Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, seinfeld

Seinfeld's Flat in Amazing Spider-Man- The Daily LITG, 14th April 2025

Seinfeld's flat in Amazing Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Seinfeld's iconic flat appears in the Amazing Spider-Man comic, sparking speculation and fan excitement.

The Daily LITG covers the top trending stories on Bleeding Cool, celebrating pop culture and comics daily.

Recent stories include Rhino living in Seinfeld's flat and Miles Morales renaming the new Hulk.

Bleeding Cool highlights past and present comic stories in its popular Lying In The Gutters series.

Seinfeld's flat in Amazing Spider-Man was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Is his neighbour across the hall Captain Kramer-ica? Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Seinfeld's flat in Amazing Spider-Man in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Dick Grayson, Nightwing, and Barbara Gordon, Batgirl, swapping clothes

LITG two years ago, McFarlane Toys Unveils 3,000 Piece Flash

LITG three years ago, Flash Movie Prequel Delayed

LITG four years ago, Barbara Gordon's Brand New Look

LITG five years ago, Zoom, Saul and Superman

People loved those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. But it was also all about bringing the direct market back.

LITG six years ago, Rob Liefeld Offered John Byrne $150,000 an Issue to Draw Supreme

We do find it fun when stories from the past emerge in a way that makes us blink and wonder what just happened. Such a the kind of day when Rob Liefeld could make such an offer to John Byrne – and Byrne could turn it down…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Dave Gibbons , of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals

, of Kingsman, Watchmen and The Originals Richard Emms , of Limited Comics

, of Limited Comics Christopher Gutierrez of 4am Friends

of 4am Friends Sheli Crabtree , artist at Comic Petals

, artist at Comic Petals Travis Gibb , writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies

, writer of Broke Down & Four Dead Bodies Miceal Celtwriter , comic book translator and adapter.

, comic book translator and adapter. GM Jordan, comics editor

comics editor Chuck Dixon , writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane.

, writer of Airboy, Batman and Punisher, creator of Bane. Gerhard , artist on Cerebus

, artist on Cerebus Dan Clowes, creator of Eightball

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld, Seinfeld,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!