War Of Wonder Woman's Origin in The Daily LITG, 30th Of January, 2026
The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.
The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin and the top ten stories from yesterday
- Clay Or Daughter Of Zeus? The War Of Wonder Woman's Origin Continues
- Doctor Who: Curtis/Newton Casting Complaints Addressed in BBC Report
- Explaining Exactly What Marvel's Reborn: Ultimate Impact Actually Is
- Hasbro Drops Target Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Megatron
- Batman Makes A Case For Action Against ICE To Santa Clara City Council
- Chip Zdarsky, Armageddon And Exclusive At Marvel For Another Two Years
- DC Comics Gives Away All Of Rick Veitch's Swamp Thing For Free
- More Milestone At DC And A New Teen Team Thanks To K.O. (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane Vs Peter Parker in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral
- SCOOP: Logo Covers For All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman
And some other stories I wrote yesterday:
- Narrow Rooms & Mary Pains in Drawn & Quarterly May 2026 Full Solicits
- Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals – The Energon April 2026 Solicits
- Battle Beast on Comics The Magazine in Prana April 2026 Full Solicits
- Milo Manara's African Adventure in Fantagraphics April 2026 Solicits
- Ralphie May And Fred Perry in Antarctic Press April 2026 Full Solicits
- Darkstalkers X Street Fighter in Udon Studios April 2026 Full Solicits
- Milestone Returns For DC's K.O.- The Daily LITG, 29th Of January, 2026
LITG one year ago, Black Mirror Season 7
- Black Mirror Season 7: Netflix Clip Previews "USS Callister" Sequel
- Amanda Waller's Legacy & Power Shuffle in Today's DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man, Daredevil & More Self-Inflicted PR Wounds for Marvel
- IDW Cancels Issues Of The Hunger & The Dusk, Switches To Graphic Novel
- Hosts, Boasts And Ghosts In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)
- Reacher Season 3 Preview Images: Neagley Always Has Jack's Back
- YFN Spider-Man Not Being "Annoying and Woke" Is "Great": Hudson Thames
- A Musical Adaptation Of Coraline Has Officially Been Canceled
- Beware the Power of the Hulk with New Diamond Select Toys PVC
- The Rookie Season 7: ABC Releases S07E05: "Til Death" Image Gallery
- Shannon Eric Denton & David Hartman Unleash A Kraken From Titan Comics
- Carmen Sandiego's Kevin Shinick & Greg Lee Graphic Novel, Host Mortem
- Boom Jumps To Penguin Three Months Early, After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Alien: Earth Official Teaser in the Daily LITG, 29th January 2025
LITG two years ago… Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain
- Chuck Dixon And Dean Cain, Making Up Outrage For Clicks And Giggles
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Blasts Megyn Kelly, Trolls Over Body-Shaming
- Still Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024
- New Name For DC's Hall Of Justice, Confirmed (Beast World Spoilers)
- Guillem March On Penthouse Comics #2 Out In April
- Some SNL Cast Members Not Happy with "Surprise Guest" Chappelle?
- Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 28th of January, 2024
- When Nightwing Offers President Joe Biden His Big Secret (Spoilers)
- The Return Of Krakoan Resurrection For Dead X-Men (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Anson Mount/Pike Hair Secret Revealed!
- Aneurin Barnard Stars As Rogue Trooper, In 2000AD Movie Out Next Year
- Darkstalkers' Jedah Gets His Own Comic in Udon's April 2024 Solicits
- My Favorite Thing Is Monsters Book 2, 100,000 Fantagraphics Print Run
- Rodriguez & D'Elia's Wicked Tales #1 in Blood Moon April 2024 Solicits
- Sandlin & Lima's Bio-Mechs #1 in BlackBox's April 2024 Solicits
- Still Penthouse Comics in the Daily LITG, the 29th of January, 2024
LITG three years ago, Rick and Morty
- Rick and Morty Writer Clues Us In on Reason for Justin Roiland Silence
- Warrior Nun Tweets Break 8M; Simon Barry Offers 10M Tweets Incentive
- Batwing & Vixen, A New Series For Dawn Of DC? (Spoilers)
- James Gunn, Amanda Waller: Our DCU Dumpster Fire of Random Speculation
- Archer Star Chris Parnell Confirms Season 14 Recording Underway
- Press Ad for Dawn Of DC Cyborg #1 Reveals a New Look For the Arm Gun
- The Flash Season 9 Teaser Fast-Forwards Arrowverse Series' 8 Seasons
- Superman Gets Another Major Change To His Status Quo (Super Spoilers)
- That '90s Show: Mila Kunis Not Buying Jackie/Kelso/Fez Changes
- Penguin Classics To Publish Fantastic Four, X-Men and Avengers
- The Expansion of Archie Comics' Riverdale Franchise, Up for Auction
- Antioch To Skip 3 & 4, Go Straight To Image Comics Collection
- Superman & Orson Welles Team Up on Mars in 1949, Up for Auction
- First Appearance Of Danny The Street & Flex Metallo- Doom Patrol #35
- Four Issues Of Uncanny X-Men, One Includes First Bishop Appearance
LITG four years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who
- How David Tennant Returning As Doctor Who Was Set Up By Steven Moffat
- Art Spiegelman's Maus Back In Bestseller Charts After Classroom Ban
- Anyone Notice Peacemaker's Opening Dance Number Is Space Invaders?
- Marvel Declares That Mutants Are Deviants According To Eternals
- CGC Asks Bad Idea To Stop Selling The Slabbed Invisible Comics
- Royal Rumble: Predictions For Who The Surprise Entrants Will Be
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- X-Men Phoenix and Jean Grey Maquette Debuts from Sideshow
- Inhumans Leader Responds to Claims Group Are "Second-Rate X-Men"
- Florida Polk County Schools Pull Raina Telgemeier's Drama From Shelves
- Dan Wickline & Carlos Reno Kickstart Graphic Novel About Models
- Rian Hughes Curates Science Fiction Classic Cover Collection
- Marc Guggenheim Writes Moon Knight Like Memento
- Maus Is Now The Second And Fourth Best-Selling Book On Amazon
- Jennifer Korsen Settles Lawsuit With Marvel Over Use Of Graffiti Art
- Doctor Who Getting Another Repeat? Daily LITG 29th January 2022
LITG five years ago, Boba Fett Complaints
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
- The Biggest Reveal In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
- Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure
- Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
- Patrick Gleason Puts Webhead Into Amazing Spider-Man #83 (Spoilers)
- Kang Up Against Avenger Prime, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Thanos And The Infinity Hammer Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- The Return of Jack Of Hearts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1?
- The Death Of Captain America Teased In Marvel Comics Timeless #1
- Black Panther and Spider-Man Future Teased- Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Iron Man's Deity Destiny Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Andrew Vachss, Hardboiled Writer, Defender of Children, Passes Away
- Young Avengers & Thunderbolts Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Orchis, Krakoa But No Rogue Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Reckoning War Opening Strike Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1
- Gunless Punisher In Action In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- New Iron Fist Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- Ben Reilly's Future Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- The Twilight Sword, Teased In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- It's All About Eddie In The Daily LITG December 29th 2021
LITG six years ago
- Today's Justice League #39 On Whether Doomsday Clock is DC Canon or Not (Spoilers)
- The Truth About Professor X, in Today's Dawn of X Comics – X-Force #6, New Mutants #6, Fallen Angels #6 and X-Men #5 Spoilers
- The Return of The Children Of The Vault to Today's X-Men #5 (Spoilers)
- "Lucifer": Neil Gaiman – "Sandman" Not Cause for Netflix Series Ending
- How DC Screwed Up James Tynion's Final Issue of Justice League Dark (and How Batman Made him Leave)
- Suicide Squad #2 – a New Authority For DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Revealed by Sideshow Collectibles, Crashes Site
- Will DC Comics Ever Publish Lee Bermejo: Inside, On Dark Ground Hardcover in English?
- Skrulls, Skulls and Ancient Gods – Frank Tieri Rewrites the Marvel Universe in Ravencroft
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
LITG seven years ago…
- Late Night Rumours – More Layoffs at DC Comics Coming Soon
- Free On Bleeding Cool: Gail Simone and Sergio Davila's Swords Of Sorrow #1, For Dynamite's Humble Bundle
- Who's Jean Grey Kissing in Age Of X-Man Alpha #1? (Spoilers)
- The Comic Mint Destroying Copies of Detective Comics #1000
- Tomorrow, Flash Annual #2 Notices Wally West Died in Heroes In Crisis – Previews to Both
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Denys Cowan, co-founder of Milestone, artist on The Question
- Fred Hembeck, comic book satirist
- Dann Maxx Thomas, writer on All-Star Squadron, Arak, Son of Thunder, the Crimson Avenger and Avengers West Coast.
- Guy Gilchrist, artist on The Muppets, Nancy and creator of Your Angels Speak.
- Link Yaco, comic book researcher and co-creator of Metacops.
- Dirk Manning, author of Nightmare World.
- Rik Offenberger, EIC of First Comics News
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
