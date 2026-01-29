Posted in: Comics | Tagged: KO, milestone, newlitg

Milestone Returns For DC's K.O.- The Daily LITG, 29th Of January, 2026

More Milestone At DC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary DC's Milestone universe expands with new stories and a teen superhero team led by K.O. revealed

Bleeding Cool's top trending topics include Daredevil, Fallout, Spider-Man, and Marvel continuity

Comic industry anniversaries highlighted, plus notable birthdays for creators and artists today

LITG flashbacks explore seven years of comic history, pop culture gossip, and industry insights

More Milestone At DC was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

More Milestone At DC and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Alien: Earth Official Teaser

LITG two years ago… Penthouse Comics

LITG three years ago, That '90s Show:

LITG four years ago, The Day Of David Tennant's Doctor Who

LITG five years ago, Neil Gaiman and Orlando Jones

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG six years ago – James Tynion Joined Batman

And Sandman was separate from Lucifer.

LITG seven years ago – Scott Bakula crossed over

And Bill Maher had new rules.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist Joseph-Elliott Coleman.

Jeph Loeb , Batman: H2SH writer

, Batman: H2SH writer David W. Olbrich, former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat

former Publisher of Malibu, Director of Humanoids, VP of Space Goat Danica Davidson, author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes.

author of Overworld Adventure and Overworld Heroes. Scott McDaniel , artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow,

, artist on Daredevil, Batman and Green Arrow, Michael McDermott , writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh.

, writer on FUBAR, Imaginary Drugs and Smosh. Ahmad Rashad Doucet, artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf

artist on Alabaster Shadows, Can I Pet Your Werewolf Steve Harmon , Owner/Creator at Harmon Comics

, Owner/Creator at Harmon Comics Danica Davidson, manga & Minecraft journalist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

