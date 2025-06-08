Posted in: Games | Tagged: deadpool, newlitg
Ryan Reynolds replaced in Deadpool VR in The Daily LITG, 8th June 2025
Ryan Reynolds being replaced in Deadpool VR was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Ryan Reynolds replaced as Deadpool in Deadpool VR, sparking major buzz in the fan community
- Top trending stories from Bleeding Cool, including Marvel, Doctor Who, and Star Trek updates
- Daily Lying In The Gutters roundup spotlights the hottest comic, TV, and pop culture news
- Relive past headline grabbers and celebrate comic industry birthdays with our yearly lookback
Ryan Reynolds being replaced in Deadpool VR was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Ryan Reynolds On Being Replaced In Deadpool VR on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Ryan Reynolds Responds To Being Replaced In Deadpool VR
- Doctor Who, Billie Piper & The "Schrödinger's Cat" of Regenerations
- Matt Hollingsworth Calls For A Boycott Of Mark Millar's Chrononauts
- Hot Toys Reveals Deadpool & Wolverine Age of Apocalypse Wolverine
- Is Marvel Cancelling The Marvel Masterworks Line? Goes On Hiatus…
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Gets Very Cool Retro Posters
- John Wick: Chad Stahelski on What Went Wrong with "The Continental"
- Ultimate Beats Absolute In The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
- Marvel Announces 8 Exclusive Artist Stormbreakers Contracts For 2025
- The 588 Comic Shops That Ordered The Future Is ****** From Rekcah
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- Alice Chu Auctions Publishing Rights To Her Webcomic, Kiri
- Nathan Stockman's New H.E.R.B.I.E. Comics From Marvel Unlimited
- Aphmau Creates A Graphic Novel For Her 23.7 Million YouTube Followers
- Mark Millar's Chrononauts Boycott in The Daily LITG, 7th June 2025
LITG one year ago, Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1
- First Proper Look Inside TMNT #1 As It Gets 140,000 Orders Before FOC
- Mark Waid Talks To Retailers About The DC Comics Event Absolute Power
- New The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk Mando 2-Pack Unveiled by Hasbro
- These Mutants Are Confirmed As Staying On Earth (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
- One Piece Seasons 2 & 3 Filming Report Shut Down By Netflix: Details
- Doctor Who: Surprise New "Tales of the TARDIS" Fuels Finale Theories
- The Bad Batch Returns with New Star Wars Reissues from Hasbro
- Nightcrawler Has The Balls To Defeat Apocalypse (X-Men #35 Spoilers)
- The All-New Wolverine Slices with Sideshow's New Marvel Comics Statue
- Ms Marvel's Mutant Power Is The Same As That Of The MCU (Spoilers)
- Separated At Birth: Conan The Barbarian & Port Royal
- Good Omens Graphic Novel Later But Longer, Jumps From 164 To 200 Pages
- PrintWatch: Get More Ultimate Spider-Man, Ghost Machine & Blood Hunt
- 79% Of MCM London Comic Con Attendees Prefer Marvel To DC Comics
- He's Been Inside Amy Schumer, Now Crowdfunding Graphic Novel Neurocron
- 5 Worlds Jumps From Graphic Novel To Animated Pitch
- Roberto Castro & Mario Guevara On Kabur From Hexagon Comics in June
LITG two years ago, Orlando Jones Discusses Firing
- American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident
- Cyclops And Jean Grey Together No More? #XSpoilers
- Everything Orchis Is Planning For The Hellfire Gala So Far #XSpoilers
- Spider-Boy Admits He's A Sidekick in Spider-Man #7 (Spoilers)
- Paramount Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core
- What If The Bat-Cave… Had A Bat-Cave? (Batman #136 Spoilers)
- The Marvel Multiverse Has A Mandela Effect Universe
- Mark Millar Waves The Flag In The Ambassadors #6 (Spoilers)
- Big Barda & Cassandra Cain Join Birds Of Prey from DC Comics
- Arrested Development, Bob's Burgers Actor Charged in Jan. 6th Riot
- Randy Reynaldo's Rob Hanes Goes To Hollywood, Just Before San Diego
- Amanda Conner Offers Original Marvel Barbie Artwork For $150 Or Less
- Scissor Sisters' Scott Hoffman's Nostalgia Comic With Danijel Žeželj
- The Zur-Cave in the Daily LITG, the 7th of June, 2023
LITG three years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Cutting Their Vacation Short for Season 3
- New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
- What Did Pariah Do With The Justice League? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- Poison Ivy is Now Worse Than Thanos In The DC Universe (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"
- Connor Hawke, An Asexual Superhero For DC Comics, Today
- The Sandman Image Gallery: Death, The Corinthian, Constantine & More
- Marvel Unveils New Fortnite Spider-Man Costume Early
- New Mutants Gets 40th-Anniversary Issue in September
- Get Your First Look Inside Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1
- Now David Duchovny Co-Writes A Sci-Fi Comic Book, Kepler
- Marvel's She-Hulk Licensed For Garnier Fructis Shampoo Range
- Vault Launches Heroes Initiative Auction For George Pérez's Birthday
- Early Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #3 Ties Into X-Treme X-Men
- How Can Abyss Be In Batman Inc? (Batman #124 Spoilers)
- Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Part Tres in the Daily LITG, 7th June 2022
LITG four years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Marvel Comics Presents – The United States Of Genitalia?
- Of Course, It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Soldier Boy Shield; Full Reveal Monday
- Special Delivery Charizard Coming Soon To Pokémon TCG?
- A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- Bad Idea Comics Say It's Over. Bleeding Cool Refuses To Believe That
- Ramon Villalobos Crying Wolf Over Bad Idea Comics Closure?
- Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More
- Fear the Walking Dead Update: Season 6 Finale Teaser Taken Down
- SPOILERS: Young X-Men – A New Name For The Children Of The Atom?
- Big Hero 6: The Series Gets Graphic Novel Adaptation from Yen Press
- Surprise! Grant Morrison & Gerard Way Anthrax OGN Out on Wednesday
- Rob Liefeld To Ink Larry Hama, Be Inked By Kevin Eastman & Neal Adams
- Artist Joel Gomez Celebrates La Muerta Kickstarter Success
- LATE: Captain America, Mighty Valkyries, and Red Room
- Heroes Reborn Spoilers: Misty Knight & Gwen Stacy More Than Friends?
- Marvel Comics Promises Darkhold By The End Of The Year, Honest
- Zoop Launches First Crowdfunded Comics Titles, More to Come
- Macmillan Picks Up Trang Nguyen & Jeet Zdung Wildlife Graphic Novels
- Tween Buffy Meets Roller Girl in Blood City Rollers Graphic Novel
- Space Pirate Captain Harlock: Interview with New Artist Jerome Alquie
- Captain America By Any Other Name – The Daily LITG, 7th June 2021
LITG five years ago, Mile High targeted DC
- Mile High Comics Launches 'DC Sucks' 50% Off Sale
- Magic: The Gathering Commander Rules Change Forthcoming
- Cowboy Bebop Writer: Netflix Adapt Won't "Scarlett Johansson" Anime
- Marvel Comics Liquidates 32 Omnibuses to Comic Book Stores
- The Walking Dead Has Message for Fans Bothered By Its BLM Support
- Warren Ellis Remembers When Marvel Illustrated Swimsuit Went Gay
- Funko Layoffs Will Now Include Funko Funkast And Social Staff
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway Looks to Reclaim Punisher Skull Logo
- Star Wars The Last Jedi "Broom Boy" Shoots His Shot On Returning
- DC Comics Leaves Diamond and The Earth Still Continues to Revolve
LITG six years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen
- John Byrne Won't Let Marvel Publish His X-Men Fan-Fic Comic, Elsewhen
- Immortal Hulk Still Outselling Batman
- "NCIS" Pauley Perrette "Not Coming Back;" Cites Mark Harmon as Reason
- Incredible Hulk Suicide Page Pulled by Marvel From Print Edition of the Last Call
- Now Retailer Dennis Barger Banned From Diamond Events
- The First 5 Pages of Blade Runner 2019 #1 – Like Tears In The Rain…
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Jim Stewart, creator of Ganjaman.
- Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor
- David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.
- Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.
- Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.
- Ciarán Marcantonio, EIC of Black Sheep Comics
- Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.
- Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds,