Posted in: Movies | Tagged: gene hackman, newlitg

One Lex Luthor Tribute To Another in the Daily LITG, 3rd March, 2025

Michael Rosenbaum paying tribute to Gene Hackman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool and Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Michael Rosenbaum's tribute to Gene Hackman leads Bleeding Cool's most-read stories.

Top stories include Marvel/DC crossover, Doctor Who updates, and Pokémon TCG trends.

Relive past LITG highlights with Venom War, Star Trek: Picard, and more.

Celebrate comic milestones and explore industry gossip at Bleeding Cool's LITG.

Michael Rosenbaum paying special tribute to Gene Hackman was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Michael Rosenbaum Lex Luthor Tribute to Gene Hackman and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday;

LITG one year ago… Venom War

LITG two years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jurati Borg

LITG three years ago, Paramount Mountain

LITG four years ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

LITG five years ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel

And people were already making Dan DiDio jokes.

LITG six years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle

And Brian Hibbs could see falling sales.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Tamra Bonvillain , colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.

, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more. Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible

artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.

political comic book creator and publisher. Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts

artist on The Perhapanauts Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.

Spawn letterer/writer/editor. Matthew Dow Smith, comic book writer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Lex Luthor, Lex Luthor, Lex Luthor, Lex Luthor, Lex Luthor, Lex Luthor,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!