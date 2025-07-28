Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: mephisto, newlitg

Mephisto in Marvel Legends in The Daily LITG, 28th July, 2025

Mephisto in Marvel Legends was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Mephisto headlines Marvel Legends as Hasbro unveils an all-new made-to-order collectible figure

See what comic book stories were trending yesterday, plus highlights from SDCC announcements

Look back at the hottest pop culture headlines from the past six years in Lying In The Gutters

Spotlight on comic creator birthdays and how to join the LITG mailing list for daily updates

Mephisto in Marvel Legends was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Mephisto in Marvel Legends and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Results Of The 2024 Eisner Awards

LITG two years ago, Chris Weston's Batman

LITG three years ago, The Death Of Superman

LITG four years ago – Dean Cain on the new Superman

LITG five years ago, Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker cancellation

No matter what scandal may be hitting comic books, it appears that Luigi will always beat it. But there was a lot more to talk about.

LITG six years ago…

Val Kilmer was reconciling himself with Chris Achilleos' Batman and I was at the London Film And Comic Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Jon J. Muth, artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer,

artist on Moonshadow, Havok & Wolverine, Sandman and Lucifer, Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.

creator of Garfield. Mike Smith, cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun.

cartoonist for the Las Vegas Sun. Ian Akin, comic book inker.

comic book inker. Mike Cruz of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics.

of Robert Kirkman's Secret History Of Comics. Nicholas Ahlhelm , publisher of Metahuman Press

, publisher of Metahuman Press James Austin Sprandel of Parasite Studios

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto, Mephisto,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!