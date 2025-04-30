Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gwen stacy, newlitg, ultimate, ultimate spider-man

The Secrets Of Ultimate Gwen Stacy in The Daily LITG, 30th April 2025

The Secrets of Ultimate Gwen Stacy were the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Ultimate Gwen Stacy drives Bleeding Cool’s top stories with shocking secrets revealed in Spider-Man #16.

Catch up on comic industry buzz, trending news, and major highlights from the last six years of LITG.

Look back at major moments featuring Gwen Stacy, Ultimate Spider-Man, and other Marvel and DC milestones.

Stay informed with subscriber-only updates, community birthdays, and in-depth comics industry coverage.

The Secrets of Ultimate Gwen Stacy were the most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The Secrets Of Ultimate Gwen Stacy in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago: No More X-Men For Kitty Pryde

LITG two years ago, the Biggest Change Batman #900 will make going forward

LITG three years ago: A Stargirl & The JSA

LITG four years ago, From Manifold to Morrison

LITG five years ago, Barack Obama and Yaoyorozu

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Yaoyorozu and changes to Diamond Comics.

LITG six years ago, Michael Davis did not die

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nat Gertler, publisher of About Comics

publisher of About Comics Comic book index editor, Laura Ward

Michael Sambrook of Madius Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!