
- The Absolute Justice League in The Daily LITG, 27th of September, 2025
LITG one year ago, Marvel and DC losing the Super Hero Trademark
- US Court States Marvel And DC Have Lost Their Super Hero Trademark
- Hasbro Unleashed Venompool with New Target Exclusive Marvel Legends
- Another Look Inside Absolute Wonder Woman #1 (Spoilers)
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers One Studio Series Sentinel Prime
- Diamond Debuts Power Rangers Death Ranger Gallery Diorama
- Mark Millar Meets With Marvel For A Project "Bigger Than Civil War"
- Marvel Asks What If Mickey Mouse Remembered Krakoa?
- First Look At Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman in DC All In
- Superman: Isn't Alan Tudyk's (Possible) Film Role Pretty Obvious?
- Absolute Batman #1 Sells 250,000, Here's The Second Printing Cover
- Rise Of The Five #1 in Scout Comics December 2024 Solicits
- Flame Girl Catches Fire in Rare Wonderworld Comics #30, at Auction
- The Wizard's Surprising Debut in 1939's Top-Notch Comics 1, at Auction
- Kid Maroon & Godfather Of Hell in Vault Comics' December 2024 Solicits
- The Pedestrian, Collected, in Magma Comix's December 2024 Solicits
- The Super-Science and Superheroics of Wonderworld Comics, at Auction
- Supernatural Origin of Fighting Yank, Startling Comics #10 at Auction
- Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction on Ice Cream Man from Image Comics
- Your First Look Inside The TVA by Katharyn Blair & Pere Perez
- Cursed Library Comes To An End in Archie Comics December 2024 Solicits
- Mark Millar And Marvel in the Daily LITG, 27th September 2024
LITG two years ago, The Scalping of Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Local Card Shops Are Already Ruining Disney Lorcana Chapter Two
- Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- Jonathan Hickman Writes A New Ultimate Origin For Kang (Spoilers)
- Today's Best Laid Plans Of Mice And X-Men (XSpoilers)
- Pokemon GO Announces October 2023 Spotlight Hours
- Mattel Reveals Masters of the Universe Skeletor x VeeFriends 2-Pack
- The Wedding Of Emma Frost And Tony Stark Is Not How It Was Pictured
- Agatha Harkness Gets A Brand New Darkhold (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty/Justin Roiland: Adult Swim Doing Right by New Voices
- The Historic and Rare Wonder Comics #2, up for Auction
- Dick Tracy, Second Time Lucky for Alex Segura & Michael Moreci
- When Frank Miller & Klaus Janson Put Daredevil in Dark Knight Returns
- Miracleman: The Silver Age #6 – A Life Without Consent (Spoilers)
- First Appearance of Blue Beetle in Mystery Men Comics #1, at Auction
- Will Eisner, Lou Fine Debut the Flame, Wonderworld Comics at Auction
- Armorizer Transformers in the Daily LITG, 27th September 2023
LITG three years ago, Ghost Rider Crashes in top ten stories
- Marvel Legends Ghost Rider HasLabs Stalls Out, No Early Bird Special
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast
- Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Set to Celebrate First Halloween Special
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 Preview: 100th Issue Celebration
- Time Travel To Be Banned At DC Comics Going Forward? (Spoilers)
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
- Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Adult Actress
- The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
- The Fallout Of Warworld Across The DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- The Debut of Fiction House's Ranger Comics, Up for Auction
- Something Is Killing The Children's David Mack Pack Is Back, For NYCC
- The Expanse Meets Paper Girls in Lucky 555, a Queer YA Graphic Novel
- Julio Anta & Gabi Mendez's Bull Hill Graphic Novels for Six Figures
- Yet Another Week In The Life Of Graphic Novel, Gender Queer
- Time Travel To Be Banned At DC Comics Going Forward? (Spoilers)
- The Fallout Of Warworld Across The DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Big Sneak Preview Of Marc Silvestri Batman/Joker: The Deadly Duo
- Robin Gets A Robin Of His Own – Introducing Sparrow To The DCU
- Two Black Adam Collections With Pretty Much The Same Cover, Out Today
- Harley Quinn's Opening in The Daily LITG, 27th September 2022
- Kevin O'Neill Brings Back Bonjo For 2000AD With Garth Ennis
LITG four years ago, The Last Of Mephisto
- The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
- Mephisto's Spider-Man One More Day Plan Finally Revealed (Spoilers)
- Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
- Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
- This Flash / Batwoman Crossover Will Be Tough for Armageddon to Beat
- Major Printing and Distribution Problems Hitting Comics Industry
- Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
- What If…? Episode 8 Earns Ultron Very Concerning Key Art Poster
- McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
- The Sandman Key Art Posters Introduce Us to Dream, Death & Desire
- The '70s Cold War Mod Vibe of Gold Key Scooby Doo Comics, at Auction
- Vault Comics Reverses Diamond's Variant Cover/Returnable Policy
- Euripides to Release First New OGN in 2400 Years at Image Comics
- Cates, Simone, Walker & Hamner Praise Project Wildfire on FOC Day
- Z2 Comics and Blue Note Records to Make Beautiful Music Together
- Early Green Arrow and Aquaman More Fun Comics, Up for Auction
- Lesbian Viking Comic Heathen Gets An Omnibus, and More, In 2022
- How High Will These Spawn CGC 9.8 Comics Go At Auction Today?
- Star Wars Droids #1 From Dark Horse Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Lois Lane Gains A New Member Of The Family In Checkmate #5 (Spoilers)
- Moon Knight Meets Spider-Man, Shang-Chi and More, Up for Auction
- Legion Of Forgettable Super-Villains Society is Marvel Meets Dog-Man
- Now Superman's Son Arrested By Police, Over Politics (Spoilers)
- Dynamite Launches Pantha #1 and Hell Sonja #1 In January 2022
- We Live Gets A Sequel Series From AfterShock Comics In 2022
- Jeff In The Jurassic, New Graphic Novel Trilogy by Rust's Royden Lepp
- A First Look at The Last of Us in Daily LITG, 27th of September 2021
LITG five years ago, SNL, Vixen and Pokémon GO
- Saturday Night Live Season 46: Punkie Johnson Makes SNL History
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- The Boys Season 2: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Loves Him Some Love Sausage
- Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Full Reveal from Hasbro
- Shiny Lapras Raid Guide For Solo Pokémon GO Trainers
- Riverdale Season 5 Update: Leather Masks, Wigs & Knives Sound Normal
- What Are the Shiny Rates For Mega Raids In Pokémon GO?
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Obscure Comics: The Dark Knight & The Dark Knight Rises Prologues
- Taboo of Black Eyed Peas Talks New Werewolf by Night Marvel Comic
- This Week, Marvel Comics #1000 Page Ties Into X Of Swords (Previews)
- Piranha Comics Wants To Employ Former Comic Shop Employees In London
- Image Comics Tell Retailers That The Scumbag is The New Deadpool
- Scout Comics Inks Distribution Deal with Simon & Schuster
LITG six years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
And DC Comics were beginning the big returnability binge.
- Joker: Killer Smile and Death Of Superman to be Made Returnable by DC Comics
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- "Spider-Man": Sony, Disney/Marvel Set for New Tom Holland Film [Report]
- "Crisis": Brandon Routh "Kingdom Come" Superman Image Released
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- Speculator Corner: Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk #1, the Hot Comic Next Wednesday?
- Spawn #300 Second Biggest Seller in 2019 – Beating Absolute Carnage, DCeased and House Of X
- Dark Horse Continues Bioware's Dragon Age in New Comic Blue Wraith
- Marvel Shows Off Their 2099 Variants for November
- Marvel Zombies Renames From Respawn To Resurrection – Did Todd McFarlane Have a Word?
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- DC First: Flash and Superman #1 Added to New Printing of Geoff Johns' Flash Omnibus Vol 1
- DC Comics Delays Stjepan Sejic's Harleen #2 to Give Retailers a Chance to Up Their Orders
- Atari & Arcade1Up Enter Into Exclusive Arcade Partnership
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- New Art Team for Marvel's Spider-Marriage in Black Cat Annual #1
- "WWE 2K20" Reveals More Info Content & Online Features
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
LITG seven years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Batpenis Strikes Again – DC Comics Won't Reprint Batman: Damned #1 – and #2 is Late
- That New Sean Gordon Murphy Series is Actually Batman: Curse of the White Knight
- So About That Millennium Falcon Ride Coming to Disneyland
- The First Official Trailer For FOX's Dark Phoenix is Here
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Greg Weisman, comics writer, creator of Gargoyles TV show.
- GWAR comics colourist Mark Dale.
- Creator and publisher of Merrick The Sensational Elephantman, Tom Ward.
- Michael Eury, comics journalist.
- Ken Penders, Sonic The Hedgehog comics creator.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
