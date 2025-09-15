Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain america, Deadpool/Batman, newlitg, wonder woman

Captain America & Wonder Woman in The Daily LITG, 15th September 2025

Captain America and Wonder Woman fighting in WW2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.

Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool, yesterday.

Captain America & Wonder Woman Fighting in WW2 and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Rogue In The Savage Land

LITG two years ago, Bill Willingham (Twice)

LITG three years ago, Woke Beano Bingo

LITG four years ago, Philadelphia's Karen

LITG five years ago, Pokemon, Witcher, Boys, Karate Kid

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG six years ago, Marvel was cancelling the FF.

LITG seven years ago, we had Gaimainsplaining while Marvel was cancelling Vision for still-dubious reasons.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ed Solomon , writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed

, writer of Bill And Ted Are Doomed Chris Wildgoose , a rtist of Porcelain, Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker & Alienated.

Founder of Act 4 Publishing, Scott Dunbier

Tony Wolf , writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials.

, writer on Blood And Honor, Greenpoint Of View, Millenials. The Coldest City/Atomic Blonde co-creator, Sam Hart.

Jesse Leon McCann , writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics.

, writer for Looney Tunes and Simpsons comics. Co-creator of Sea Of Red and RevolveЯ, Salgood Sam.

Alan Light , founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG.

, founder of The Buyers Guide to Comic Fandom which became CBG. And CBG staff editor Kim Metzger

Carol Lay, alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics.

alternative cartoonist, comic creator on Mythos, The Simpsons, and prose writer for Ahoy Comics. Colourist on The Spirit, Peter Poplaski

Chris Crosby, founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity.

founder of Keenspot and writer of Superosity. Italian artist for StarComics and Sergio Bonelli Editore, Giancarlo Caracuzzo

Max Douglas aka Salgood Sam , cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher.

aka , cartoonist, author, illustrator, and teacher. Comic book colourist Laura Martin

Mark Stokes , comic book creator of Zombie Boy.

, comic book creator of Zombie Boy. Creative Director/Consultant at Alpha Channel Books, Ashley Fox.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

