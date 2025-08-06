Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mighty morphin power rangers, newlitg
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in The Daily LITG, 6th of August, 2025
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition and the ten most popular stories yesterday
- Playmates Debuts Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Re-Ignition 6-Pack
- Detective Comics #1101 Will See Batman In His New Batsuit
- Nicola Maines And Jadzia Axelrod Write Justice League In 2026
- Ten New DC Compact Comics Volumes For 2026
- Immortal Legend Batman Spoilers: Bruce Wayne, Dick Grayson & Tim Drake
- Fantastic Four Wins Second Box Office Week In A Row, Calm Down People
- Wolverine by Chris Claremont #1 Preview: Sabretooth's Surprise Attack
- DC Comics Confirms Batman/Green Arrow/Question: Arcadia For November
- The Day the Earth Blew Up: How WB Classic Cartoon Updates Don't Work
- Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Fox, Harren, Huddleston, Shalvey & Stegman Join Wes Craig On Kaya
- SDCC: San Diego Fandom Rooftop Party Had Brandon Routh As Spider-Man
- Looks Like Nygmatech Will Still Be A Thing in The New Batman Ongoing
- Bud Plant Retires In 2026, Honest This Time, Well Mostly
- Five Nights At Freddy's Cancelled- The Daily LITG, 5th of August, 2025
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Sarah Horrocks, comics journalist and creator of The Leopard, Goro and The Bacchae.
- Markisan Naso, writer of Voracious.
- Comics journalist, Vaneta Rogers.
- Ed Hannigan, co-creator of Cloak And Dagger.
- Susan Dorne, comic book letterer.
- Terry Pallot, inker on Star Trek, Spider-Man, Nova.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
