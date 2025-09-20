Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ad Populum, DCD II, diamond, Sparkle Pop

Diamond Comic Distributors Changes Name To DCD II And Changes Its Bank

Diamond Comic Distributors changes its name to DCD II, as well as changing its bank, in the latest bankruptcy sale move

Diamond Comic Distributors, the business bought at auction by Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum, as opposed to Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc, the debtors in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, is now going by the name Diamond Comic Distributors II LLC or DCD II in correspondence with other businesses. So maybe we'll start using it as well. And in such a missive, they have told retailers about a change in their banking.

"Important Update Concerning Diamond Payment Options

Dear DCD II Customer: Please be advised that, due to the recent purchase, Diamond Comic Distributors II LLC has entered into a new banking relationship with Key Bank. As a result, we have set up new addresses where payments should be sent. If you currently mail payments to Diamond from the US, please be advised that, effective immediately, all payments must be sent to: Diamond Comic Distributors II, LLC PO Box 74526 Cleveland, OH 44194-4526. If you send payments via overnight courier, send them to: KeyBank Lockbox Operations, Attention: Diamond Comic Distributors II, LLC, PO Box #74526 4910 Tiedeman Road Brooklyn, OH 44144. If you currently pay Diamond via Wire Transfer or ACH, please be aware of the following new information: Diamond Comic Distributors II, LLC, Key Bank, 127 Public Square, 8th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 Account # 358625626165 ABA # 041001039 (Domestic wire payments & ACH payments) SWIFT Code: KEYBUS33 (International wire transfer). Please Note: Payment instructions for Canadian customers have not changed."

That's just what this whole situation needs, right? Another bank…

