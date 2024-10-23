Posted in: Batman, Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, newlitg

Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman in The Daily LITG 23rd October, 2024

Chip Zdarsky leaving Batman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky is leaving the Batman comic series after issue #157, making headlines on Bleeding Cool.

Bleeding Cool highlights top stories like Batman's identity rumors and Eddie Brock's new role as Carnage.

Daily roundup includes past stories from Bleeding Cool, serving comic industry gossip for over 15 years.

Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And comics stories you might prefer…

LITG one year ago,Post Malone performs Alice in Chains on Howard Stern

LITG two years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG three years ago, Wonder Trans Women

LITG four years ago, the most-read stories

LITG five years ago, Flash was getting the 5G rumours…

Those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…

LITG six years ago, Uncanny X-Men was body positive.

While the end of Marvel Netflix was nigh.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Knights Of Pendragon and Roller Girls comic book artist Gary Erskine.

Writer. editor, publisher, Joe Illidge

Stand-up cartoonist Russel Harvey.

Age Of Bronze comics creator and Oz graphic novelist Eric Shanower.

V contributor Ryan Richards.

Comics colourist, Riccardo Gamba.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

