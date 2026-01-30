Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, wonder woman

War Of Wonder Woman's Origin in The Daily LITG, 30th Of January, 2026

The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Black Mirror Season 7

LITG two years ago… Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain

LITG three years ago, Rick and Morty

LITG four years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG five years ago, Boba Fett Complaints

LITG six years ago

LITG seven years ago…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question

co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist

comic book satirist Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.

writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast. Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.

artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak. Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.

comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops. Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.

author of Nightmare World. Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

