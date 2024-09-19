Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, SNES

Four Classic NES/SNES Titles in The Daily LITG, 19th of September 2024

Four Classic NES/SNES titles were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

Four Classic NES/SNES titles were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Four Classic NES/SNES Titles and the most read stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale

LITG two years ago, The Wake

LITG three years ago, What If… We Had Different Opinions?

LITG four years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics

LITG five years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

LITG six years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Cynthia Martin , comics artist on Star Wars.

, comics artist on Star Wars. Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.

artist on Cardinal. Jesse Snider , creator of Dead Romeo.

, creator of Dead Romeo. Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo

co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

