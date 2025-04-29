Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom Crossover in The Daily LITG, 29th April 2025

A new Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom crossover launching for Free Comic Book Day in The Daily LITG, for the 29th of April, 2025

Published
by
|
Comments

Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom Crossover was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Spider-Man Free comic Book Day 2025
Spider-Man Free comic Book Day 2025

Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom Crossover in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Spider-Man/Carnage/Venom Crossover For Free Comic Book Day Spoilers
  2. Critical Role: Mighty Nein Writer on Franchise Appeal, Waititi & More
  3. Marvel Team-Up With Fantagraphics For Never-Collected "Lost Marvels"
  4. The Tremors Franchise Gets An Update About Its Next Chapter
  5. Yellowstone Universe Update: Beth/Rip Spinoff, Kayce Spinoff & More
  6. Amazing Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers? Don't Make Me Laugh
  7. Diamond Comic Distributors To Be Liquidated? Chapter 7 Paperwork Filed
  8. Good Omens 3: David Tennant Appreciates Opportunity to Wrap Up Series
  9. The New Daily Planet For Superman Free Comic Book Day (FCBD Spoilers)
  10. Miles Morales Gets Ultimate Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Spoilers

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago: Rick, Daryl And Michonne

 

the walking dead
The Walking Dead _ Season 5, Episode 10 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
  1. The Walking Dead "Big 3" Rick, Daryl & Michonne? Carol Fans Not Happy 
  2. The Future Of The Ultimates Universe in Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)
  3. Jacob Edgar & The Right Hand Of DC Not Knowing What The Left Is Doing
  4. Gail Simone Congratulates Scott Snyder On His New DC Comics Initiative
  5. X-Men #34 Preview: Krakoa's Last Stand? Grab Tissues
  6. The Rookie: ABC Releases Season 6 Episode 8 "Punch Card" Overview
  7. DC Comics on Wokeness, Elon Musk & Legacy Media in Superman (Spoilers)
  8. McFarlane Toys Celebrates 30th Anniversary with New Gold Label Spawn
  9. From Amanda Waller To The Source Wall in Flash Annual 2024 (Spoilers)
  10. Sideshow Captures the Love Between X-Men's Rogue and Gambit
  11. Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
  12. Russ Heath's Early 1950s Marvel/Atlas War Comics, Up for Auction
  13. Violent Flowers By Maria Llovet From Image Comics In September 2024
  14. Rex the Wonder Dog's First Appearance and Origin, Up for Auction
  15. The Debut of Harlequin in All-American Comics #89, up for Auction
  16. Venom War Spoilers in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2024

LITG two years ago, Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC

Michael Keaton is Reportedly in Talks to Return as Batman in The Flash
Michael Keaton at the World premiere of 'Dumbo' held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA on March 11, 2019. Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com
  1. Michael Keaton To Return As Batman From DC (Spoilers)
  2. Those Laid Off By IDW Publishing, Respond To The News 
  3. Batman #900 Will Bring You Everything A Bat Fan Could Want (Spoilers) 
  4. Full Line-Up & Previews For DC Pride 2023 #1 Led By Grant Morrison
  5. IDW Layoffs In More Detail As New EIC And Co-Publishers Named
  6. What Do You Call A Hellfire Gala Without Emma Frost? #XSpoilers
  7. IDW Cuts Two-Fifths of Employees, Executives, Stock Exchange Listing
  8. Pokemon GO Announces May 2023 Content Including New Shinies
  9. Jamie S Rich, Mark Doyle &; Tara McCrillis Heading Up IDW Going Forward
  10. Jessica Jones Star Krysten Ritter on David Tennant, Doctor Who Fandom
  11. Your Patriotic Superhero vs Hooded Cultists in Pep Comics #7 From 1940
  12. Doom Breaker & Cursed Princess Club in Webtoon July 2023 Solicits
  13. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness Prequel in Tokyopop July 2023 Solicits
  14. IDW, The Morning The Night Before in The Daily LITG, 28th April 2023

LITG three years ago: A Green Hood Coming

Jason Todd To Be A Green Lantern In The DC Omniverse?
Total guesswork here
  1. Jason Todd To Be A New Green Lantern For DC Comics?
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness First Impressions
  3. Legends Arrowverse Crossover Story Impacted by The Flash Armageddon
  4. A First Look At Pages From Marvel's A.X.E. Judgment Day #1
  5. Sabretooth, Nature Girl & Deadpool's Case Against Krakoa (Spoilers)
  6. Green Lantern Kyle Rayner Rises as Pre-Orders Arrive from McFarlane
  7. As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)
  8. Buffy Star Sarah Michelle Gellar & Billie Eilish's Dueling Crushes
  9. DC Universe Infinite App Launches In The UK This Afternoon, Honest
  10. DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For #NationalSuperHeroDay
  11. Frank Miller To Publish Ronin Book Two & Sin City 1858 Himself
  12. Did You Get DC Universe Infinite App When Available In The UK?
  13. Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In February 2022
  14. British Folk, Here's How To Find The DC Universe Infinite App on iOS
  15. Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels Sold Through Diamond In March 2022
  16. Run Away With Me, Girl in Kodansha & Vertical July 2022 Solicits
  17. Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance in Yen Press July 2022 Solicits
  18. First Look At Franco's Deadman Tells The Spooky Tales From DC Comics
  19. Junji Ito's Horror Manga Returns In Viz Media's July 2022 Solicits
  20. Emily Cook, From Doctor Who Magazine To Apple TV's Constellation
  21. DC Universe Infinite App Still Not Available In The UK – Why?
  22. More Peter Parker Plans In The Daily LITG, 28th April 2022

LITG four years ago, The Feathers Of Mystique

Hellfire Gala

  1. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  2. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  3. WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
  4. Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
  5. Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
  6. Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
  7. Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
  8. So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
  9. Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
  10. DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
  11. Adam Philips Former DC Comics Exec Launches Untold Stories Agency
  12. DC Comics Confirms DC Fandome Online Event For 16th October, 2021
  13. First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
  14. All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
  15. PrintWatch: You Promised Me Darkness and Batman/Fortnite
  16. Preview Of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 For July 2021
  17. Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
  18. Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
  19. To Be On Krakoa Or Not To Be On Krakoa – New Mutants & Cable Spoilers
  20. Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
  21. John Walker, US Agent, Continues In United States Of Captain America
  22. Bloomsbury To Publish Alan Moore's Short Stories & Long London Novels
  23. Brian Bendis Introduces The United – The Daily LITG, 28th April 2021

LITG five years ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown,  With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…

  1. How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
  2. Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
  3. Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
  4. RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
  5. Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
  6. After 35 Years, Aftertime Comics of Virginia Closes Store Permanently
  7. Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
  8. Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
  9. Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains
  10. Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Comics, co-creator of Static.
  • Dan Wickline, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.
  • Ben Oliver, comic book artist.
  • Matt Harding, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.
  • Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.
  • Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.
  • Lai-wah Chung, former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.
  • Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix
  • Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.