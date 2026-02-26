Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: newlitg, tmnt, usagi yojimbo

Usagi Yojimbo & Friends in The Daily LITG, 26th of February 2026

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, featuring an old friend, Usagi Yojimbo.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Four Pack was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, featuring an old friend, Usagi Yojimbo. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Usagi Yojimbo in the TMNT Four Pack and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, First Photo Of The Power Sword & He-Man

LITG two years ago… Marvel Comics commitment to $3.99

LITG three years ago, New Look Black Panther

LITG four years ago, London Spring Comic Con Ho!

LITG five years ago, Supergirl to WandaVision

LITG six years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG seven years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Karen Berger, curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo.

curator of Berger Books, founder of DC/Vertigo. David Boswell , creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman

, creator of Reid Fleming, World's Toughest Milkman Jeffrey Butler, co-creator of The Badger

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

