Captain America & Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, 15th September 2025
Captain America and Wonder Woman fighting in WW2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.
Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.
Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2 and the ten most popular stories, yesterday
- Marvel/DC Crossover Has Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2
- Ryan North & Ryan Stegman's New Amalgam For Deadpool/Batman (Spoilers)
- Tom Brevoort Says "Substack, No More!"
- Which Side Was Wonder Woman On In Marvel's Civil War? (Spoilers)
- Deadpool/Batman #1 Preview: The Ultimate Guest Appearance Sales Boost
- DC Comics Pulls The Gotham Sampler For Batman Day Now, As Well
- Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Compares Sheen Situation to Kim Jong-il
- The Bat-Man: Second Knight #1 Preview: Gotham's Noose Nightmare
- Iconic Dave Cockrum X-Men #150 Original Cover Surfaces After 40 Years
- Star Trek/Doctor Who Crossover in The Daily LITG, 13th September 2025
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.
LITG one year ago, Rogue In The Savage Land
- Marvel Goes Full Fan Service With Rogue: Savage Land Comic
- American Horror Stories Returns for 5-Episode Huluween 2024 Event
- Waller Moved After Peacemaker "For a Variety of Reasons": James Gunn
- A New Book Called "Stan Lee Lied", Claims That Stan Lee… Lied
- Doctor Who: It's Jodie Whittaker/Jo Martin Team-Up Time, Big Finish
- Svengoolie's Halloween BOO-Nanza! Offers MeTV Month of Tricks & Treats
- Superman & Lois Final Season Images: Lois/Clark, Lex/Amanda & More
- VP Kamala Harris on Gun Control, Economy & More in New ABC Interview
- Wolverine #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Frank Miller Is Falling In Love On The Path To Hell With This Cover
- Peacemaker: It's Harcourt's "Birthday"! "A Heap of Mess" For Season 2
- Charles Soule & Ryan Browne Follow 8 Billion Genies, With Lucky Devils
- Shiver SuspenStories EC Comics in Oni Press December 2024 Solicits
- The Completely Blank Comic Book Goes Back To "Print" Again
- Stan Lee Lied Again And Again in The Daily LITG, 14th September 2024
LITG two years ago, Bill Willingham (Twice)
- Bill Willingham Declares Fables is Public Domain, What Will DC Do Now?
- Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas
- Bill Willingham Says He Has "Fired DC Comics" Over Fables
- That's One Way To Avoid A Second Season, Marvel Kills Off Moon Knight
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Ahsoka: Carrie Coon Responds to De-Aged Anakin Skywalker Comparison
- The First Five Pages Of Tom King & Daniel Sampere's Wonder Woman #1
- Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe To Transform Comic Shop Sales
- Marvel Comics Establishes "Gruenwald's Law" In Regard To Time Travel
- Report: Jade Cargill Stops Stabbing WWE in Back, Will Join Instead
- The Business of Freelance Comic Book Publishing by Gamal Hennessy
- Adventureman Returns With Matt Fraction, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson
- Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1 Opens With Over 153,000 Orders
- Spawn News Coming From Liam Sharp & Valerio Giangiordano at NYCC
- The Hellboy Inspiration That Richard Corben Gave Director Brian Taylor
- Blandine Le Callet and Nancy Peña's Medea Comes to Comics
- Sea Serpent's Heir Book Three For This Time Next Year From Skybound
- Kingdom Hearts Keyblades in The Daily LITG, 14th September 2023
LITG three years ago, Woke Beano Bingo
- When The Daily Mail Gets "Woke" Over The Beano Comic
- Dynamite's Disney Gargoyles Comics Covers, Including Previews Catalog
- Who Passes, Who Fails In Today's AXE: Judgment Day? (XSpoilers)
- Minnie Mouse No Longer "Dripping With Excitement" At Disney
- Tonight Is Celesteela & Kartana Regional Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Red Sonja & Hell Sonja Team Up From Dynamite in December
- Wolverine Knows What Peter Parker Did (Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2022
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin During Release Weekend
- Skybound Announces Creative Team Lineup for Creepshow #4
- Latest Comixology Original Takes Supernatural Census of New York City
- The Summer Hikaru Died: Yen Press to Publish Sought-after Horror Manga
- Matthew Rosenberg Launches Substack Comics With Juan Ferreyra & More
- Joshua Williamson Launches New Nailbiter Comics On Substack Pro
- Giulietta Romero: Hitwoman Gets Jennifer Blood Spinoff From Dynamite
- First Look Disney+ Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Rodrick Rules & Diper Överlöde
- Vampirella To Give Birth In December 2022
- Future State Gotham Goes Back To Batman's Beginning Before Final Issue
- Radiant Pink Joins Radiant Black On Shelf Next To Power Rangers
- Vampire Superheroes From Marvel (Again) With The Unforgiven
- Dripping Minnie In The Daily LITG 13th September 2022
LITG four years ago, Philadelphia's Karen
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- Harley Quinn Comic Revisits Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
- Tonight Is Baltoy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Details
- Marvel Zombies Getting Live-Action Treatment According To Mark Millar
- Universal Monsters Return To Theaters This October From Fathom Events
- The Sinner Season 4 Key Art: Her Sins Could Drown Them All- Even Harry
- Superman And The Authority On Cultural Appropriation (Spoilers)
- Meet The Justice League Of The Galaxy, The United Order (Spoilers)
- Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help
- Marvel Reveals Devil's Triangle of Devil's Reign Comics for December
- Marvel Cancels Hellions in December, Will Bring Back Goblin Queen
- Old Man Logan Returns To His Future Past in Wastelanders
- TOLDJA: DC's Maggie Howell Joins IDW – Senior Editor Original Content
- Everyone Is Buying Grendel On eBay After Netflix Announcement
- Separated At Birth: Fortnite Vs Warcorns: Combat Unicorns For Hire
- Rorschach Did It 35 Minutes Ago (Rorschach #12 Spoilers)
- Joe Benitez's Lady Mechanika: The Monster Of The Ministry of Hell
- Julia Pennyworth Returns To The Batbooks With The Joker #7 (Spoilers)
- Batman Not Going Down in The Daily LITG, 14th of September 2021
LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Quick Catch Method In Pokémon GO Explained
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- Top 5 Most Useful Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- For All Mankind: The Real Sci-Fi Battlestar Galactica Should've Been
- Top Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO: Generation One
- Gossip: Big Writer Changes at DC Comics For 2021
- DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: DC Toys Reveal New Look For The Joker
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- DC Comics Recycles Gary Frank 5G Generations Covers For Death Metal
- Ice Cream Man Gets A $100 Thank You Foil Variant As a Cherry On Top
- Image Comics to Publish Jared Muralt's The Fall In English
- Dave McKean and Jorge González Announce Collaboration Tomorrow
- Stephen W. Martin and Lin Pham Create Nancy Spector Graphic Novels
LITG six years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.
- Marvel Comics Cancels Their Future…. Foundation
- "The Orville": What the Series Can Teach "Star Trek: Discovery" [OPINION]
- Doomsday Clock #12 – In Or Out Of Continuity?
- "Rick and Morty," "Archer" & More: Animated & Overrated [OPINION]
- This is How Tom King's Batman Ends… Not With a Bang, But With a POW!
- Meet Anthony Marques, the New Owner of The Kubert School
- "Lucifer": Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO]
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Rob Liefeld Says the Watchmen Movie is Better Than the Comic
- Nightwing and the Teen Titans Are Coming Soon to Kotobukiya
LITG seven years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.
- Marvel Preview Reveals Rogue is Secret Daughter of Professor X and Lilandra
- When Richard Meyer Tried To Gaimansplain Neil Gaiman Over His Own Career
- 19 Revealed DC Comics Covers for October and November From Jenny Frison, Jim Lee, Bill Sienkiewicz, Frank Cho and More
- Marvel Asked Chelsea Cain to Keep Vision Cancellation "Clean and Quiet"
- 3 New Images From Titans Featuring a New Look at Jason Todd
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ed Solomon, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed
-
Chris Wildgoose, artist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.
- Founder of Act 4 Publishing, Scott Dunbier
- Tony Wolf, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.
- The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.
- Jesse Leon McCann, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.
- Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.
- Alan Light, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.
- And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger
- Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.
- Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski
- Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.
- Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo
- Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam, cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.
- Comic book colourist Laura Martin
- Mark Stokes, comic book creator of Zombie Boy.
- Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.
