Ryan Reynolds replaced in Deadpool VR in The Daily LITG, 8th June 2025

Ryan Reynolds being replaced in Deadpool VR was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Ryan Reynolds being replaced in Deadpool VR was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Ryan Reynolds On Being Replaced In Deadpool VR on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Inside Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

LITG two years ago, Orlando Jones Discusses Firing

LITG three years ago, Jenna Coleman is Constantine

LITG four years ago – Captain America By Any Other Name

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG five years ago, Mile High targeted DC

LITG six years ago, John Byrne withdrew Elsewhen

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jim Stewart , creator of Ganjaman.

, creator of Ganjaman. Michael Higgins, Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor

Marvel writer, artist, letterer, editor David Seidman, founder of Disney Comics.

founder of Disney Comics. Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert.

creator of Dilbert. Brandon Jerwa, writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness.

writer on Battlestar Galactica, Highlander, G.I. Joe, and Army of Darkness. Ciarán Marcantonio , EIC of Black Sheep Comics

, EIC of Black Sheep Comics Martin Shapiro, creator of Chopper.

creator of Chopper. Adam Casey, creator of The Life And Adventures of Santa Claus.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

