Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, rick and morty

Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"- Daily LITG, 20th September 2023

Rick & Morty no longer being "created by" heads the charts in Bleeding Cool's top ten yesterday... why, what were you reading?

Rick & Morty no longer being "created by" heads the charts in Bleeding Cool's top ten yesterday… No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Rick & Morty No Longer "Created By"

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Season 2 Of The Mists Clarification Clarification

LITG two years ago, Something Something Pokémon Something

LITG three years ago, Walking Dead Films and Batman Toys

LITG four years ago, we were promised a different 2020

LITG five years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

How many articles could we get out of this one?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Josh Geppi, President of ComicWow

President of ComicWow Martin Hirchak of MPH Comics

of MPH Comics Jason Walz , comic creator of Last Pick.

, comic creator of Last Pick. Comic book illustrator Job Yamen

Gary Dunaier of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art

of the Museum of Comic & Cartoon Art Comic writer B. Alex Thompson

Kristen Koerner Simon, Director of Content at Atomic Crush Events

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Rick & Morty Rick & Morty Rick & Morty Rick & Morty Rick & Morty

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!