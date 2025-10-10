Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Marc Spector: Moon Knight in The Daily LITG, 10th of October 2025

A new Moon Knight Series for 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

A new Moon Knight Series for 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again, as Marvel is yet to run the PR on that. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A New Moon Knight Series and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Absolute Batman #1

LITG two years ago, Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview

LITG three years ago, Adventures Of Superman

LITG four years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG six years ago, Jonathan Hickman ended Powers Of X

LITG seven years ago, Jim Lee was talking Batpenis

And Venom was slipping extra tongue onto the collector market.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Director of Brand, Editorial at Skybound, and former Lying In The Gutters editor, Arune Singh.

Comics editor, Linda Grant .

. TMNT artist Michael Dialynas.

Old Man Logan artist Ibraim Roberson.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

