Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2024

Absolute DC Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Absolute DC Comics was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In and the most-read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering

LITG two years ago, Neil Gaiman Appreciation

LITG three years ago, Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers

LITG four years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG five years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

LITG six years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Legendary comics writer and co-creator of Power Pack, Apocalypse, Cable, Doomsday and Steel, Louise Simonson.

Andi Ewington, creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more.

creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more. Mike Mayhew, artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars.

artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars. Thorny Silas artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine.

artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine. Gabriel Morrissette , artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard.

, artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard. Travis Seitler, comic book letterer.

