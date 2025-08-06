Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, newlitg

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 6th of August, 2025

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Grotesquerie Niecy Nash-Betts

LITG two years ago with Superman And Lois

LITG three years ago, Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk

LITG four years ago, A Soft Jensen Ackles

LITG five years ago, Doctor Strange, The Robin King

Doctor Strange finished its short run, hampered by the pandemic and subsequent issues canned… for now.

LITG six years ago

It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.

comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae. Markisan Naso , writer of Voracious.

, writer of Voracious. Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.

Ed Hannigan , co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.

, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger. Susan Dorne , comic book letterer.

, comic book letterer. Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

