Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025

Comics! The Magazine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025
Comics! The Magazine

Comics! The Magazine and the top ten stories from yesterday

  1. Comics! The Magazine Launches With Absolute Batman And A Price Guide
  2. Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man For Invincible Team-Up Reprint
  3. Marvel Comics Armageddon Solicits For March 2026
  4. Despite 300,000 Orders, Absolute Batman #15 Skyrockets On eBay
  5. Lanterns Footage Included in HBO Trailer: Best Look at GL Ring Yet
  6. From Absolute Batman To Absolute Wonder Woman To Hell (Spoilers)
  7. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet  – 151 in December 2025 
  8. Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man – Daily LITG, 12th December 2025
  9. Wonder Woman Romantasy & Guy Gardner Lover in DC's Supergirl Next Door
  10. Ultimate Spider-Man #24 Is Now Two Months Late, Until End Of February

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Peanuts Chex Boxes

Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025
Credit: General Mills
  1. Peanuts Characters Will Adorne Chex Boxes For The Holidays
  2. Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom
  3. The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)
  4. Suits: L.A.: "The Flash" Star & More Join Stephen Amell Spinoff Series
  5. Godzilla Vs Marvel Joins Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2 in 2025
  6. Deadpool Returns! Lynda Carter, Kidpool Join Reynolds for Good Cause
  7. More Diamond Comics Distributor Delays And Comic Store Distress
  8. Comic Book Retailers Share Their Diamond… And Lunar… Stories
  9. Sherlock Holmes Gets His Very Own Universe With The Empire Builders
  10. Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow
  11. The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)
  12. Doctor Strange Of Asgard, As Part Of One World Under Doom
  13. Dynamite Relaunches Vampirella #1 by Christopher Priest & Ergün Gündüz
  14. Faith Erin Hicks' Universal Monsters: The Mummy From Image Comics
  15. Dynamite Publish Red Sonja Attacks Mars by Jay Stephens in March 2025
  16. David O'Sullivan Who Replaced Luke Sparrow On Terminator, Now Replaced
  17. PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Ultimate Universe, Wynd & Wolverine
  18. The Dinosaur Crucifix Has Short Cross Beams In Freddie The Fix
  19. The New Ultimate Wolverine in the Daily LITG, 12th December, 2024

LITG two years ago, A Beast Of A Cover

The Beast

  1. John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover 
  2. The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
  3. Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
  4. Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
  5. Daredevil Gang War #1 Features 1st Appearance Of… Someone (Spoilers)
  6. Mark Millar And His Cancel Pigs Are Now Trending On X/Twitter
  7. Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things: Glenn O'Leary Special
  8. Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse" 
  9. The Mystery Retailer On DC Comics' Lunar/Penguin Random House Survey
  10. Build Up Your LEGO Army with LEGO Mystery Minifigures Series 25
  11. A New History Of The Challengers Of The Unknown In Today's Outsiders
  12. Adult Happy Meals Return to McDonalds and with McNugget Buddies!
  13. What Ilias Kyriazis Wished For, A Humanoids Graphic Novel
  14. Tintin In The Congo Republished With Racism In Context
  15. Ol' Dirty Bastard Graphic Novel, Super7 Figures, Vinyl From Oni Press
  16. China Literature Buys All Of Tencent Comics For $84,000,000
  17. Vault Comics Brews Beer With Buckledown For Barbaric
  18. The Bigeneration Game in The Daily LITG 12th of December, 2023

LITG three years ago, Bish Bosh For Bosch

Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Max Martini to Play New Cop Character
"Bosch: Legacy" key art, Freevee
  1. Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap 
  2. Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode 
  3. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators: Part Two
  4. DC Relaunches WildCATS Using A Very Different Name (Spoilers)
  5. Dark Crisis: The Big Bang Details The New DC Multiverse (Spoilers)
  6. Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
  7. Audience Dumps Free Speech All Over Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk: Report
  8. Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
  9. Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
  10. Marvel's Star Wars Plans For 2023 Revealed (Spoilers)
  11. Princeless Creators vs Action Lab Over Free Comic Book Day Offering
  12. AI Artificial Intelligence Art Comes To Comic-Con In 2023
  13. The Secrets And Lies Of Lucius Fox's Family (BatSpoilers)
  14. Lily Renée and Matt Baker in Rangers Comics, Up for Auction
  15. Mike Zagari Leaves AMC Networks Publishing, Comics Future Uncertain
  16. Jack Kamen, Maurice Whitman Cover Fiction House's Kaanga, at Auction
  17. Jon Kent, Superman, Has A Get Out of Jail Card From The Future
  18. Cloak & Dagger Debut in Spectacular Spider-Man #64, Up for Auction
  19. Mark Brooks' Twitter Account Hacked, Used To Scam Fans
  20. More Pages From Mark Millar's The Ambassadors From Netflix & Image
  21. X-Men #4 Debuts Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and More, Up for Auction
  22. Masters Of The Universe Makes Its Comic Book Debut, Up for Auction
  23. Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 12th December 2022

LITG four years ago, Only Murders

Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021
Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021
  1. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  2. Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
  3. An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
  4. Toast of Tinseltown Star Matt Berry Shares Teaser for BBC Series
  5. The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To
  6. McFarlane Toys Reveals Disney Mirrorverse Wave Two Figure Line-Up
  7. Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Pikachu
  8. Saturday Night Live Review: Eilish Proves Double Threat in Season-Best
  9. Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
  10. Pokémon GO Event Review: Dragonspiral Descent 2021
  11. The First Red Sonja in Conan the Barbarian #23, Up for Auction
  12. Batman #118 Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List (Obviously)
  13. Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9 Preview: Team-Up With The Riddler?!
  14. Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
  15. John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman- Thank FOC It's Sunday 12th December
  16. Batman: The Long Halloween #1 CGC 9.8 Is $210 So Far At Auction
  17. Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Recruit New Creators For Substack Comics
  18. Gengoroh Tagame Follows Up My Brother's Husband Manga With Our Colors
  19. Fred Fordham Adapts Brave New World As A Graphic Novel
  20. Dino Megazord in the Daily LITG, 12th December 2021

LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists

Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists - The Daily LITG 13th December 2020

Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021

  1. Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
  2. Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
  3. Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
  4. Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
  5. Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  6. Smackdown Recap: Roman Reigns Gets Personal with Kevin Owens
  7. Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
  8. A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
  9. Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
  10. Supernatural Super Fan Stacey Abrams Offers Her SPN Finale Thoughts
  11. Flash/Zagor USA/Italy Crossover #0 Published – Here's A Preview
  12. Disney Brings "Be More Chill" From Broadway/West End To Graphic Novel
  13. Comic Stores Give Bad Idea Their Five Best Customers – Are You One?
  14. RuPaul's Drag Race's Dax ExclamationPoint On Getting It Together #3
  15. Afrofuturist Comic Book Iwájú To Become Disney+ TV Show
  16. LATE: Warhammer 40K, US Agent, Black Widow and Chris Claremont…

LITG six years ago… Art Thibert wasn't blacklisted

But Empyre was actually a thing, eventually.

  1. Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
  2. Marvel Releases Trailer for 2020 Super-Mega-Crossover Event: Empyre
  3. "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
  4. Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
  5. Fire Power: Robert Kirkman, Chris Samnee Launch New Iron Fist Comic at Image in May
  6. Now Supergirl Roasts Batman Over All His Dead Robins… (Damian Wayne UPDATE)
  7. Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
  8. First Look at Firefly Comic Starring Nathan Fillion's Mom
  9. Greta Thunberg in Batman: Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child – Same Day as Time Magazine's Person Of The Year
  10. Donny Cates Shocked to Learn Final Venom Story to Be Published in January

LITG seven years ago… Daredevil was cancelled

And Clark Kent was coming out.

  1. Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
  2. Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
  3. He Did It… Brian Bendis Actually Did It…. (Superman #6 Final Page Spoilers)
  4. Is Tom Taylor Planning to Kill the DC Universe?
  5. So, It's Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroying Marvel History from Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti and Gerardo Sandoval

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book author, artist, animator, designer, and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally ShowKyle Baker
  • Creator of Cry For DawnJoseph Michael Linsner
  • Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena
  • Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan
  • Comic book historian Steve Chaput
  • Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto
  • Cartoonist John Dobbs.
  • Graphic novel writer Barbara Perez Marquez 
  • Graphic novelist Angeli Rafer

