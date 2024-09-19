Posted in: Games | Tagged: newlitg, SNES
Four Classic NES/SNES Titles in The Daily LITG, 19th of September 2024
Four Classic NES/SNES titles were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Article Summary
- Four classic NES/SNES titles hit Nintendo Switch Online, capturing reader interest.
- Discover why these retro games dominated Bleeding Cool's readership yesterday.
- Explore top comic book news, from Jonathan Kent spoilers to Storm's exit from X-Men.
- Catch up on the latest pop culture and gaming highlights in The Daily LITG.
Four Classic NES/SNES titles were the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Four Classic NES/SNES Titles and the most read stories yesterday
- Four Classic NES/SNES Titles Arrive Tonight On Nintendo Switch Online
- The Future Of Jonathan Kent, Jay Nakamura And Dreamer (SuperSpoilers)
- The Remaining Member Of Absolute Power's Suicide Squad Revealed
- IDW December 2024 Solicits, TMNT, Naruto, Sonic, Star Trek, No Ponies
- Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)
- Someone Made a Legend Of Zelda Roguelike That's Already Popular
- Marvel Launches Sabretooth Series This December
- IDW Pivots To Publishing Horror Comics With New Imprint And Licenses
- IDW- "If Things Had Panned Out, Everybody Would Be On A Yacht"
- Marvel's New Champions by Steve Foxe and Ivan Fiorelli for 2025
And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.
-
- Simon & Kirby Reboot the Black Owl in Prize Comics, at Auction
- Marga the Panther Woman Hits Fox's Weird Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Ann Nocenti Asks What If Rogue Was A Herald Of Galactus? And More…
- Early Days of E.C. Stoner's Phantasmo, Dell's The Funnies at Auction
- Elektra The Latest To Join Marvel's Red Band In 2025
- David Pepose & Mike Henderson Launch Cable: Love & Chrome in January
- Captain Freedom Saves New York City in Speed Comics #28, at Auction
- Joshua Herron Auctions Team Primo Graphic Novel Rights for Six Figures
- Xenomorphs On Holiday in New Series, Alien: Paradiso
- DC Comics Announce Batman, Absolute, All In & Jim Lee Panels For NYCC
- Marvel Announce Doctor Doom, Spider-Man & Venom Panels For NYCC
- The Debut of American Eagle in America's Best Comics #2, at Auction
- Dogpool, Catpool, Mousepool & Alligator Loki Jump Digital to Print
- CGC/CCG Hires Yvethe Tyszka as Senior Vice President Global Marketing
LITG one year ago, The Conjuring 4 Finale
- Here's an Exciting Update on the Conjuring 4 and Its Big Finale
- My Arcade Announces The Atari Gamestation Pro Console
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: "Slayers" Brings #JusticeForCordelia
- Bill Maher Deserves Harsher WGA Pushback Than Drew Barrymore Got
- Christos Gage & Greg Land's Original X-Men Has A Self-Swipe File
- McDonald's Begins Pokemon TCG 2023 Promotions Is Now Live
- Rob Liefeld Returns To Captain America's Breasts For Variant Cover
- Comic Book Creators React To Russell Brand Investigation
- Will Mark Waid Write Superman In Action Comics In 2024? (Spoilers)
- Superman, The Chained And The Chain Trademark (Spoilers)
- How the US Army Can Take Down Wonder Woman & Other Amazons (Spoilers)
- PrintWatch: More Kill Your Darlings, Daredevil, Wolverine & Firefly
- Dr. Doom and Electro in Science Comics #1, up for Auction
- Andrea Mutti's Charred Remains in Mad Cave's December 2023 Solicits
- The Final Cover To Asterix And The White Iris, Revealed
- From Red Light To Rumpus, AWA Studios' December 2023 Solicits In Full
- The Conjuring 4 Finale in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2023
LITG two years ago, The Wake
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Some Season 2 Confusion
- Failsafe Return Of Future State To Gotham & More BatGossip (Spoilers)
- Anti-SJW New Character First Appearance In Young Justice #4 (Spoilers)
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- So What Does Sony's 2024 "The Karate Kid" Film Mean for Cobra Kai?
- Flash #786 Preview: Crisis Management
- Cobra Kai Creators Look Ahead to Season 6 Plans, Talk Loose Threads
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"
- How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended – Will The Movie Follow Suit?
- L.B. Cole & the Last Yankee Girl in Captain Flight Comics, at Auction
- Maniac Of New York Returns in AfterShock December 2022 Solicits
- Margaret Bourke-White Becomes the Hero of Camera Comics, at Auction
- A Far Cry to Thank FOC It's Sunday, 18th September 2022
- Zenescope Celebrates Christmas In The Only Way They Know How
- Ahead Of Disney's Wonder Man, The First Time Madame Masque Wore A Mask
- Charizard Revealed in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2022
LITG three years ago, What If… We Had Different Opinions?
- What If…? Episode 6 Review: What If This Show Wasn't So Boring?
- Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)
- Are The Oshawott Community Day Box & Ticket In Pokémon GO Worth It?
- Jim Shooter On Being Blacklisted From Comics, In Heavy Metal Magazine
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- WWE & The Plane Ride From Hell: When The Joke Stops Being Funny
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Tommy Dreamer Has Been Suspended Indefinitely By IMPACT Wrestling
- Marvel Comics Cancels The IDW Marvel Action Line
- The Flash: John Wesley Shipp on Arrowverse Return; Armageddon Look
- Marvel "Bloodless Coup" in Progress in 1968's Iron Man #1, at Auction
- Ragowski Gets Rags One-Shot In Antarctic Press December 2021 Solicits
- Jasmine Walls & Dozerdraws' Last Session for Mad Cave in Dec Solicits
- Ed Piskor's Red Room Trigger Warnings From Fantagraphics In December
- Doctor Who and Cowboy Bebop in Titan Comics December 2021 Solicits
- Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue in Valiant December 2021 Solicits
- Red 5 Launches Salvador Sanz's Kaiju Comic Mega #1 in December 2021
- Judge Dredd: The Musical In Rebellion/2000AD December 2021 Solicits
- All Of December's Batman in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2021
LITG four years ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics
- Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
- The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
- DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
- Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
- The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
- Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
- Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?
- Marvel Comics Has A Surprise Classified X-Men Title For December
- Was Rassilon Originally a Black Woman? Doctor Who Magazine Says So
- Captain Marvel's Days Of Future Past – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Picture Of Everything Else in Vault Comics December 2020 Solicits
- DC Universe To Stream Comics Internationally, Including Originals
- Steve Skroce Launches Pax Americana From Image Comics in December
- Home Sick Pilots by Dan Watters, Caspar Wijngaard From Image Comics
LITG five years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out
And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.
- Which JJ Abrams Reveal Will Be More Shocking to Spider-Man Fans? (Spoilers)
- Is DC Comics Using the Same Plot as House Of X Again? Year Of The Villain: Lex Luthor #1 Spoilers
- "Saw," "Friday the 13th" & "300" Counterfeits Bring Fall of Funko Grails
- Is the DCU Alan Scott a Gay Green Lantern in the 1940s? Justice League #32 Suggests So… (Spoilers)
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- Does Wally West's Fast Forward #1 Throw Shade on Heroes In Crisis? (Spoilers)
- How House Of X #5 Transforms Goldballs into a Major Player (HOXPOX Spoilers)
- "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
- Opinion: "Magic: The Gathering" Is Getting Expensive
- The Death of Alfred Pennyworth – is it All Batman's Fault? (Batman #79 Spoilers)
- X-Men Head to Savage Land in December… Are They Going for the New KFC Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich?
- DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
- Marvel Comics Just Fixed the Biggest Problem With the New Star Wars Movies
- "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
LITG six years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.
Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
- What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
- Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
- Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Cynthia Martin, comics artist on Star Wars.
- Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.
- Jesse Snider, creator of Dead Romeo.
- Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo
- Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
NES SNES, NES SNES, NES SNES, NES SNES, NES SNES, NES SNES,