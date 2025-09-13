Mo Batman, Mo Problems In The Daily LITG, 13th September 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Batman Day, Gretchen Felker-Martin, jeff spokes, newlitg, red hood

DC Comics' cancellation of Red Hood after the first issue was published was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday.

DC Comics' cancellation of Red Hood after the first issue was published was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, again, yesterday, but there was a lot about how it was taking down a chunk of Batman Day in its wake as DC cancelled the Gotham Sampler as well. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mo Batman, Mo Problems and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Stan Lee Lied…

LITG two years ago, Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

LITG three years ago, Dripping Minnie

LITG four years ago, Substack and Comic Shops

LITG five years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia

LITG six years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump

Not sure Trump noticed.

LITG seven years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with sixteen years for us as well.

Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics

President of Top Cow Comics Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl

Jon Hayes , owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.

, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia. Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet

Mike Grell , creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.

, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist. Lynn Cohen , Marvel Comics editor

, Marvel Comics editor Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

