Red Hulk Warning in The Daily LITG, 15th of November 2024

Red Hulk topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Red Hulk topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as you might expect. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Heidi MacDonald , comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat.

, comic book editor, publisher, blogger as Comics Beat. James Lucas Jones, former publisher of Oni Press

former publisher of Oni Press Comics creator at Tugg: A Hero Among Us, Blake Ovard.

Dr David Sweeney , comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art

, comics lecturer at Glasgow School of Art Jordan Crane, cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above

cartoonist of The Last Lonely Saturday, We Are All Me and The Clouds Above Comics and Friends store owner Joe Lovece.

Kate Rice, comics journalist, formerly of this parish.

comics journalist, formerly of this parish. Atomic Basement store owner, Mike Wellman.

Stu Schwartzberg , comics writer on Crazy.

, comics writer on Crazy. Comics writer on MAD, ALF, Sonic and Guardians Of The Galaxy, Michael Gallagher .

. Mike Gustovich , creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design.

, creator of Justice Machine and artist at Milestone, now retired and teaching at Virginia Marti College of Art and Design. Writer and artist on Lost In Space, Quantum Leap, Holy Cow, The Simpsons, George Broderick Jr.

