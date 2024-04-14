Posted in: Comics | Tagged: barbara gordon, batgirl, dick grayson, newlitg, nightwing

Nightwing & Batgirl Swap Clothes in The Daily LITG, 14th April, 2024

Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes as a kink topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Nightwing and Batgirl's costume swap sparks major interest on Bleeding Cool.

Explore the latest comic book updates, including Nightwing #113 Spoilers.

Marvel headlines with new solicitations and character transformations.

Recap of toy reveals, legal battles, and more in yesterday's LITG.

Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes as a kink topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece Flash

LITG two years ago, Flash Movie Prequel Delayed

LITG three years ago, Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look

LITG four years ago, Zoom, Saul and Superman

People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. But it was also all about bringing the direct market back.

LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme

We do find it fun when stories from the past emerge in a way that makes us blink and wonder what just happened. Such a the kind of day when Rob Liefeld could make such an offer to John Byrne – and Byrne could turn it down…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave Gibbons , of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals

, of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals Richard Emms , of Limited Comics

, of Limited Comics Christopher Gutierrez of 4am Friends

of 4am Friends Sheli Crabtree , artist at Comic Petals

, artist at Comic Petals Travis Gibb , writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies

, writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies Miceal Celtwriter , comic book translator and adapter.

, comic book translator and adapter. GM Jordan, comics editor

comics editor Chuck Dixon , writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane.

, writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane. Gerhard , artist on Cerebus

, artist on Cerebus Dan Clowes, creator of Eightball

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Nightwing Nightwing Nightwing Nightwing Nightwing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!