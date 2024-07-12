Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cable, Deadpool And Wolverine, newlitg

Marvel Cuts The Cord On Cable in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2024

Last night, I saw the first 37 minutes of Deadpool And Wolverine. I don't think it's a spoiler to say that Cable was not in it.

Article Summary Marvel may be phasing out Cable in upcoming comics and related media.

First 37 minutes of "Deadpool And Wolverine" screened; Cable absent.

Daily LITG discusses comic industry news and yesterday’s top stories.

"CABLE #4 WHILCE PORTACIO COVER" releases on May 1, 2024 by Marvel.

Last night, I saw the first 37 minutes of Deadpool And Wolverine. I don't think it's a spoiler to say that Cable was not in it. But it looks like he may not be in many of the comics either, going forward. Not Bishop, too, for that matter. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision

Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition

LITG two years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair

LITG three years ago, Three Lions in the dirt

LITG four years ago, Un-Censored Michael Turner

The original artwork to Michael Turner pages were up for sale – but it also reminded us of the time when DC censored the pages for Walmart. Which people have also been reading.

What were people reading five years ago.

And we thought that Doomsday Clock and Shazam were the latest comic books would get.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Paul Duffield, artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle,

artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle, Phil Jimenez , Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman.

, Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman. Carol Curtis, creator, and writer of Katmandu.

creator, and writer of Katmandu. George Booker, artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer

artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer Richard C White, publisher of Nightwolf Comics.

publisher of Nightwolf Comics. John Holland , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Richard G Taylor , writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith

, writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith Brad Walker, artist on Detective Comics, Aquaman and Demon.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable Cable

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!