Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daredevil, newlitg

A Brand New Daredevil In 2026 in The Daily LITG, 24th of February 2026

A Brand New Daredevil in 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Explore the reveal of a brand new Daredevil for 2026, with record-breaking sales for Daredevil #1

Catch up on the most-read comic book and pop culture stories spanning the past week and years

Get insights into industry shake-ups, event highlights, and anticipated comic book crossovers

Stay updated with notable comic birthdays and how to subscribe for daily LITG updates by email

A Brand New Daredevil in 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A Brand New Daredevil in 2026 and the top ten stories from yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny Family Honors, Remembers Lynne Marie Stewart/Mrs. Kelly

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… DC Comics' Absolute Power

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Titans Figure Wave

LITG four years ago, Mountain Dew

LITG five years ago, Joss Whedon, Gina Carano, Jack Quaid

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG six years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure.

LITG seven years ago – GI Foot Locker

And DC shoved Jorge Jimenez's covers together.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright

graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright Jim Borgman, creator of Zits

creator of Zits Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes

artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom

artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina

comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina Randy Reynaldo , creator of Rob Hanes Adventures

, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP

VP of Reed POP Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!