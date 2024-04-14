Posted in: Comics | Tagged: barbara gordon, batgirl, dick grayson, newlitg, nightwing
Nightwing & Batgirl Swap Clothes in The Daily LITG, 14th April, 2024
Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes as a kink topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.
Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes as a kink topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. Here you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes in yesterday's Bleeding Cool
- Dick Grayson Dressed As Batgirl & Vice Versa? Nightwing #113 Spoilers
- Marvel Comics' Ultimate Solicitations For July 2024
- Tom King Accused Of "Lazy" Scripting For Mitch Gerads
- The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Posts on Disney Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit
- Marvel Spills More Details About The Relaunch Of X-Men For 2024
- Marvel Turns Peter Parker Into Green Goblin In Amazing Spider-Man #50
- Marvel Studios Unveils Official Logos & Titles For FF, Thunderbolts*
- Marvel, Valiant & IDW Comics Artist Jeffrey Veregge Dies, Aged 50
- Which Comic Has The First Appearance Of Shalla-Bal As Silver Surfer?
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Crowdfunding Spawn/ Batman 94' Statue Project
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Tom King and Mitch Gerads in The Daily LITG, 13th of April, 2024
LITG one year ago, McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece Flash
- McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece DC Multiverse The Flash Figure
- Marvel To Launch Marvel Zero In July 2023
- DC Comics Giving Away Green Lantern Rings Again With New #1
- Everything We Know About DC Comics' Knight Terrors Event So Far
- From The Ashes Of ComiXology Rises DSTLRY – Full Creator List
- Titans #1 Gets Trading Card Variant – But Not Like X-Force
- Star Trek: Picard "Vox" & Finale: Even Wil Wheaton's on Spoiler Watch
- NECA Reveals Batman 1989 Utility Belt Prop Replica Bundle Set
- The Return of Starweird to Star Wars, Courtesy of Marvel Comics
- Future Of The X-Men Prophesied In X-Men #21 – Fall Of X Spoilers
- No NFTs For DSTLRY, They Promise, Honest
- Wild River Comics Publisher Closing Down, Staff Laid Off
- Marvel Makes Hedy De Vine a 1940s Movie Star, at Auction
- Lake Como Comic Art Festival 2023 Full Guest List Now With Sean Murphy
LITG two years ago, Flash Movie Prequel Delayed
- DC Cancels The Ezra Miller Flash Movie Prequel
- Umbrella Academy Breaks Hearts Introducing Sparrow Number 6 Jayme
- How Each Green Lantern Will Look Going Forward (Spoilers)
- How New Wolverine Got Her Adamantium Skeleton (X-Men #10 Spoilers)
- Superman, Rockstar; Lois, Jordan & Jonathan Go Emo: S02E10 Preview
- Star Trek: Picard S02 Cameo Hits Close to Home for Sir Patrick Stewart
- Star Wars Aliens and Creatures Get Turned Into Babies with Mattel
- Is Moira Mactaggert The Great Traitor Of Mutants? (X-Men Spoilers)
- NBC Revival Pilot "True Quantum Leap Episode", "Homage to The Series"
- DC Comics Writers Had Rewrites Over The Death Of The Justice League
- Kevin Conroy, The Voice Of Batman The Animated Series, Joins DC Pride
- Ms. Marvel Teams with Marvel's Edgiest Anti-Heroes in New One-Shots
- Matt Kindt Gets Own Imprint at Dark Horse, New Mind MGMT Coming
- Promethee 13:13: ABLAZE's Intense Sci-Fi Psy-Horror Graphic Novel
- Jonathan Crane's Keeping Two Graphic Novel is Stuck in Chesapeake Bay
- One Page of Jim Lee X-Men Art Sold For Over 1/3 of a Million Last Week
- Valiant Entertainment Signs Deal For Adult Novel Line & Audio Books
- Ram V, Rafael Albuquerque, Si Spurrier & Dani Take Detective Comics
- Dark Nights: Metal Gets An Omnibus Announced For 2023
- Marvel Confirms New X-Terminators Project For July
- Now Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comic Gets A #100 As Well
- How X-Men '92 Does House Of X, Today (Spoilers)
- Sparrow Number 6 Jayme in The Daily LITG, 13th of April 2022
LITG three years ago, Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look
- Barbara Gordon's New Look & Status From DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
- Rick Grimes and Clementine Return To The Walking Dead In Skybound X
- Today Is Shiny Mankey Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO
- Rorschach #7 May Be The Maddest Comic Of The Year (Spoilers)
- The Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Gets New 1/3 Statue From JND Studios
- Supergirl S06E03 Preview: Kara's New Ally? Lex Goes After Luthor Corp
- Powerpuff: Meet The CW's Live-Action Blossom, Bubbles & Buttercup
- Cornering The Market On Sales Of Amazing Spider-Man #1 For $17
- Jeopardy Fans, Celebrities Unite to Help Make LeVar Burton Next Host
- Peter David – But No Quesada Or Stroman – For X-Men Legends In July
- The Real Story Of Frank Miller & Otto Binder's Rorschach Seance Tape
- MPLS Sound, A Graphic Novel On Prince's Impact On Minneapolis Music
- Agnez Mo's 'Long As I Get Paid' Becomes Graphic Novel, Don't Wake Up
- Batman: The Detective #1, A New Squire, But How Does London Stand Up?
- How Much Will A Daredevil #1 9.6 Go For After Last Week's Sale?
- When Jason Todd Murdered Another Abuser, In 1988 (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Doctor Doom and The Skrulls, Up for Auction Today
- Detective Comics #38: First Appearance Of Robin Always Breaks Records
- Everyone's Going BRZRKR For Keanu Reeves' Later Printings
- One Year Ago Boris Johnson Recovered From Coronavirus Reading Tintin
LITG four years ago, Zoom, Saul and Superman
People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. But it was also all about bringing the direct market back.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Better Call Saul's Final Episode is "Something Unforgivable"
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Someone Made A DOOMBlade From DOOM Eternal
- The Death of Superman and of Comics – Michael Davis, From the Edge
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Lana Speaks Out About Bobby Lashley Cuckold Storyline from WWE Raw
- DC May Be Moving Creators to New Batman Black and White Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Furloughs Employees, Beginning Today
LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme
We do find it fun when stories from the past emerge in a way that makes us blink and wonder what just happened. Such a the kind of day when Rob Liefeld could make such an offer to John Byrne – and Byrne could turn it down…
- When Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme
- Mindless Speculation: What Could DC's Hitman Cancellation Mean For 'The Suicide Squad'?
- In Next Week's Uncanny X-Men, a Character Will DIE!!! (Spoilers)
- Tim Drake Will Get a New Identity Again in Young Justice #7
- Kathleen Kennedy on What 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Title Means [SWCC]
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Dave Gibbons, of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals
- Richard Emms, of Limited Comics
- Christopher Gutierrez of 4am Friends
- Sheli Crabtree, artist at Comic Petals
- Travis Gibb, writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies
- Miceal Celtwriter, comic book translator and adapter.
- GM Jordan, comics editor
- Chuck Dixon, writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane.
- Gerhard, artist on Cerebus
- Dan Clowes, creator of Eightball
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
