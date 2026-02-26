Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, tmnt, usagi yojimbo
Usagi Yojimbo & Friends in The Daily LITG, 26th of February 2026
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, featuring an old friend, Usagi Yojimbo.
Article Summary
- Usagi Yojimbo and TMNT headlines top Lying In The Gutters with major comic industry news
- Recap of the most-read comic stories from yesterday and highlights from the past seven years
- Key anniversaries, comic industry birthdays, and milestones celebrated in the community
- Stay updated on exclusive previews, solicitations, and shifts shaping the comic book landscape
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, featuring an old friend, Usagi Yojimbo. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Usagi Yojimbo in the TMNT Four Pack and the top ten stories from yesterday
- New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Mutants 4-Pack Unveiled
- Smiling Friends Creators Ending Adult Swim Series with Season 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog X Godzilla For Summer 2026
- Marvel Introduces Ultimate Defenders, Super Heroes Without Politics
- Peter Parker & Mary Jane Amazing Spider-Man/Venom DeathSpiral Spoilers
- Morena Baccarin Joins Nathan Fillion in New Firefly Tease Video
- Are Nathan Fillion and Gina Torres Teasing Something Firefly-Related?
- How Superman #25, Flash #30 And JLU #26 Tie-In To DC's K.O. (Spoilers)
- Absolute Suicide Squad Secrets in Absolute Wonder Woman #17 (Spoilers)
- Image's White Sky Second Print Outsells First Print, What's Going On??
And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…
- Milestone's History Changed To Reflect A Deal With DC… Or Lex Luthor
- Mark Spears Monsters & Tim Seeley's Lucky – Keenspot May 2026 Solicits
- White Sky & Florida Hippopotamus Dominate The Top 10 Hottest Comics
- TMNT Four Pack in The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2026
LITG one year ago, First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man
- Masters Of The Universe: First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man
- Dynamic Duo In Pre-Production, Supergirl Is Halfway Through Production
- DC Comics Plans For A Brand New Justice League… JLG? (Spoilers)
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Airs March 11; Overview Released
- Sony Would Like Ralph Fiennes To Stop Spoiling 28 Years Later
- The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Preview Images Released
- URLs, Patents & Comic Collections Owned By Diamond Comic Distributors
- As Dark Horse Digital Closes, How Can You Get A Refund?
- Punisher: Bernthal Returning, Co-Writing Marvel Special Presentation
- More Money Owed By Diamond Comics To More People And Publishers
- Batman Getting His New Strength From… Damian Wayne? (Spoilers)
- Twelve Comic Stores Close, Seven Open, Six Expand Or Rebrand
- Jimmy Palmiotti & Amanda Conner Sailed Out On Comic-Con: The Cruise
- When Wallace And Gromit Do Wensleydale & Cranberry Tyrrell's Crisps
- Yanick Paquette, Teaching You To Be A Better Comic Book Artist
- All The ComicsPRO Exclusive Variants Hitting eBay
- Megaman Timelines Launch in Udon Studios' May 2025 Solicits
- The Power Sword & He-Man in The Daily LITG, 25th of February, 2025
LITG two years ago… Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
- Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows Add Babs to Punisher/Nick Fury This Summer
- Ultimate Spider-Man Beats Batman in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Peacemaker: John Cena Got His Season 2 Message Across to James Gunn
- The Orville: Time for Seth MacFarlane to Go "Rick and Morty" Route?
- Gerard Jones Amalgam Stories Removed From DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibus
- Buffy: Soulless AI TV Sequel Pitch Is Scary For All The Wrong Reasons
- Wolverine #44 Preview: Claws Out, Deaths Up
- Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97
- Bill Ward and the Forbidden Love of Broadway Romances #1, at Auction
- The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More
- Bad Girl Nyobi Has An Outbreak In Antarctic Press' May 2024 Solicits
- Aaron Wroblewski's Blood And Fire #1 in Red 5 May 2024 Solicits
- First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe
- Amalgam Without Gerard Jones in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2024
LITG three years ago, New Look Black Panther
- Eve L Ewing & Chris Allen Relaunch New Look Black Panther From Marvel
- Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
- A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
- X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
- The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
- Primal Groudon Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn
- Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
- Alan Ritchson Video Goes "Reacher Season 2 Big" to Signal Filming Wrap
- The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More
- James Gunn Shares Surprising Creature Commandos Casting Update
- ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant Covers, Sellling For Up To $100 on eBay
- ComicsPRO: Saturday AM Launches Manga Crossover Saturday Wars
- Batman: Dark Knight Detective Vol 7 Stabs Batman In The Back- Twice
- Cartoonist Kayfabe's Keynote Address To ComicsPRO
- ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
- Todd's Teen Titans in The Daily LITG, 25th February 2023
LITG four years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!
- GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
- Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
- Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
- ComiXology Answer Criticisms As Digital Sales Drop By Huge Amounts
- Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
- Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
- Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
- George Perez & Kurt Busiek's JLA/Avengers Tops Advance Reorders
- Tom Taylor Brings DCeased Story To An End With DCeas3d
- Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
- Boom Studios' ComicsPRO Presentation by Filip Sablik
- Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #1 From Peter David & Juanan Ramírez
- Digital Items Downloads with Fortnite Marvel Comic by Donald Mustard
- Writing About Maus Now Also Rocketing Up The Charts
- An English Village Gets Its Own Comic Shop On Tuesday
- PrintWatch: Roarin' 20's World's Fair Comes Back For Seconds
- Random House Graphic Grabs Afrofuturist Manga Kudzu From Boom Studios
- A Blast From GI Joe's Past In The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2022
LITG five years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision
- SCOOP: DC to Launch Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow in June
- American Horror Story: Leslie Grossman Posts S10 Finale Pitch Reaction
- WandaVision: Kevin Feige Says Quicksilver Plot Twist Long-Planned
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes
- Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
- Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2021
- Former DC EIC Michele R Wells Joins Tapas Media In Executive Role
- Comic Store In Your Future – Being Your Own Store
- The Miracles To Appear in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover
- Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR
- Next Week Will Be A Monster Week In Comics – If They All Arrive
- Miracle Molly's Two Panel Appearance In Batman #106 (Spoilers)
- Ultramega #1 Gets Orders For 31,000 – Is It Enough?
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea's Blondie Graphic Novel
- Stephen Mooney's Bettie Page: Tomb Raider Comic With Greg Hildebrandt
- Reptil #1 First Marvel Comics Appearance Sells for $80 on eBay
- PrintWatch: Stray Dogs Department Of Truth Hollow Heart Haha Crossover
- CBLDF "Comics After COVID" Online Panel Today
- How Scottish Comic Cons Are Returning – Or Not – For 2021
LITG six years ago – we were still talking 5G
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- Meghan Fitzmartin, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
- The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Kevin Shinick – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Geoffrey Thorne, a Big New Name For DC Comics?
LITG seven years ago – DCU was up in the air
And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- Dan DiDio on Bringing the Previously-Walmart Exclusive 100-Page Giants Into the Comic Shops
- Jordan White: Sage Will Appear in "Biggest X-Men Book of the Year"
- Many Deaths of Lois Lane Issue Of Walmart's 100-Page Superman Giant #7 Fetches a Premium on eBay
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.
- David Boswell, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman
- Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.