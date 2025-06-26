Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, the thing

The Thing With A Beard In The Daily LITG, 26th June, 2025

The Thing With A Beard was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

The Thing With A Beard was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: The Thing With A Beard

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Blood Hunt Spoilers

LITG two years ago, Herogasm Warning

LITG three years ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn, Alan Scott, More Marvel Gossip

Comics chatter dominating traffic, with a new Harley Quinn announcement getting folk all of a twitter.

LITG five years ago, When Loki Was Being Teased

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Tom DeFalco , comics writer, former EIC of Marvel.

, comics writer, former EIC of Marvel. Abigail Brady , writer of Transrealities.

, writer of Transrealities. Ryan Browne , of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts.

, of Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts. Lisa Y. Wu of A Wave Blue World.

of A Wave Blue World. Joe Harris , writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10.

, writer of Great Pacific and The X-Files: Season 10. Adam McGovern , writer of Nightworld.

, writer of Nightworld. Olly Cunningham , writer/artist of Black Lines.

, writer/artist of Black Lines. Jim Pascoe , writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind.

, writer of Cottons: The Secret of the Wind. Gerry Giovinco, former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics.

former publisher of Comicon, current publisher of CO2 Comics. Logan Dalton, comics reviewer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

