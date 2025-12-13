Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics The Magazine, wizard

Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025

Comics! The Magazine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Comics! The Magazine and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book author, artist, animator, designer, and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally Show, Kyle Baker

Creator of Cry For Dawn, Joseph Michael Linsner

Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena

Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan

Comic book historian Steve Chaput

Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto

Cartoonist John Dobbs.

Graphic novel writer Barbara Perez Marquez

Graphic novelist Angeli Rafer

