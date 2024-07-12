Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cable, Deadpool And Wolverine, newlitg
Marvel Cuts The Cord On Cable in The Daily LITG, 12th of July 2024
Last night, I saw the first 37 minutes of Deadpool And Wolverine. I don't think it's a spoiler to say that Cable was not in it.
The ten most popular stories yesterday: Marvel Cutting The Cord On Cable
- Why Marvel Won't Be Publishing Comics With Cable In, Any Time Soon
- Who Appear In The Hidden Bonus Page Of X-Men #1? (Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman T-Shirt And Foil Ashcans At San Diego Comic-Con
- Jeff Lemire, Absolute Flash & Minor Arcana At San Diego Comic-Con
- Creature Commandos: DC's SDCC 2024 News Includes New Look at Team
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Ready for "At Least" 2 More Seasons: Tatasciore
- McFarlane Steps into the Batman Multiverse with Four New DC Figures
- Threezero Debuts Voltron: Defender of the Universe Black & Gold Figure
- Deadpool & Wolverine: New IMAX Poster And 4 HQ Images
- Watchmen Animated Adaptation Is "Pure Moore": J. Michael Straczynski
- The Strange Case of St. John's Blue Ribbon Comics, Up for Auction
- Transformers & GI Joe, The Five Best-Selling Titles From Image In June
- Deadpool And Wolverine Water Bottles Selling For $20 On eBay
- Rick Remender's Grommets #3 Gets 1,500 More Orders Than Grommets #2
- Charles Schulz Manga Biography Launches At San Diego Comic-Con
- The Power Fantasy Doesn't Want To Be "Watchmen Meets Succession"
- X-Men #1 Hidden Page in The Daily LITG, 11th of July 2024
LITG one year ago, Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision
- Superman Doesn't Need X-Ray Vision To Spy In The Shower (Spoilers)
- Batman, Robin, & The Love That Dare Not Speak His Name in Teen Titans
- Wolverine Comes to Mosque in Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel
- Superman & Lois: We're Not Sure The CW Deserves Season 4 Victory Lap
- X-Force #42 Preview: Hank McCoy, Cockroach of the Apocalypse?
Getting Ready for Pre-Code Horror Week – Crime Edition
- Web Of Evil #20's 1954 Godzilla-Like Monster, up for Auction
- Tales Of Horror #2 Asks Us What's In The Pool, at Auction
- The Mad Science of the Big Snake in Tales of Horror #8, Up for Auction
- Captain Freedom Saves New York City in Speed Comics #28, at Auction
- Marvel's Thunderbolts San Diego Comic-Con Reveal Includes Shang-Chi
- James Tynion IV & Lee Bermejo- Boom Studios at San Diego Comic-Con
- Sirens Of The City is a Rosemary's Baby for a Post-Roe V. Wade USA
- The NY Legislature Hated 1950s Challenge of the Unknown #6, at Auction
- Secret Lee Garbett Cover Revealed For DSTLRY's The Devil's Cut
- Jamie Lee Curtis Signs for Free- Titan Comics at San Diego Comic-Con
- Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum- Dark Horse at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
- Science Runs Amok in Fiction House's Monster #1, up for Auction
- Devil's Due Returns With 0N1 Force Comics At San Diego Comic-Con
- Vampires and Aliens in Journey into Unknown Worlds #27, at Auction
- Superman Spying In The Shower in The Daily LITG, 11th of July 2023
LITG two years ago, Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair
- She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Actually Agrees with Titania Image Shade
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Riverdale Brings Some Clarity, Closure to Sabrina Spellman's CAOS
- Marvel's New Starfox One-Shot In October 2022
- Stranger Things 4: Hellfire Club Members Metallica Post Eddie "Duet"
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In July 2022
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Anson Mount Talks Pike's S02 Future
- Better Call Saul S06: Peter Gould Inspires Our New Walt/Jesse Theory
- Hellfire Gala Leak Reveals New X-Men Team (Spoilers)
- Garry Trudeau's Doonesbury Signed Prints, NFT Charity Auction
- Will Eisner Channels Lauren Bacall for The Spirit #22, Up for Auction
- Jack Kamen on the Comic Debut of Avon's The Saint, Up for Auction
- DC Comics Give Comic Shops Additional Discount On Batman: One Bad Day
- A Glimpse of The Spectre in More Fun Comics #51, Up for Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Even Bigger San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- Ant-Man Helmet Donned By Scott Lang, On Auction At Heritage
- The Bulletman Saga in Fawcett's Nickel Comics, Up for Auction
- Days Of Dark Knight/Arkham Asylum/Miracleman in Suicide Squad: Blaze
- Mark Waid to Announce New Irredeemable from Boom at SDCC 2022
- Whatnot Publishing Launches With Alpha Betas & Wesley Snipes' Exiled
- Batman #125 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- 42 Cosplay Photos From London Film & Comic Con Summer 2022
- Jameela Jamil On Titania's Hair in Daily LITG, July 11th 2022
LITG three years ago, Three Lions in the dirt
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- Robson Rocha Has Died From Coronavirus, RIP
- DC Comics, WildStorm, The Authority and WildCATS – Big Spoilers
- Comics Folk React To… Italy Beating England In The Euro 2020 Final
- The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"
- Transformers Ultra Magnus Is Back From the Dead With Hasbro
- Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report
- What If…?: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Vocal Stylings of Sebastian Stan
- Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect
- Black Widow Could've Been Disney+'s Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 Review: Pretty Good
- X-Men Beats Batman and Fortnite in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Down These Mean Streets A Man Must Go: Thoughts On The Good Asian #1
- Daredevil and the Man He Feared (and Those He Didn't), Up for Auction
- It's Coming Home – Comics Folk React To England Vs Italy Euro Final
- Thoughts On The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr #1
- Why Watchmen Never Had A 9/11 (Rorschach #10 Spoilers)
- Director Bones Asks Infinite Frontier Questions In DC Comics Ads
- Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1 Review: Strong On Concept
- X-Men #1 Review: Visual Smorgasbord
- The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl, Up for Auction
- Texan Comic Store Files Lawsuit In Comic Book Form
- Green Lantern #4 Review: Layers And Surprises
- Mel Hilario, Lauren Davis, Katie Longua Auctioned Agent Cupcake OGN
- A Very Political Captain America in The Daily LITG, 11th July 2021
LITG four years ago, Un-Censored Michael Turner
The original artwork to Michael Turner pages were up for sale – but it also reminded us of the time when DC censored the pages for Walmart. Which people have also been reading.
- Censored Michael Turner Superman/Batman Page For Auction At Heritage
- The Umbrella Academy: Justin Min Owns Doom Patrol, Vows to Be "Nice"
- Dungeons & Dragons Adds Disclaimer To Some Legacy Titles
- New Batman #1 Scrapped, James Tynion IV Continues to Batman #101
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
- TNT President Speaks Out on Wrestling Ratings: "We Sell Demos"
- Batman The Dark Knight Gets Pricey With New Queen Studios Statues
- Walmart/DC Comics Censored Michael Turner's Artemis and Wonder Woman
- Street Fighter V Chun-Li Hits the Beach With PCS Collectibles
- Rick And Morty Return To Merge Dragons For Another Crossover
What were people reading five years ago.
And we thought that Doomsday Clock and Shazam were the latest comic books would get.
- Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"
- LATE: Doomsday Clock And Shazam! Slip Further…
- Dave Mustaine Signs Megadeth Graphic Novel at San Diego Comic-Con – And Other Heavy Metal Exclusives and Debuts
- DC Comics Makes Batman/Superman #1, Lois Lane #2 and Doom Patrol #2 Returnable… Mostly
- Marvel Makes Brute Force, Venom, Luke Cage, Man-Thing Part of Weapon X History as Sequel Announced (Spoilers)
- How Much Do Frank Miller, Robert Kirkman and Jim Lee's Signatures Cost During CGC Private Signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2019?
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Duffield, artist on Freakangels, Phoenix Comics Weekly, creator of The Firelight Isle,
- Phil Jimenez, Comics writer/artist of Wonder Woman, Superwoman.
- Carol Curtis, creator, and writer of Katmandu.
- George Booker, artist on Rust, Sable, Speed Racer
- Richard C White, publisher of Nightwolf Comics.
- John Holland, comic book journalist.
- Richard G Taylor, writer, artist, editor on Caliber Presents, Sandman Mystery Theater, Wordsmith
- Brad Walker, artist on Detective Comics, Aquaman and Demon.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
