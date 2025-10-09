Posted in: Comics | Tagged: moon knight, newlitg

New Moon Knight Series for 2026 in The Daily LITG, 9th of October 2025

A new Moon Knight series from Marvel in 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

A new Moon Knight series from Marvel in 2026 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded over sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A new Moon Knight series from Marvel in 2026 and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Shhhhhh….

LITG two years ago, Sir Patrick Stewart on Wil Wheaton

LITG three years ago – Thing-Of-Order

LITG four years ago: Funko Is The Worst

LITG five years ago, Pokémon GO, Supernatural and Funko

LITG six years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.

And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.

LITG seven years ago, Toys R US was teasing…

And the Stan Lee situation was getting even more complex.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date…

Comic book colourist Moose Baumann.

Minty Man of Minty Fresh Comics

of Minty Fresh Comics Horror kids comics writer RL Stine .

. Artist on House of Slaughter, Chris Shehan

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.



