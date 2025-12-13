Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics The Magazine, wizard
Comics! The Magazine As The New Wizard- Daily LITG, 13th December 2025
Comics! The Magazine was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Comics! The Magazine and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Comics! The Magazine Launches With Absolute Batman And A Price Guide
- Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man For Invincible Team-Up Reprint
- Marvel Comics Armageddon Solicits For March 2026
- Despite 300,000 Orders, Absolute Batman #15 Skyrockets On eBay
- Lanterns Footage Included in HBO Trailer: Best Look at GL Ring Yet
- From Absolute Batman To Absolute Wonder Woman To Hell (Spoilers)
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in December 2025
- Todd McFarlane Returns To Spider-Man – Daily LITG, 12th December 2025
- Wonder Woman Romantasy & Guy Gardner Lover in DC's Supergirl Next Door
- Ultimate Spider-Man #24 Is Now Two Months Late, Until End Of February
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Now Gets An Ongoing Series
- Katia Vecchio Makes Her Image Comics Debut With Memories Of Giselle
- X-Men Of Apocalypse Will Be Late As Well
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Blind Bags Turning Retailers Hands Green
- Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide #55 Out At The End Of February 2026
- UNIT Declassified Gets A Comic Book Exclusive Look
- Mind MGMT by Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt Joins Free Comic Book Day 2026
In LITG one year ago, Peanuts Chex Boxes
- Peanuts Characters Will Adorne Chex Boxes For The Holidays
- Iron Man Changes Its Name For One World Under Doom
- The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)
- Suits: L.A.: "The Flash" Star & More Join Stephen Amell Spinoff Series
- Godzilla Vs Marvel Joins Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong 2 in 2025
- Deadpool Returns! Lynda Carter, Kidpool Join Reynolds for Good Cause
- More Diamond Comics Distributor Delays And Comic Store Distress
- Comic Book Retailers Share Their Diamond… And Lunar… Stories
- Sherlock Holmes Gets His Very Own Universe With The Empire Builders
- Big News Coming From Marvel Comics Tomorrow
- The New Ultimate Wolverine Is Not Canadian (Spoilers)
- Doctor Strange Of Asgard, As Part Of One World Under Doom
- Dynamite Relaunches Vampirella #1 by Christopher Priest & Ergün Gündüz
- Faith Erin Hicks' Universal Monsters: The Mummy From Image Comics
- Dynamite Publish Red Sonja Attacks Mars by Jay Stephens in March 2025
- David O'Sullivan Who Replaced Luke Sparrow On Terminator, Now Replaced
- PrintWatch: Absolute Wonder Woman, Ultimate Universe, Wynd & Wolverine
- The Dinosaur Crucifix Has Short Cross Beams In Freddie The Fix
- The New Ultimate Wolverine in the Daily LITG, 12th December, 2024
LITG two years ago, A Beast Of A Cover
- John Cassaday Draws One Beast Of An X-Force Cover
- The Return Of Teen Titan Bunker To DC Comics Tomorrow
- Doctor Who "The Giggle": What About Sacha Dhawan's Master? (SPOILER)
- Shazam's Zachary Levi Burns His DC Goodwill To The Ground For A Joke
- Daredevil Gang War #1 Features 1st Appearance Of… Someone (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar And His Cancel Pigs Are Now Trending On X/Twitter
- Comic Book Retailers Say The Funniest Things: Glenn O'Leary Special
- Doctor Who: RTD on "Bigeneration" Creating Brand New "Doctorverse"
- The Mystery Retailer On DC Comics' Lunar/Penguin Random House Survey
- Build Up Your LEGO Army with LEGO Mystery Minifigures Series 25
- A New History Of The Challengers Of The Unknown In Today's Outsiders
- Adult Happy Meals Return to McDonalds and with McNugget Buddies!
- What Ilias Kyriazis Wished For, A Humanoids Graphic Novel
- Tintin In The Congo Republished With Racism In Context
- Ol' Dirty Bastard Graphic Novel, Super7 Figures, Vinyl From Oni Press
- China Literature Buys All Of Tencent Comics For $84,000,000
- Vault Comics Brews Beer With Buckledown For Barbaric
- The Bigeneration Game in The Daily LITG 12th of December, 2023
LITG three years ago, Bish Bosh For Bosch
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- Wednesday: Lady Gaga Honors Dance by Going "Mother Monster" Mode
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators: Part Two
- DC Relaunches WildCATS Using A Very Different Name (Spoilers)
- Dark Crisis: The Big Bang Details The New DC Multiverse (Spoilers)
- Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
- Audience Dumps Free Speech All Over Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk: Report
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
- Marvel's Star Wars Plans For 2023 Revealed (Spoilers)
- Princeless Creators vs Action Lab Over Free Comic Book Day Offering
- AI Artificial Intelligence Art Comes To Comic-Con In 2023
- The Secrets And Lies Of Lucius Fox's Family (BatSpoilers)
- Lily Renée and Matt Baker in Rangers Comics, Up for Auction
- Mike Zagari Leaves AMC Networks Publishing, Comics Future Uncertain
- Jack Kamen, Maurice Whitman Cover Fiction House's Kaanga, at Auction
- Jon Kent, Superman, Has A Get Out of Jail Card From The Future
- Cloak & Dagger Debut in Spectacular Spider-Man #64, Up for Auction
- Mark Brooks' Twitter Account Hacked, Used To Scam Fans
- More Pages From Mark Millar's The Ambassadors From Netflix & Image
- X-Men #4 Debuts Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver and More, Up for Auction
- Masters Of The Universe Makes Its Comic Book Debut, Up for Auction
- Gaga Over Wednesday in The Daily LITG, 12th December 2022
LITG four years ago, Only Murders
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- Power Rangers Zord Ascension Project Dino Megazord Has Arrived
- An Open Letter to Robert Kirkman Regarding GI Joe
- Toast of Tinseltown Star Matt Berry Shares Teaser for BBC Series
- The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To
- McFarlane Toys Reveals Disney Mirrorverse Wave Two Figure Line-Up
- Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Pikachu
- Saturday Night Live Review: Eilish Proves Double Threat in Season-Best
- Kansas City: Sylvester Stallone Looks to Clarify His "Q" Controversy
- Pokémon GO Event Review: Dragonspiral Descent 2021
- The First Red Sonja in Conan the Barbarian #23, Up for Auction
- Batman #118 Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List (Obviously)
- Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9 Preview: Team-Up With The Riddler?!
- Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
- John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman- Thank FOC It's Sunday 12th December
- Batman: The Long Halloween #1 CGC 9.8 Is $210 So Far At Auction
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Recruit New Creators For Substack Comics
- Gengoroh Tagame Follows Up My Brother's Husband Manga With Our Colors
- Fred Fordham Adapts Brave New World As A Graphic Novel
- Dino Megazord in the Daily LITG, 12th December 2021
LITG five years ago, Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists
Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021
- Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Smackdown Recap: Roman Reigns Gets Personal with Kevin Owens
- Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Supernatural Super Fan Stacey Abrams Offers Her SPN Finale Thoughts
- Flash/Zagor USA/Italy Crossover #0 Published – Here's A Preview
- Disney Brings "Be More Chill" From Broadway/West End To Graphic Novel
- Comic Stores Give Bad Idea Their Five Best Customers – Are You One?
- RuPaul's Drag Race's Dax ExclamationPoint On Getting It Together #3
- Afrofuturist Comic Book Iwájú To Become Disney+ TV Show
- LATE: Warhammer 40K, US Agent, Black Widow and Chris Claremont…
LITG six years ago… Art Thibert wasn't blacklisted
But Empyre was actually a thing, eventually.
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- Marvel Releases Trailer for 2020 Super-Mega-Crossover Event: Empyre
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- Fire Power: Robert Kirkman, Chris Samnee Launch New Iron Fist Comic at Image in May
- Now Supergirl Roasts Batman Over All His Dead Robins… (Damian Wayne UPDATE)
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
- First Look at Firefly Comic Starring Nathan Fillion's Mom
- Greta Thunberg in Batman: Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child – Same Day as Time Magazine's Person Of The Year
- Donny Cates Shocked to Learn Final Venom Story to Be Published in January
LITG seven years ago… Daredevil was cancelled
And Clark Kent was coming out.
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- He Did It… Brian Bendis Actually Did It…. (Superman #6 Final Page Spoilers)
- Is Tom Taylor Planning to Kill the DC Universe?
- So, It's Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroying Marvel History from Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti and Gerardo Sandoval
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book author, artist, animator, designer, and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally Show, Kyle Baker
- Creator of Cry For Dawn, Joseph Michael Linsner
- Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena
- Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan
- Comic book historian Steve Chaput
- Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto
- Cartoonist John Dobbs.
- Graphic novel writer Barbara Perez Marquez
- Graphic novelist Angeli Rafer
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
