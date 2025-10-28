Posted in: Comics | Tagged: garth ennis, Karl Urban, newlitg, the boys

Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis in The Daily LITG, 28th of October, 2025

Karl Urban thanking Garth Ennis (but still not Darick Robertson?) was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

Karl Urban thanking Garth Ennis (but still not Darick Robertson?) was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years.

Karl Urban Thanks Garth Ennis and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Greg Capullo & FCO Plascencia

LITG two years ago, The Return of Spider-Man's Marriage

LITG three years ago, Shiny Pokemon

LITG four years ago, Todd McFarlane is The Batman

LITG five years ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi

LITG six years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock

And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.

LITG seven years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…

And Superman was getting militarized

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino

Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.

comics publisher of New Comics Group. Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.

Karl C. Story , inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.

, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter. OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.

Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

