Watchmen, Wildstorm & Absolute in The Daily LITG, 23rd October, 2025

Watchmen, Wildstorm & Absolute was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Watchmen, Wildstorm & Absolute was the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Watchmen, Wildstorm & Absolute and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday.

LITG one year ago, Chip Zdarsky Leaving Batman

LITG two years ago,Post Malone performs Alice in Chains on Howard Stern

LITG three years ago, Killing Off Batman

LITG four years ago, Wonder Trans Women

LITG five years ago, the most-read stories

LITG six years ago, Flash was getting the 5G rumours…

Those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…

LITG seven years ago, Uncanny X-Men was body positive.

While the end of Marvel Netflix was nigh.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Knights Of Pendragon and Roller Girls comic book artist Gary Erskine.

Writer. editor, publisher, Joe Illidge

Stand-up cartoonist Russel Harvey.

Age Of Bronze comics creator and Oz graphic novelist Eric Shanower.

V contributor Ryan Richards.

Comics colourist, Riccardo Gamba.

